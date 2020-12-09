Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.
Finally, all of the compatibility, speed and connectivity you've always wanted from a USB hub. OWC's Thunderbolt Hub offers full Thunderbolt/USB 4 compatibility, that means you get the same exact performance whether you're plugged into the hub or directly into your machine. You can connect storage, two 4K displays or one 5K/6K/8K display, multiple accessories, your camera — basically anything you can think of. It also offers an adjustable LED, a built-in Kensington Nano Security Slot and OWC's ClingOn technology, which prevents a service interruption and possible data loss from cable strain or an accidental disconnect. Think of it as the ultimate accessory for the new M1 Macs and Thunderbolt 4 PCs.
LEARN MORE
The cars, trucks, motorcycles and more built to get us out of isolation and onto the road.
Bargain watches get a bad rap, but there are plenty of dirt-cheap options with excellent design and solid build quality.
The best dive watches combine old-school style and genuine underwater usability.
Pretty much the definition of “bang for your buck,” these secretly sporty cars are available at bargain prices — if you know what to look for.
Treat your bike right.
From Everlane, J.Crew, Nadaam and more.
Who says affordable gifts can't be great?
Great gifts to strike a chord with the motoring enthusiast in your life.
Coming up with the goods for the man in your life is easier said than done. Here are some ideas.
Towing on the highway can be stressful business, but GMC is about to lessen the burden.
We've rounded up all the best MagSafe accessories for the iPhone 12 that are available now.
Kelley Blue Book has released their best cars to buy awards for 2021. The results may surprise you.
Enter for your chance to win the gear you need for a holiday road trip. Prizes include quality eyewear, hard-wearing footwear, freshly roasted coffee and essential reading material.