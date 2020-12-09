Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: The USB Hub Your Computer Needs, the Best New Vehicles of 2020 & More

owc thunderbolt hub
OWC

This Thunderbolt Hub Is the Ultimate Laptop Accessory
owc thunderbolt hub
OWC

Finally, all of the compatibility, speed and connectivity you've always wanted from a USB hub. OWC's Thunderbolt Hub offers full Thunderbolt/USB 4 compatibility, that means you get the same exact performance whether you're plugged into the hub or directly into your machine. You can connect storage, two 4K displays or one 5K/6K/8K display, multiple accessories, your camera — basically anything you can think of. It also offers an adjustable LED, a built-in Kensington Nano Security Slot and OWC's ClingOn technology, which prevents a service interruption and possible data loss from cable strain or an accidental disconnect. Think of it as the ultimate accessory for the new M1 Macs and Thunderbolt 4 PCs.

The 10 Best New Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Campers of 2020
land rover
Henry Phillips

The cars, trucks, motorcycles and more built to get us out of isolation and onto the road.

These Are the Best Watches Under $200
best watches under 200 gear patrol lead full
Gear Patrol

Bargain watches get a bad rap, but there are plenty of dirt-cheap options with excellent design and solid build quality.

The 12 Best Dive Watches at Every Budget
best dive watches
Courtesy

The best dive watches combine old-school style and genuine underwater usability.

These Used Sleeper Cars Are Massive Performance Bargains
sleeper cars gear patrol lead full
Courtesy

Pretty much the definition of “bang for your buck,” these secretly sporty cars are available at bargain prices — if you know what to look for.

10 Bike Racks that Blend Seamlessly Into Your Home
best indoor bike racks gear patrol lead full
CB2

Treat your bike right.

These Are the Best Affordable Cashmere Sweaters
the best cashmere sweaters for 100 or less gear patrol lead full
Chandler Bondurant

From Everlane, J.Crew, Nadaam and more.

The Best Gifts Under $25 for Women
best gives under 25 for women
Courtesy

Who says affordable gifts can't be great?

The Best Gifts for Car Lovers
moto gadgets
Courtesy

Great gifts to strike a chord with the motoring enthusiast in your life.

The Best Men's Gifts for Every Budget
best gifts for men for every budget
Courtesy

Coming up with the goods for the man in your life is easier said than done. Here are some ideas.

GMC Is About to Make Towing Far, Far Easier
super cruise driver assistance technology will launch on the gmc sierra 1500 denali in late model year 2022
GMC

Towing on the highway can be stressful business, but GMC is about to lessen the burden.

The Best MagSafe Accessories for the iPhone 12 (So Far)
moment magsafe accessories
Moment

We've rounded up all the best MagSafe accessories for the iPhone 12 that are available now.

These Are the 16 Best Cars to Buy in 2021
all new f 150 lariat in rapid red metallic tinted clearcoat
Ford

Kelley Blue Book has released their best cars to buy awards for 2021. The results may surprise you.

Ends Soon: Win Over $1,600 in Gear for Your Next Road Trip
man wearing ewool heated vest, carton of drive coffee, man wearing randolph usa sunglasses, pair of rmwilliams leather boots, and an image of cars at a road track event
Courtesy

Enter for your chance to win the gear you need for a holiday road trip. Prizes include quality eyewear, hard-wearing footwear, freshly roasted coffee and essential reading material.

