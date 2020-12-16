Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: Versatile Chinos from Dockers, Our Most Shopped Guides of 2020 & More

Elevate Your Look with This Chino from Dockers
dockers alpha
Dockers

When it comes to upgrading your wardrobe, a pair of flattering chinos belongs on that list. The Dockers® Alpha Chino is a classic style that takes your outfit to the next level. The pair looks super stylish and can easily be paired with a smart button-down shirt, sweater or even a t-shirt. But what makes these pants unique is the technology behind the fabric. The pants are crafted with Smart 360 Flex™ four-way stretch technology for game-changing mobility, durability and comfort. Made with Water

LEARN MORE

The Best Digital Watches That Aren't the Apple Watch
best digital watches
Courtesy

Digital watches are fun, affordable and they're back with a vengeance.

LEARN MORE

Our Most Shopped Tech and Audio Guides of 2020
turntable setups gear patrol lead full
Chase Pellerin

From film cameras to turntables to headphones, and more.

LEARN MORE

The Audi R8 Is Refreshed for 2020, But It's Still a Great Everyday Supercar
audi r8 2020
Audi

Tiny tweaks do nothing to change the R8's core appeal.

LEARN MORE

Our Most-Shopped Outdoor Gear Guides of 2020
a collage of outdoor gear
Courtesy

In 2020, Gear Patrol readers strived to keep their bodies warm and their beers cold.

LEARN MORE

The Audi S6, S7 and S8 Are Stylish, Subtle Speed Machines
2020 audi s6 s7 s8 gear patrol lead full
Audi USA

These sedans aren’t likely to blow you away — and that’s the point.

LEARN MORE

Our Most Shopped Food and Drink Guides of the Year
most shopped
Courtesy

Gear Patrol readers filled their carts with lots of coffee makers, kitchen knives and, uh, meat this year.

LEARN MORE

10 Products That Helped Gear Patrol Readers Survive 2020
10 products that helped gear patrol readers survive 2020
Courtesy

In a year unlike any other, these ten products helped us all make the most of it, or at least stay sane.

LEARN MORE

The Best Fitness and Wellness Gifts for Her
the best fitness and wellness gifts for women
Courtesy

Mood-enhancing gummies, CBD body balm, bike shorts and so much more.

LEARN MORE

The First EV Camper Could Arrive Soon, With Help from Lordstown Motors
us automobile layoffs politics gm
MEGAN JELINGERGetty Images

Lordstown has entered a partnership with Camping World that could have exciting implications for....well, the camping world.

LEARN MORE

The 25 Best Kitchen Gifts Under $25
kitchen gifts
Courtesy

Quality, affordable gifts for the person in your life who loves to cook.

LEARN MORE

The 14 Best Kitchen Knives You Can Buy in 2021
best kitchen knives gear patrol lead full
Chandler Bondurant

The best kitchen knives are the ones that suit your style of cooking.

LEARN MORE

The Best Outdoor Gear Gifts to Give in 2020
outdoors guide
Courtesy

Waterproof canisters, armless sunglasses, a fireproof blanket and more.

LEARN MORE
This Is the Kind of Vintage Watch Reissue We Can Really Get Behind
airain type 20 chronograph
Airain

One of the coolest military chronograph watches — and the brand that made it — are back.

LEARN MORE

Should You Buy an OLED Laptop? Here’s What You Need to Know
should you buy an oled laptop gear patrol lead full
.

Laptops with OLED displays, instead of the traditional LCD, are more popular than ever.

LEARN MORE

This Is the Home Gym Equipment Apple Recommends
apple fitness plus rogue dumbbells
Apple

High-quality workout gear that is, yes, a bit pricier than the Fitness+ subscription.

LEARN MORE

