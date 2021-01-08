Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today's Top Stories
Today in Gear: A Mysterious Chronograph Feature, the Best Sparkling Water Brands of 2021 & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
chronograph descontructed
Gear Patrol Store

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals.

Does Your Chronograph Watch Have This Mysterious Feature?
tudor
Tudor

And what on earth is a 45-minute counter used for?

LEARN MORE

7 Awesome Cars No One Bought in 2020
2020 audi r8 v10
Audi

Some of our favorite cars just couldn’t catch a break last year.

LEARN MORE

The Best Sparkling Water Brands to Keep Hydrated with in 2021
best sparkling
Courtesy

Pop these 11 bottles (or cans) and stay hydrated in a fun way.

LEARN MORE

10 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week
style releases
Courtesy

A unique but luxurious watch strap, handmade sunglasses and more in this week's roundup notable drops.

LEARN MORE

The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
nike training club
Nike

Countless apps strive to help make you fitter, stronger and leaner than ever before. Here are our favorites.

LEARN MORE

The Average New Car Price Just Hit a New (and Insane) High
buy a kia telluride instead gear patrol slide 2
Kia

The average new car price in the U.S. crossed a major threshold at the end of 2020.

LEARN MORE

The New Ikea Store Is Hard to Get Lost in and Doesn't Require a Pick-Up Truck to Shop at
a sign at the scandinavian chain ikeas store in greenwich
SOPA ImagesGetty Images

The scheduled summer 2020 opening of the Ikea Queens location was delayed due to the pandemic.

LEARN MORE
Jeep May Be Planning to Borrow an Off-Road Trick from the Bronco or Hummer
jeep gladiator mojave gear patrol lead slide 3
Jeep

Tighten up those turns.

LEARN MORE

Hyundai May Be Aiming to Build the Apple Car, Report Says
china us trade politics
GREG BAKERGetty Images

The discussion may be at an early stage, but a Korean report says Hyundai is negotiating with Apple to build its autonomous car.

LEARN MORE

The Best Tech Gadget Announcements Ahead of CES 2021
tech releases 0108
Courtesy

CES starts new week. But that hasn't stopped some of the biggest tech companies — including Samsung, Bose, Acer and Lenovo — from announcing new products.

LEARN MORE

How Your Favorite Brands Make Watches
seiko tour gear patrol 8
Gear Patrol

Have a look deep inside the manufacturing facilities of watch brands big and small, the world over.

LEARN MORE

This Ford GT Is Minty Fresh. Enter to Win It and Help Our Favorite Automotive Museum
2005 ford gt
Omaze

Help out the Petersen Museum in Los Angeles and potentially win a rare, awesome supercar with a stick shift.

LEARN MORE

