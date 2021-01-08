10 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week

Let's kick 2021 off with positivity and some awesome new gear. On the style front, you'll find handmade sunglasses, quite possibly the high-quality face mask you been looking for and more. While the year is still young, a couple of strong watches have already come out including a unique and captivating perpetual calendar unlike any you've likely ever seen. All that and more in this week's roundup of drops you won't want to miss.

Western Hydrodynamic Research Promotional Hat

Western Hydrodynamic Research's hats have been sold out for a while, but they just got a restock. The hat features an adjustable shock cord bungee closure secured by brass grommets.

Price: $55

Zenith Chronomaster Revival El Primero A385 Watch

The vintage-styled and -sized (37mm) Zenith Chronomaster Revival El Primero A385 looks great in just about every new iteration that comes out. This is also true of the latest version, which has a "smoked" light brown dial with a gradient effect.

Price: $7,700

Buck Mason M2 All-Day Anti-Microbial Face Mask

Buck Mason's new face mask includes a padded nose bridge and adjustable elastic ear loops. Made with soft pima cotton, this washable triple-layer mask comes in a five-pack so you can have clean on every day.

Price: $30

MkII x Cantonment Kerchief Set

Our friends at Cantonment have partnered with our favorite maker of military watch homages, MkII. The result is a set of two neckerchiefs in red and blue with a horological motif available in different colors.



Price: $40

Brain Dead Elia Post Modern Primitive Eye Protection

Made from cellulose acetate, these frames feature stainless steel cores for strength, flexibility and an adjustable fit. They have seven-barrel hinges, optical-quality nylon lenses and mismatched temples.

Price: $175

Ochs und Junior Calendario Cent’anni Watch

Fascinating both technically and visually, the Ochs und Junior Calendario Cent'anni is a perpetual calendar watch that's made to accurately track the calendar and display the correct date for 100 years (theoretically, at least).

Price: ~$17,210

Birdwell Beach Britches HBT Pants

These relaxed-fit pants are made with herringbone twill cotton and have a drawstring at the waist. Inspired by classic '40s military pants, the style has rear patch pockets, metal hardware, and a medium-width leg.

Price: $100

Hodinkee Heaton Bund Strap

The bund strap originated in military pilot use, later becoming a popular 1970s style, and this one is amusingly named after Hodinkee editor-at-large and proponent of bringing it back, Jason Heaton. You know what, Jason? I'm with you, and absolutely need one of these to put on my retro-styled chrono!



Price: $170-$190

Harry's Deodorant

Crowd-favorite shaving brand Harry's recently introduced a line of deodorants and antiperspirants. Its Redwood Deodorant has a clear solid stick formula and is appropriate for people with sensitive skin.

Price: $5

Huckberry x Coors Banquet Corduroy Hat

California-based retailer Huckberry teamed up with Coors to offer a range of clothing and accessories. The collab's retro-inspired corduroy hats sold out quickly, but that's no surprise — who doesn't love Coors Banquet?

Price: $30

