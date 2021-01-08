Today's Top Stories
10 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week

A unique but luxurious watch strap, handmade sunglasses and more in this week's roundup notable drops.

By Zen Love and John Zientek
style releases
Courtesy

Let's kick 2021 off with positivity and some awesome new gear. On the style front, you'll find handmade sunglasses, quite possibly the high-quality face mask you been looking for and more. While the year is still young, a couple of strong watches have already come out including a unique and captivating perpetual calendar unlike any you've likely ever seen. All that and more in this week's roundup of drops you won't want to miss.

Western Hydrodynamic Research Promotional Hat

style releases
Courtesy

Western Hydrodynamic Research's hats have been sold out for a while, but they just got a restock. The hat features an adjustable shock cord bungee closure secured by brass grommets.

Price: $55

SHOP NOW

Zenith Chronomaster Revival El Primero A385 Watch

style releases
Courtesy

The vintage-styled and -sized (37mm) Zenith Chronomaster Revival El Primero A385 looks great in just about every new iteration that comes out. This is also true of the latest version, which has a "smoked" light brown dial with a gradient effect.

Price: $7,700

SHOP NOW

Buck Mason M2 All-Day Anti-Microbial Face Mask

style releases
Courtesy

Buck Mason's new face mask includes a padded nose bridge and adjustable elastic ear loops. Made with soft pima cotton, this washable triple-layer mask comes in a five-pack so you can have clean on every day.

Price: $30

SHOP NOW

MkII x Cantonment Kerchief Set

style releases
Courtesy

Our friends at Cantonment have partnered with our favorite maker of military watch homages, MkII. The result is a set of two neckerchiefs in red and blue with a horological motif available in different colors.

Price: $40

SHOP NOW

Brain Dead Elia Post Modern Primitive Eye Protection

style releases
Courtesy

Made from cellulose acetate, these frames feature stainless steel cores for strength, flexibility and an adjustable fit. They have seven-barrel hinges, optical-quality nylon lenses and mismatched temples.

Price: $175

SHOP NOW

Ochs und Junior Calendario Cent’anni Watch

style releases
Courtesy

Fascinating both technically and visually, the Ochs und Junior Calendario Cent'anni is a perpetual calendar watch that's made to accurately track the calendar and display the correct date for 100 years (theoretically, at least).

Price: ~$17,210

SHOP NOW

Birdwell Beach Britches HBT Pants

style releases
Courtesy

These relaxed-fit pants are made with herringbone twill cotton and have a drawstring at the waist. Inspired by classic '40s military pants, the style has rear patch pockets, metal hardware, and a medium-width leg.

Price: $100

SHOP NOW

Hodinkee Heaton Bund Strap

style releases
Courtesy

The bund strap originated in military pilot use, later becoming a popular 1970s style, and this one is amusingly named after Hodinkee editor-at-large and proponent of bringing it back, Jason Heaton. You know what, Jason? I'm with you, and absolutely need one of these to put on my retro-styled chrono!

Price: $170-$190

SHOP NOW

Harry's Deodorant

style releases
Courtesy

Crowd-favorite shaving brand Harry's recently introduced a line of deodorants and antiperspirants. Its Redwood Deodorant has a clear solid stick formula and is appropriate for people with sensitive skin.

      Price: $5

      SHOP NOW

      Huckberry x Coors Banquet Corduroy Hat

      style releases
      Courtesy

      California-based retailer Huckberry teamed up with Coors to offer a range of clothing and accessories. The collab's retro-inspired corduroy hats sold out quickly, but that's no surprise — who doesn't love Coors Banquet?

      Price: $30

      SHOP NOW

      The Best Style Deals of the Week

      Raen Aren Sunglasses
      Raen Aren Sunglasses
      raen.com
      SHOP NOW

      $140 $70 (50% off)

      Can't beat the price on these. 

      Deus Ex Machina Venice Sweatshirt
      Deus Ex Machina Venice Sweatshirt
      DEUS EX MACHINA nordstromrack.com
      SHOP NOW

      $108 $46 (57% off)

      Your sweatshirt needs an upgrade.

      Seiko 5 Automatic Watch
      Seiko 5 Automatic Watch
      Seiko amazon.com
      SHOP NOW

      $350 $242 (31% off)
      A damn-good diver with a great bracelet.

      Story Mfg. Grateful T-Shirt
      Story Mfg. Grateful T-Shirt
      Story Mfg. mrporter.com
      SHOP NOW

      $95 $67 (30% off)
      Give peace a chance.

      Wills Classic Cashmere Crewneck
      Wills Classic Cashmere Crewneck
      Wills huckberry.com
      SHOP NOW

      $160 $112 (30% off)
      It's sweater season.

      Dior Homme Sunglasses
      Dior Homme Sunglasses
      DIOR HOMME nordstromrack.com
      SHOP NOW

      $330 $120 (63% off)
      Your future is bright.

      Wellen Chore Coat
      Wellen Chore Coat
      Wellen huckberry.com
      SHOP NOW

      $128 $64 (50% off)
      Not just for chores.

      Raen Norie Alchemy Sunglasses
      Raen Norie Alchemy Sunglasses
      RAEN nordstromrack.com
      SHOP NOW

      $140 $60 (57% off)
      Combo frame for a steal.

      Deus Ex Machina Mechanics Pant
      Deus Ex Machina Mechanics Pant
      DEUS EX MACHINA nordstromrack.com
      SHOP NOW

      $130 $50 (61% off)
      Double knees half off.

      Richer Poorer Cozy Knit Sweater
      Richer Poorer Cozy Knit Sweater
      Richer Poorer huckberry.com
      SHOP NOW

      $72 $47 (35% off)
      I've got the blues.

      Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch
      Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch
      Timex toddsnyder.com
      SHOP NOW

      $138 $109 (21% off)
      Can't go wrong with this 40mm classic.

      Filson Ultralight Jacket
      Filson Ultralight Jacket
      filson.com
      SHOP NOW

      $195 $90 (53% off)
      Ultra warm, ultra packable.

      Carhartt Flannel Lined Washed Duck Dungaree
      Carhartt Flannel Lined Washed Duck Dungaree
      carhartt.com
      SHOP NOW

      $50 $38 (25% off)
      There's still a lot of winter left.

      Gramicci Japan Talecut Crew Neck Sweatshirt
      Gramicci Japan Talecut Crew Neck Sweatshirt
      Gramicci Japan eastdane.com
      SHOP NOW

      $98 $69 (30% off)
      All the subtle details in one sweatshirt.

      Madewell Rugby Shirt
      Madewell Rugby Shirt
      Madewell madewell.com
      SHOP NOW

      $80 $46 (42% off)
      For a game, a climb or a normal day.

      Luminox Navy Seal 3500 Series
      Luminox Navy Seal 3500 Series
      Luminox huckberry.com
      SHOP NOW

      $545 $382 (30% off)
      Sea, air, land, your wrist.

      Gucci Sunglasses
      Gucci Sunglasses
      GUCCI nordstromrack.com
      SHOP NOW

      $465 $140 (69% off)
      Not all aviators are metal.

      and Wander Polartec Hoodie
      and Wander Polartec Hoodie
      and Wander farfetch.com
      SHOP NOW

      $498 $398 (20% off)
      For mountain hikes or neighborhood walks.

      Mollusk Drawstring Pants
      Mollusk Drawstring Pants
      Mollusk mrporter.com
      SHOP NOW

      $120 $60 (50% off)
      Relaxed doesn't have to mean boring.

      Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Jacket
      Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Jacket
      Uniqlo uniqlo.com
      SHOP NOW

      $60 $50 (17% off)
      Too good to pass up.

      Vans Kyle Pro 2 Sneaker
      Vans Kyle Pro 2 Sneaker
      VANS nordstromrack.com
      SHOP NOW

      $80 $40 (50% off)
      Who needs laces anyway?

      Filson Lightweight Alaskan Guide Shirt
      Filson Lightweight Alaskan Guide Shirt
      Filson filson.com
      SHOP NOW

      $125 $50 60% off)
      Field-tested, built for the long haul.

      Kreis Caymantail Belt
      Kreis Caymantail Belt
      Kreis toddsnyder.com
      SHOP NOW

      $325 $154 (52% off)
      No Country for Old Men.

      Uniqlo Windproof Fleece Hoodie
      Uniqlo Windproof Fleece Hoodie
      uniqlo.com
      SHOP NOW

      $50 $40 (20% off)
      Feels good on your wallet, too.

      Rototo Scarf
      Rototo Scarf
      Rototo toddsnyder.com
      SHOP NOW

      $39 $29 (25% off)
      There's still a long winter ahead.

      and Wander Cuben Fiber Bag
      and Wander Cuben Fiber Bag
      and Wander farfetch.com
      $123.00
      SHOP NOW

      $176 $123 (30% off)
      When you don't want to carry a backpack.

      Blunt Umbrellas Metro
      Blunt Umbrellas Metro
      Blunt Umbrellas huckberry.com
      SHOP NOW

      $60 $45 (25% off)
      One of the best umbrellas you can buy.

      Woolrich Tech Arctic Parka
      Woolrich Tech Arctic Parka
      Woolrich eastdane.com
      SHOP NOW

      $1,200 $840 (30% off)
      Substantial savings on one of the best.

      Everlane Trainer
      Everlane Trainer
      everlane everlane.com
      SHOP NOW

      $98 $39 (60% off)
      Cheap thrills.

      Bonobos Classic Pique Polo
      Bonobos Classic Pique Polo
      Bonobos bonobos.com
      SHOP NOW

      $68 $38 (44% off)
      For those who prefer polos.

      NN07 Glen Crew Neck Sweater
      NN07 Glen Crew Neck Sweater
      NN07 nordstromrack.com
      SHOP NOW

      $144 $70 (51% off)
      Step-up your layering game.

      Todd Snyder + Champion Heavyweight Hoodie
      Todd Snyder + Champion Heavyweight Hoodie
      Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
      SHOP NOW

      $138 $99 (28% off)
      Serious savings on one of our favorite hoodies.

      Holubar Mustang BU15 Jacket
      Holubar Mustang BU15 Jacket
      Holubar ssense.com
      SHOP NOW

      $615 $308 (50% off)
      Not just for mountaineering.

      Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
      Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
      Timex toddsnyder.com
      SHOP NOW

      $158 $129 (18% off)
      A cool 41mm.

      Crocs Coast Clog
      Crocs Coast Clog
      Crocs zappos.com
      SHOP NOW

      $45 $35 (22% off)
      A guilty pleasure.

