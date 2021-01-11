Today in Gear: The Best Dive Watches Under $2,000, Highlights from CES 2021 & More
The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.
Here are all the highlights from the biggest (fully virtual) show in consumer tech.
Pro racer and mountain biker Lachlan Morton shares his top tips and go-to gear.
From resurrected heritage brands like Alsta to blue chip companies like Longines, these are the best in sub-$2k divers.
The new Kia Sorento can be sportier or more efficient than the Telluride...and it could be an even greater leap forward.
And it'll be made in America, if a new report is accurate.
CES 2021 isn't happening in person, but that won't stop the news.
From primers on vintage field watches to historical surveys, we've gathered our best military watch content here.
North American Car and Truck of The Year jurors have named the best car, truck and SUV of 2021.
For the occasions when a White Claw won't cut it and you're not feeling an IPA.
To help us outline the perfect shave, we sought the wisdom of Taylor Brinckerhoff, barber at Baxter of California’s barbershop, Baxter Finley.
The Audi RS 6 Avant is as sweet as family haulers get. Take a chance on taking one home.
No matter what your 2021 fitness goals are, hydration is the key to achieving them.
Ford's new affordable compact pickup was seemingly spotted on the production line.
CRKT recently revealed more than 50 new tools for the new year, including some of its strangest to date.
The Consumer Electronics Show is traditionally the time when TV manufacturers announce their new models — and this year is no different. We've rounded up the best TVs of CES 2021.