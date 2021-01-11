Today in Gear: The Best Dive Watches Under $2,000, Highlights from CES 2021 & More

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com .

The Best Things We've Seen Out of CES 2021 (So Far) Gear Patrol Here are all the highlights from the biggest (fully virtual) show in consumer tech. LEARN MORE

How to Bike in the Winter, According to a World-Class Cyclist EF Pro Cycling Pro racer and mountain biker Lachlan Morton shares his top tips and go-to gear. LEARN MORE

The Best Dive Watches Under $2,000 Courtesy From resurrected heritage brands like Alsta to blue chip companies like Longines, these are the best in sub-$2k divers. LEARN MORE

The 2021 Kia Sorento Is Not a Telluride. That's What Makes It Great Kia The new Kia Sorento can be sportier or more efficient than the Telluride...and it could be an even greater leap forward. LEARN MORE

We Could See the Apple Car As Soon as Next Year Eric Thayer Getty Images And it'll be made in America, if a new report is accurate. LEARN MORE

Everything You Need to Know About CES 2021 Courtesy CES 2021 isn't happening in person, but that won't stop the news. LEARN MORE

The Ultimate Guide to Military Watches Courtesy From primers on vintage field watches to historical surveys, we've gathered our best military watch content here. LEARN MORE

These 3 Vehicles Were Just Named America's Best New Cars and Trucks of 2021 Ford North American Car and Truck of The Year jurors have named the best car, truck and SUV of 2021. LEARN MORE

The Best High-ABV Canned Cocktails to Make It Through the Week Courtesy For the occasions when a White Claw won't cut it and you're not feeling an IPA. LEARN MORE

How to Get the Best Shave of Your Life Supply To help us outline the perfect shave, we sought the wisdom of Taylor Brinckerhoff, barber at Baxter of California’s barbershop, Baxter Finley. LEARN MORE

Enter to Win America's Coolest Station Wagon and Help a Great Cause Audi The Audi RS 6 Avant is as sweet as family haulers get. Take a chance on taking one home. LEARN MORE

Hydrate Properly With These Great Deals on Nuun Nuun No matter what your 2021 fitness goals are, hydration is the key to achieving them. LEARN MORE

Ford's New Small Truck Has Apparently Leaked, and It Looks Great Maverick Truck Club Ford's new affordable compact pickup was seemingly spotted on the production line. LEARN MORE

6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021 CRKT CRKT recently revealed more than 50 new tools for the new year, including some of its strangest to date. LEARN MORE

The Best and Wildest TVs of CES 2021 (So Far) Courtesy The Consumer Electronics Show is traditionally the time when TV manufacturers announce their new models — and this year is no different. We've rounded up the best TVs of CES 2021. LEARN MORE

