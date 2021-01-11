Today's Top Stories
1
The 10 Best Watches Under $5,000
2
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
3
Our 79 Favorite Products of 2020
4
Our 50 Most Popular Guides of 2020
5
The 19 Best Office Chairs of 2021

Today in Gear: The Best Dive Watches Under $2,000, Highlights from CES 2021 & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
zodiac x timeless super sea wolf gmt le
Zodiac

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

The Best Things We've Seen Out of CES 2021 (So Far)
best of ces 2021 jbl samsung dell tv soundbar laptop
Gear Patrol

Here are all the highlights from the biggest (fully virtual) show in consumer tech.

LEARN MORE

How to Bike in the Winter, According to a World-Class Cyclist
lachlan morton pro cyclist interview winter riding
EF Pro Cycling

Pro racer and mountain biker Lachlan Morton shares his top tips and go-to gear.

LEARN MORE

The Best Dive Watches Under $2,000
best dive watches under 2k
Courtesy

From resurrected heritage brands like Alsta to blue chip companies like Longines, these are the best in sub-$2k divers.

LEARN MORE

The 2021 Kia Sorento Is Not a Telluride. That's What Makes It Great
kia sorento hybrid
Kia

The new Kia Sorento can be sportier or more efficient than the Telluride...and it could be an even greater leap forward.

LEARN MORE

We Could See the Apple Car As Soon as Next Year
apple watch available at retail locations
Eric ThayerGetty Images

And it'll be made in America, if a new report is accurate.

LEARN MORE

Everything You Need to Know About CES 2021
ces 2021
Courtesy

CES 2021 isn't happening in person, but that won't stop the news.

LEARN MORE

The Ultimate Guide to Military Watches
military watch posts
Courtesy

From primers on vintage field watches to historical surveys, we've gathered our best military watch content here.

LEARN MORE

These 3 Vehicles Were Just Named America's Best New Cars and Trucks of 2021
2021 ford mustang mach e red
Ford

North American Car and Truck of The Year jurors have named the best car, truck and SUV of 2021.

LEARN MORE

The Best High-ABV Canned Cocktails to Make It Through the Week
canned cocktails
Courtesy

For the occasions when a White Claw won't cut it and you're not feeling an IPA.

LEARN MORE

How to Get the Best Shave of Your Life
how to get the best shave ever gear patrol lead full
Supply

To help us outline the perfect shave, we sought the wisdom of Taylor Brinckerhoff, barber at Baxter of California’s barbershop, Baxter Finley.

LEARN MORE

Enter to Win America's Coolest Station Wagon and Help a Great Cause
audi rs 6 avant nardo gray side
Audi

The Audi RS 6 Avant is as sweet as family haulers get. Take a chance on taking one home.

LEARN MORE

Hydrate Properly With These Great Deals on Nuun
hydration drink
Nuun

No matter what your 2021 fitness goals are, hydration is the key to achieving them.

LEARN MORE

Ford's New Small Truck Has Apparently Leaked, and It Looks Great
ford maverick leaked production shot
Maverick Truck Club

Ford's new affordable compact pickup was seemingly spotted on the production line.

LEARN MORE

6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021
two pocket knives
CRKT

CRKT recently revealed more than 50 new tools for the new year, including some of its strangest to date.

LEARN MORE

The Best and Wildest TVs of CES 2021 (So Far)
best tv ces
Courtesy

The Consumer Electronics Show is traditionally the time when TV manufacturers announce their new models — and this year is no different. We've rounded up the best TVs of CES 2021.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Today in Gear
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories