Today in Gear: How to Properly Grind Your Coffee, More Gadgets from CES 2021 & More

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com .

How to Properly Grind Coffee Beans, According to Experts AFP Getty Images It's not your fault your coffee tastes bad. Well, it's not all your fault. LEARN MORE

What's the Most Legit Modern Military Watch You Can Buy? Hunter Kelley Watches with serious specs and mean looks are plentiful, but modern military watches are quite different than issued ones of the past. LEARN MORE

The Best Things We've Seen Out of CES 2021 (So Far) Gear Patrol Here are all the highlights from the biggest (fully virtual) show in consumer tech. LEARN MORE

Damn the Heresy, the Ford Mustang Mach-E Is the SUV the Future Needs Will Sabel Courtney Some folks may raise hell over the Mustang name being used on an electric crossover. Pay them no mind. LEARN MORE

What the Hell Is a Napoleon Pocket? Henry Phillips And why is it called that? LEARN MORE

5 Tips for Getting by Without Your Barber Courtesy Here are a few ways you can still keep your growing hairs in order. LEARN MORE

The Ultimate Guide to Watches and Travel Hodinkee From GMT and world time watches to tips and tricks for safety and enjoyment, here's all you need to know about traveling with watches. LEARN MORE

This Toyota Tacoma Camper Is Spectacular, But It Won’t Come Cheap Courtesy Nevada-based Truckhouse's BCT may be the ultimate Tacoma-based overlanding camper. LEARN MORE

4 Mistakes You’re Making with Your Cast-Iron Skillet Chandler Bondurant Be patient, avoid acid, skip the eggs & more. LEARN MORE

The Best MagSafe Accessories for the iPhone 12 Moment We've rounded up all the best MagSafe accessories for the iPhone 12 that are available now. LEARN MORE

Is GM Planning an Electric Corvette SUV? Here's What We Know General Motors GM's CES presentation included a shadowy display of future EVs...and one looked distinctly Corvette-like. LEARN MORE

Cadillac's CES Concept Cars Are Weird, Wild and Super-Futuristic GM What does Cadillac have planned for tomorrow? Flying drones and self-driving luxury boxes, apparently. LEARN MORE

The Best MagSafe Gadgets From CES 2021 Courtesy From chargers to PopSockets. LEARN MORE

