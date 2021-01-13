Today in Gear: How to Properly Grind Your Coffee, More Gadgets from CES 2021 & More
The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.
It's not your fault your coffee tastes bad. Well, it's not all your fault.
Watches with serious specs and mean looks are plentiful, but modern military watches are quite different than issued ones of the past.
Here are all the highlights from the biggest (fully virtual) show in consumer tech.
Some folks may raise hell over the Mustang name being used on an electric crossover. Pay them no mind.
And why is it called that?
Here are a few ways you can still keep your growing hairs in order.
From GMT and world time watches to tips and tricks for safety and enjoyment, here's all you need to know about traveling with watches.
Nevada-based Truckhouse's BCT may be the ultimate Tacoma-based overlanding camper.
Be patient, avoid acid, skip the eggs & more.
We've rounded up all the best MagSafe accessories for the iPhone 12 that are available now.
GM's CES presentation included a shadowy display of future EVs...and one looked distinctly Corvette-like.
What does Cadillac have planned for tomorrow? Flying drones and self-driving luxury boxes, apparently.
From chargers to PopSockets.LEARN MORE