Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
2
CES 2021: What You Need to Know
3
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
4
Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
5
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021

Today in Gear: How to Properly Grind Your Coffee, More Gadgets from CES 2021 & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
trade
Trade

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

How to Properly Grind Coffee Beans, According to Experts
france agriculture coffee
AFPGetty Images

It's not your fault your coffee tastes bad. Well, it's not all your fault.

LEARN MORE

What's the Most Legit Modern Military Watch You Can Buy?
marathon tsar
Hunter Kelley

Watches with serious specs and mean looks are plentiful, but modern military watches are quite different than issued ones of the past.

LEARN MORE

The Best Things We've Seen Out of CES 2021 (So Far)
best of ces 2021 jbl samsung dell tv soundbar laptop
Gear Patrol

Here are all the highlights from the biggest (fully virtual) show in consumer tech.

LEARN MORE

Damn the Heresy, the Ford Mustang Mach-E Is the SUV the Future Needs
ford mustang mach e red
Will Sabel Courtney

Some folks may raise hell over the Mustang name being used on an electric crossover. Pay them no mind.

LEARN MORE

What the Hell Is a Napoleon Pocket?
fd napoleon pocket gear patrol lead full
Henry Phillips

And why is it called that?

LEARN MORE

5 Tips for Getting by Without Your Barber
how to trim your hair without a barber gear patrol lead full
Courtesy

Here are a few ways you can still keep your growing hairs in order.

LEARN MORE

The Ultimate Guide to Watches and Travel
watch roll
Hodinkee

From GMT and world time watches to tips and tricks for safety and enjoyment, here's all you need to know about traveling with watches.

LEARN MORE

This Toyota Tacoma Camper Is Spectacular, But It Won’t Come Cheap
taco camper
Courtesy

Nevada-based Truckhouse's BCT may be the ultimate Tacoma-based overlanding camper.

LEARN MORE

4 Mistakes You’re Making with Your Cast-Iron Skillet
best cast iron skillets gear patrol lead full
Chandler Bondurant

Be patient, avoid acid, skip the eggs & more.

LEARN MORE

The Best MagSafe Accessories for the iPhone 12
moment magsafe accessories
Moment

We've rounded up all the best MagSafe accessories for the iPhone 12 that are available now.

LEARN MORE

Is GM Planning an Electric Corvette SUV? Here's What We Know
gm electric vehicles ces 2021
General Motors

GM's CES presentation included a shadowy display of future EVs...and one looked distinctly Corvette-like.

LEARN MORE

Cadillac's CES Concept Cars Are Weird, Wild and Super-Futuristic
gm cadillac concepts
GM

What does Cadillac have planned for tomorrow? Flying drones and self-driving luxury boxes, apparently.

LEARN MORE

The Best MagSafe Gadgets From CES 2021
ces 2021 magsafe accessories
Courtesy

From chargers to PopSockets.

LEARN MORE
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Today in Gear
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories
Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories