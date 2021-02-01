Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com .

Everything You Should Know About McLaren's New Artura Hybrid Supercar McLaren McLaren has a new sports car coming this month — and this time, it's actually a completely new car. READ THIS STORY

32 Style Deals Actually Worth Shopping Right Now Vans Substantial savings on jackets, sneakers, sweatshirts and more. READ THIS STORY

The Ultimate Guide to Pilot's Watches Bell & Ross From rugged military "fliegers" to modern, tech-packed chronographs and beyond. READ THIS STORY

Nike Just Made a Fascinating Hands-Free Sneaker Nike The new GO FlyEase is one of the most accessible — and fun — shoe designs we've ever seen. READ THIS STORY

The 9 Best Packing Cubes for All Trips Chase Pellerin Streamline your pre-trip preparations with these time-saving packing accessories. READ THIS STORY

21 Black Designers and Black-Owned Style Brands to Know and Support Courtesy From master tailors to avant-garde labels, streetwear royalty and more, here are just some of the Black-owned style brands to know. READ THIS STORY

30 Black-Owned Home and Design Businesses to Support Right Now Chandler Bondurant Black people have been overlooked for far too long in the home and design industry. READ THIS STORY

The 13 Best Beers for Super Bowl LV, According to Brewers Henry Phillips Beer and football go together like Tom Brady and, er, the Super Bowl. READ THIS STORY

The Best Gifts Under $25 for Her Gear Patrol Who says affordable gifts can't be great? READ THIS STORY

The One Step You Absolutely Need to Take Before Reselling Your Apple Device Apple The quick and easy guide to factory resetting your Apple devices: iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, AirPods, or HomePod. READ THIS STORY

Is This Our Best Look Yet at Lexus's Car of Tomorrow? Lexus No, it's not the new Land Cruiser. But this new Lexus could be important nonetheless. READ THIS STORY

Two of Patagonia's Best Jackets Are on Sale — Which Should You Get? Courtesy The differences between Patagonia's Nano and Micro Puff jackets aren't easy to see, but they are important. READ THIS STORY

Here’s How to Stream the Super Bowl for Free Mike Ehrmann Getty Images The Super Bowl is this Sunday (February 7) and it starts at 6:30 pm EST. READ THIS STORY

It's Time to Check Your Surge Protectors Belkin Odds are you're due for an audit. READ THIS STORY

Cadillac's CT5-V Blackwing, CT4-V Blackwing Teased Ahead of Full Reveal Cadillac Cadillac's super-sedans show their faces ahead of a full debut Monday night. READ THIS STORY

Why Is Discontinuing This Steel Watch Is Such a Big Deal? Patek Philippe You can finally take your name off that decade-long waitlist. READ THIS STORY

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io