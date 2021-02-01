Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today's Top Stories
Today in Gear: Beers for the Super Bowl, the Ultimate Guide to Pilot's Watches & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
buy better beer gear patrol lead full
Henry Phillips

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

Everything You Should Know About McLaren's New Artura Hybrid Supercar
mclaren artura
McLaren

McLaren has a new sports car coming this month — and this time, it's actually a completely new car.

READ THIS STORY
32 Style Deals Actually Worth Shopping Right Now
vans
Vans

Substantial savings on jackets, sneakers, sweatshirts and more.

READ THIS STORY

The Ultimate Guide to Pilot's Watches
pilot watches
Bell & Ross

From rugged military "fliegers" to modern, tech-packed chronographs and beyond.

READ THIS STORY

Nike Just Made a Fascinating Hands-Free Sneaker
nike go flyease
Nike

The new GO FlyEase is one of the most accessible — and fun — shoe designs we've ever seen.

READ THIS STORY
The 9 Best Packing Cubes for All Trips
packing cubes gear patrol full lead
Chase Pellerin

Streamline your pre-trip preparations with these time-saving packing accessories.

READ THIS STORY
21 Black Designers and Black-Owned Style Brands to Know and Support
black owned style brands gear patrol lead full
Courtesy

From master tailors to avant-garde labels, streetwear royalty and more, here are just some of the Black-owned style brands to know.

READ THIS STORY
30 Black-Owned Home and Design Businesses to Support Right Now
black owned home brands gear patrol lead full
Chandler Bondurant

Black people have been overlooked for far too long in the home and design industry.

READ THIS STORY
The 13 Best Beers for Super Bowl LV, According to Brewers
beer
Henry Phillips

Beer and football go together like Tom Brady and, er, the Super Bowl.

READ THIS STORY

The Best Gifts Under $25 for Her
best gifts under 25 for women
Gear Patrol

Who says affordable gifts can't be great?

READ THIS STORY
The One Step You Absolutely Need to Take Before Reselling Your Apple Device
prepare your apple devices gear patrol lead full
Apple

The quick and easy guide to factory resetting your Apple devices: iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, AirPods, or HomePod.

READ THIS STORY
Is This Our Best Look Yet at Lexus's Car of Tomorrow?
lexus concept teaser
Lexus

No, it's not the new Land Cruiser. But this new Lexus could be important nonetheless.

READ THIS STORY
Two of Patagonia's Best Jackets Are on Sale — Which Should You Get?
a man wearing a black insulated jacket
Courtesy

The differences between Patagonia's Nano and Micro Puff jackets aren't easy to see, but they are important.

READ THIS STORY
Here’s How to Stream the Super Bowl for Free
super bowl lv preview
Mike EhrmannGetty Images

The Super Bowl is this Sunday (February 7) and it starts at 6:30 pm EST.

READ THIS STORY
It's Time to Check Your Surge Protectors
surge
Belkin

Odds are you're due for an audit.

READ THIS STORY

Cadillac's CT5-V Blackwing, CT4-V Blackwing Teased Ahead of Full Reveal
during the 2021 rolex 24 at daytona, cadillac shared a sneak peek of the 2022 ct4 v blackwing left and ct5 v blackwing right
Cadillac

Cadillac's super-sedans show their faces ahead of a full debut Monday night.

READ THIS STORY

Why Is Discontinuing This Steel Watch Is Such a Big Deal?
nautilus auto
Patek Philippe

You can finally take your name off that decade-long waitlist.

READ THIS STORY
