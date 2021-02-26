Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today's Top Stories
Today in Gear: The Best Whiskeys of 2021 (So Far), the Return of Apple Car Rumors & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
best new whiskey
Courtesy

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

136 New Products You Should Know About This Month
gear
Courtesy

From watches to tech to fitness and more, these are the best and most notable releases from February 2021.

LEARN MORE

All the Coolest Watches That Came Out in February 2021
watches
Courtesy

Time to keep up with the releases you might have missed.

LEARN MORE

All the Automotive News You Missed This Week That You Should Know About
harley davidson motorcycle, usps new mail truck, and t50s niki lauda
Courtesy

Gordon Murray made his supercar even crazier. A new Harley. An odd new postal truck. Bruce returns to the middle.

LEARN MORE

These Are the Watches We’re Obsessing Over in February 2021
yema superman maxi dial
Windup Watch Shop

We're flipping our lids over a Unimatic limited edition, a vintage-inspired Omega, an ultra-thin Piaget and more.

LEARN MORE

The Genesis G80 Is the Best Used Car You Can Buy for $23,000
2017 genesis g80
Genesis

Looking for a solid secondhand luxury car for the price of a base Corolla? Look to Genesis.

LEARN MORE

14 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week
roundup
Courtesy

Dive watches with striking dials, Vans' latest sneaker collection and more awesome style and watch drops await.

LEARN MORE

The Best SD Cards for Digital Cameras and More
lexar sd card
Lexar

Before buying an SD card for your digital camera or other device, here's what you need to know.

LEARN MORE

Kia and Apple May Still Build a Car, Report Claims — Or Something Else Entirely
holiday season begins across new york city area
John LamparskiGetty Images

A Korean report says Apple and Kia are still talking about building an electric car.

LEARN MORE

All the Coolest Home and Design Releases We Found in February 2021
style
Courtesy

All the drops you missed last month, in one place.

LEARN MORE

Todd Snyder Just Made Shopping for Jeans a Lot Easier
denim
Courtesy

Denim for every occasion.

LEARN MORE

5 New Gadgets You Should Have on Your Radar This Week
gear
Courtesy

From Ring's new video doorbell to Sony's smallest cinematic camera, these are the best new tech products announced this week.

LEARN MORE

Jeep Reveals the Grand Cherokee L's Pricing. Should the Kia Telluride Be Worried?
all new 2021 jeep® grand cherokee l summit reserve features all new ultra slim headlamps set into gloss black bezels, along with slim horizontal fog lamps
FCA

Jeep's new three-row SUV will offer compelling value propositions up and down the trim lineup.

LEARN MORE

The Best New Bourbon and Whiskeys of 2021 (So Far)
best new whiskey
Courtesy

The whiskey boom stops for no one. These are the best bottles new to 2021.

LEARN MORE

A New Sock Highlights a Multi-Decade Effort to Bring Diversity to Skiing
a colorful ski sock
Courtesy

Smartwool teamed up with the National Brotherhood of Skiers.

LEARN MORE

The 10 Best Yoga Mats for 2021
a person stretching on a blue yoga mat
Courtesy

Whether you’re a newbie or an expert, these superlative mats will support you through any practice.

LEARN MORE

