Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com .

136 New Products You Should Know About This Month Courtesy From watches to tech to fitness and more, these are the best and most notable releases from February 2021. LEARN MORE

All the Coolest Watches That Came Out in February 2021 Courtesy Time to keep up with the releases you might have missed. LEARN MORE

All the Automotive News You Missed This Week That You Should Know About Courtesy Gordon Murray made his supercar even crazier. A new Harley. An odd new postal truck. Bruce returns to the middle. LEARN MORE

These Are the Watches We’re Obsessing Over in February 2021 Windup Watch Shop We're flipping our lids over a Unimatic limited edition, a vintage-inspired Omega, an ultra-thin Piaget and more. LEARN MORE

The Genesis G80 Is the Best Used Car You Can Buy for $23,000 Genesis Looking for a solid secondhand luxury car for the price of a base Corolla? Look to Genesis. LEARN MORE

14 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week Courtesy Dive watches with striking dials, Vans' latest sneaker collection and more awesome style and watch drops await. LEARN MORE

The Best SD Cards for Digital Cameras and More Lexar Before buying an SD card for your digital camera or other device, here's what you need to know. LEARN MORE

Kia and Apple May Still Build a Car, Report Claims — Or Something Else Entirely John Lamparski Getty Images A Korean report says Apple and Kia are still talking about building an electric car. LEARN MORE

All the Coolest Home and Design Releases We Found in February 2021 Courtesy All the drops you missed last month, in one place. LEARN MORE

Todd Snyder Just Made Shopping for Jeans a Lot Easier Courtesy Denim for every occasion. LEARN MORE

5 New Gadgets You Should Have on Your Radar This Week Courtesy From Ring's new video doorbell to Sony's smallest cinematic camera, these are the best new tech products announced this week. LEARN MORE

Jeep Reveals the Grand Cherokee L's Pricing. Should the Kia Telluride Be Worried? FCA Jeep's new three-row SUV will offer compelling value propositions up and down the trim lineup. LEARN MORE

The Best New Bourbon and Whiskeys of 2021 (So Far) Courtesy The whiskey boom stops for no one. These are the best bottles new to 2021. LEARN MORE

A New Sock Highlights a Multi-Decade Effort to Bring Diversity to Skiing Courtesy Smartwool teamed up with the National Brotherhood of Skiers. LEARN MORE

The 10 Best Yoga Mats for 2021 Courtesy Whether you’re a newbie or an expert, these superlative mats will support you through any practice. LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io