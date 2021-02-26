14 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week

Dive watches with striking dials, Vans' latest sneaker collection and more awesome style and watch drops await.

By Zen Love and John Zientek
roundup
Courtesy

The weekend starts with (hopefully) more clement weather and cool gear to match it. Watches dropped this week were overwhelmingly sporty, with divers and chronographs aplenty from big and small brands alike. Meanwhile, selvedge jeans from Todd Snyder, a new collection from Vans and high-end sunglasses further have us in the mood for Spring.

Moral Code x Donald Driver The Purpose

moral code purpose white sneakers
Moral Code

Presented by Moral Code

For the brand's first ever collaboration, Moral Code has partnered with Donald Driver — all-time leading receiver, hall of famer and Dancing with the Stars champion — to launch a collection of five different shoes. The first is a leather fashion sneaker called The Purpose. In addition to its streamlined appearance, The Purpose features a premium padded leather liner for breathability, Driver's signature red tab on the tongue and understated stitch detailing throughout the shoe. Plus, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Donald Driver Foundation, which helps young men understand the importance of dressing for success and supporting career development initiatives for underserved children and families.

Price: $149

SHOP NOW

Zodiac x Huckberry Super Sea Wolf "Farallon" Watch

watches
Courtesy

One of our favorite makers of tool watches partnered with one of our favorite gear retailers on a new version of the Zodiac Super Sea Wolf dive watch. It's got the familiar Super Sea Wolf features and specs and a dial that's unique, to say the least, with a motif that mimics the look of sun rays from underwater.

Price: $1,095

SHOP NOW

Someone Somewhere Magic Loom Windbreaker

watches
Courtesy

This packable windbreak is made with Magic Loom trim, fabric that’s highly reflective and visible from 50 feet at night. The material is made on pedal looms in Oaxaca, Mexico from and is a blend of polyester, cotton and viscose.

Price: $99

SHOP NOW

Marathon Arctic GSAR Automatic Watch

marathon
Courtesy

One of the few makers of genuinely legit military watches has released a new variation of its most famous model, the GSAR. Though perhaps not quite as stealthy as the classic black dial, a new white dial version should be highly legible and functional. Doesn't hurt that it's got a Swiss automatic movement and a handsome look, too.

Price: $1,300

SHOP NOW

Free & Easy Poppy Socks

watches
Courtesy

Referencing California poppiesin East of Eden, Steinbeck wrote, "These too are of a burning color — not orange, not gold, but if pure gold were liquid and could raise a cream, that golden cream might be the color of the poppies."

Price: $24

SHOP NOW

Unimatic U1-NR

watches
Courtesy

The Italian brand Unimatic is known for its design-centric interpretation of classic tool watch styles, but also for interesting collaborations. The latest is a version of its minimalist dive watch produced with outerwear maker Norwegian Rain featuring a striking dial. The effect is achieved by a layer of oxidized copper with cutouts that reveal a solid copper layer beneath.

Price: $974 (sold out)

SHOP NOW

Warby Parker x i am OTHER Winston Glasses

watches
Courtesy

Pharrell's non-profit, i am OTHER, supports the innovators, groundbreakers and outliers. This limited-edition frame reclaims taped-up glasses and makes them a symbol of strength and progressive thinking.

Price: $95

SHOP NOW

Omega Seamaster Diver 300M America's Cup Chronograph Watch

watch
Courtesy

Omega has announced a new diver's chronograph in celebration of the America's Cup yacht race, which takes place from March 6th to 15th, 2021. The red subdial at 3 o'clock counts the chronograph minutes and emphasizes the first five minutes, which have to be timed precisely at the beginning of the race.

Price: $10,700

SHOP NOW

Away Two-Tone Collection

watches
Courtesy

Like Away's sleek, approachable luggage? You'll definitely dig the colorblocked designs for the Two-Tone Collection — available in three different color combinations.

Price: $225+

SHOP NOW

Tissot T-Touch Connect Solar

watch
Courtesy

An evolution of the brand's unique touchscreen outdoor watch, the new T-Touch Connect Solar is one of the only smartwatches with solar charging. (It's even more interesting since many of the technologies and features are proprietary to Tissot and Swatch Group, including its operating system.) Equipped with a "disconnect" function (I like the sound of that), it can easily go back to being a regular touchscreen-equipped, solar-charging, rugged outdoor watch.

Price: $1,050-$1,195

SHOP NOW

Mr. Leight Roku S Custom

watches
Courtesy

These Japanese-made sunglasses have titanium frames with acetate inserts and filigree detailing. They have exclusive gradient lenses inspired by Komorebi, the Japanese word referring to the interplay between light and leaves when the sun shines through trees.

Price: $665

SHOP NOW

Junghans 1972 Automatic FIS Edition Watch

watches
Courtesy

If you know watchmaker Junghans, you likely associate the German brand with minimalist, formally styled watches of a Bauhaus persuasion. This one is so different from most of what the brand is known for that it almost feels out of character. Based on a sporty '70s aesthetic, it features a dive-ready 300m of water-resistance, and the colorful inner bezel can be rotated to help track another time zone.

Price: ~$1,940

SHOP NOW

Todd Snyder Denim

watches
Courtesy

New York designer Todd Snyder launched a new approach to denim broken into three tiers: Stretch, Selvedge and Small Batch. Whether you want something that comfortable for everyday wear or something that’s limited-edition, this new collection features classic styles in slim and straight cuts, and washes that span that indigo spectrum.

Price: $158-$268

SHOP NOW

Breitling Top Time Deus Watch

watches
Courtesy

Breitling teamed up with the Australian motorbike and surfing lifestyle company Deus Ex Machina on a tribute to the Top Time watch from the 1960s. It's got a very retro feel up front with a panda dial and pops of orange, and the case back features a motorcycle motif designed by Deus.

Price: $4,990

SHOP NOW

Vault by Vans OG Style 47 LX

watches
Courtesy

Vault by Vans in-house designer Taka Hayashi add a bit of retro flair to this classic slip-on. It features a quilted vamp, contrasting heel stripes and striped outsoles. They’re available at select Vault by Vans retailers now.

LEARN MORE

The Best Style Deals of the Week

Corridor Natural Canvas Jacket
Corridor Natural Canvas Jacket
corridornyc.com
SHOP NOW

$215 $65 (70% off)
Spring workwear. 

Red Wing Sawmill Leather Boot
Red Wing Sawmill Leather Boot
RED WING nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$340 $190 (44% off)
Rarely on sale. 

Tomas Maier Aviator Sunglasses
Tomas Maier Aviator Sunglasses
Tomas Maier nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$260 $40 (85% off)
For cloudy days. 

Everlane Relaxed Summer Jean
Everlane Relaxed Summer Jean
everlane everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$68 $20 (71% off)
Hard to go wrong with these. 

Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$148 $96 (35% off)
The best overshirt you can buy. 

Stan Ray Tie-Dye Logo Tee
Stan Ray Tie-Dye Logo Tee
madewell madewell.com
SHOP NOW

$50 $30 (40% off)
Relaxed workwear. 

Todd Snyder x Champion Hoodie
Todd Snyder x Champion Hoodie
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$138 $99 (28% off)
The classic. 

Men's Khaki Field Quartz Bracelet Watch, 38mm
Men's Khaki Field Quartz Bracelet Watch, 38mm
Hamilton nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$445 $220 (50% off)
Your go-to for years to come. 

Madewell x Penfield Equinox Puffer Jacket
Madewell x Penfield Equinox Puffer Jacket
Madewell madewell.com
SHOP NOW

$275 $55 (80% off)
Now's the best time to buy a parka. 

La Paz Matias Hoodie
La Paz Matias Hoodie
La Paz huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$128 $68 (45% off)
In cozy fleece. 

Rhodes Footwear Dolomite Boot
Rhodes Footwear Dolomite Boot
Rhodes Footwear huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$248 $161 (35% off)
A vintage-inspired hiker. 

Gevril Wall Street Automatic Diver
Gevril Wall Street Automatic Diver
Gevril nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$3,495 $750 (78% off)
Serious savings. 

Uniqlo Milano Ribbed Crew Neck Sweater
Uniqlo Milano Ribbed Crew Neck Sweater
uniqlo.com
SHOP NOW

$40 $30 (25% off)
Wear it til summer. 

Timex MK1
Timex MK1
TIMEX nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$89 $45 (49% off)
Ideal for every day. 

J.Crew Micro-Fleece Pullover
J.Crew Micro-Fleece Pullover
J.Crew jcrew.com
SHOP NOW

$138 $70 (49% off)
Use the code SALETIME

Bellroy Apex Slim Sleeve
Bellroy Apex Slim Sleeve
Bellroy huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$129 $80 (38% off)
A solid slim wallet. 

Nike Killshot SP
Nike Killshot SP
Nike endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$95 $59 (38% off)
A modern classic.

Todd Snyder Wool Cruiser Jacket
Todd Snyder Wool Cruiser Jacket
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$598 $399 (33% off)
Filson, but make it NYC. 

Le Mont St Michel Work Jacket
Le Mont St Michel Work Jacket
Le Mont St Michel toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$280 $209 (25% off)
Can't beat the classic. 

Crocs Bistro Graphic Clog
Crocs Bistro Graphic Clog
Crocs zappos.com
SHOP NOW

$50 $36 (28% off)
Ride the Lightning

G-Shock GM5600B-1
G-Shock GM5600B-1
G-Shock huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$200 $130 (35% off)
Goes with anything. 

Saint Laurent Aviator Sunglasses
Saint Laurent Aviator Sunglasses
Saint Laurent nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$405 $100 (75% off)
Not your dad's aviators. 

Todd Snyder Italian Quilted Liner Jacket
Todd Snyder Italian Quilted Liner Jacket
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$248 $159 (35% off)
Your spring jacket. 

Saucony Jazz Original Vintage
Saucony Jazz Original Vintage
Saucony endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$99 $69 (30% off)
Hard to fault a classic. 

Onia Josh Polo
Onia Josh Polo
Onia nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$125 $20 (84% off)
Upgrade your polo. 

Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch
Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch
Timex Huckberry
SHOP NOW

$189 $132 (29% off)
An affordable diver. 

Rhythm Uni Fleece Hood
Rhythm Uni Fleece Hood
Rhythm huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$60 $39 (35% off)
A go-anywhere hoodie. 

Clae One-Piece Leather Sneaker
Clae One-Piece Leather Sneaker
Clae nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$150 $60 (60% off)
Feit-light. 

Everlane Crew Neck Sweater
Everlane Crew Neck Sweater
EVERLANE nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$64 $34 (47% off)
A great layer for spring. 

Teva Hurricane XLT2 ALP Sandasl
Teva Hurricane XLT2 ALP Sandasl
Teva nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$85 $47 (44% off)
With or without socks. 

Crescent Down Works + Todd Snyder Corduroy Short Parka
Crescent Down Works + Todd Snyder Corduroy Short Parka
toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$898 $699 (22% off)
The ultimate collab. 

Nike Space Hippie 04
Nike Space Hippie 04
Nike endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$185 $115 (38% off)
Far out. 

Ermenegildo Zegna Sunglasses
Ermenegildo Zegna Sunglasses
Ermenegildo Zegna nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$305 $100 (67% off)
The cooler Italian Wayfarers. 

Brandblack Kashiba Lux Slides
Brandblack Kashiba Lux Slides
Brandblack verishop.com
SHOP NOW

$110 $66 (40% off)
Treat your feet.

Outerknown Sur Zip Hoodie
Outerknown Sur Zip Hoodie
outerknown.com
SHOP NOW

$128 $51 (60% off)
A steal for one of our favorite hoodies.

Astorflex Bitflex Chelsea Boot
Astorflex Bitflex Chelsea Boot
Astorflex endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$175 $115 (34% off)
Italian-made Chelsea boots.

Everlane ReNew Short Parka
Everlane ReNew Short Parka
everlane everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$165 $66 (60% off)
Stay warm.

Todd Snyder x Peanuts City Collection Los Angeles Hoodie
Todd Snyder x Peanuts City Collection Los Angeles Hoodie
Todd Snyder x Peanuts toddsnyder.com
$138.00
SHOP NOW

$188 $169 (10% off)
Surf's up. 

Gucci Sunglasses
Gucci Sunglasses
GUCCI nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$390 $140 (64% off)
Perfect for cloudy days. 

Todd Snyder x Peanuts City Collection Tokyo Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder x Peanuts City Collection Tokyo Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$168 $149 (11% off)
The ultimate collab. 

Sunshine Blues Castlerock Pants
Sunshine Blues Castlerock Pants
corridornyc.com
SHOP NOW

$135 $41 (70% off)
When life is hard, wear easy pants. 

Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch
Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch
Timex toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$138 $79 (42% off)
Can't go wrong with this 40mm classic.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
All the Automotive News You Missed This Week
The Coolest Watches That Came Out in February 2021
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Used Cars You'd Actually Want to Own
What You Need to Know About Apple's Next MacBooks
The Best Headphone Amplifiers Under $200
Seiko's Most Exciting New Watches? Right Here
Is Your Roomba Acting Drunk? It's Not the Only One
Hot Damn, Land Rover Just Gave the Defender a V8
IWC Just Brought Back a Cult Hit from the 1990s
Grand Seiko Is Bringing the Heat in 2021