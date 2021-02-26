14 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week

The weekend starts with (hopefully) more clement weather and cool gear to match it. Watches dropped this week were overwhelmingly sporty, with divers and chronographs aplenty from big and small brands alike. Meanwhile, selvedge jeans from Todd Snyder, a new collection from Vans and high-end sunglasses further have us in the mood for Spring. Moral Code x Donald Driver The Purpose Presented by Moral Code For the brand's first ever collaboration, Moral Code has partnered with Donald Driver \u2014 all-time leading receiver, hall of famer and Dancing with the Stars champion \u2014 to launch a collection of five different shoes. The first is a leather fashion sneaker called The Purpose. In addition to its streamlined appearance, The Purpose features a premium padded leather liner for breathability, Driver's signature red tab on the tongue and understated stitch detailing throughout the shoe. Plus, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Donald Driver Foundation, which helps young men understand the importance of dressing for success and supporting career development initiatives for underserved children and families. Price : $149 SHOP NOW Zodiac x Huckberry Super Sea Wolf "Farallon" Watch One of our favorite makers of tool watches partnered with one of our favorite gear retailers on a new version of the Zodiac Super Sea Wolf dive watch. It's got the familiar Super Sea Wolf features and specs and a dial that's unique, to say the least, with a motif that mimics the look of sun rays from underwater. Price : $1,095 SHOP NOW Someone Somewhere Magic Loom Windbreaker This packable windbreak is made with Magic Loom trim, fabric that\u2019s highly reflective and visible from 50 feet at night. The material is made on pedal looms in Oaxaca, Mexico from and is a blend of polyester, cotton and viscose. Price: $99 SHOP NOW Marathon Arctic GSAR Automatic Watch One of the few makers of genuinely legit military watches has released a new variation of its most famous model, the GSAR. Though perhaps not quite as stealthy as the classic black dial, a new white dial version should be highly legible and functional. Doesn't hurt that it's got a Swiss automatic movement and a handsome look, too. Price : $1,300 SHOP NOW Free & Easy Poppy Socks Referencing California poppiesin East of Eden , Steinbeck wrote, "These too are of a burning color \u2014 not orange, not gold, but if pure gold were liquid and could raise a cream, that golden cream might be the color of the poppies." Price: $24 SHOP NOW Unimatic U1-NR The Italian brand Unimatic is known for its design-centric interpretation of classic tool watch styles, but also for interesting collaborations. The latest is a version of its minimalist dive watch produced with outerwear maker Norwegian Rain featuring a striking dial. The effect is achieved by a layer of oxidized copper with cutouts that reveal a solid copper layer beneath. Price : $974 (sold out) SHOP NOW Warby Parker x i am OTHER Winston Glasses Pharrell's non-profit, i am OTHER, supports the innovators, groundbreakers and outliers. This limited-edition frame reclaims taped-up glasses and makes them a symbol of strength and progressive thinking. Price: $95 SHOP NOW Omega Seamaster Diver 300M America's Cup Chronograph Watch Omega has announced a new diver's chronograph in celebration of the America's Cup yacht race, which takes place from March 6th to 15th, 2021. The red subdial at 3 o'clock counts the chronograph minutes and emphasizes the first five minutes, which have to be timed precisely at the beginning of the race. Price : $10,700 SHOP NOW Away Two-Tone Collection Like Away's sleek, approachable luggage? You'll definitely dig the colorblocked designs for the Two-Tone Collection \u2014 available in three different color combinations. Price: $225+ SHOP NOW Tissot T-Touch Connect Solar An evolution of the brand's unique touchscreen outdoor watch, the new T-Touch Connect Solar is one of the only smartwatches with solar charging. (It's even more interesting since many of the technologies and features are proprietary to Tissot and Swatch Group, including its operating system.) Equipped with a "disconnect" function (I like the sound of that), it can easily go back to being a regular touchscreen-equipped, solar-charging, rugged outdoor watch. Price : $1,050-$1,195 SHOP NOW Mr. Leight Roku S Custom These Japanese-made sunglasses have titanium frames with acetate inserts and filigree detailing. They have exclusive gradient lenses inspired by Komorebi , the Japanese word referring to the interplay between light and leaves when the sun shines through trees. Price: $665 SHOP NOW Junghans 1972 Automatic FIS Edition Watch If you know watchmaker Junghans, you likely associate the German brand with minimalist, formally styled watches of a Bauhaus persuasion. This one is so different from most of what the brand is known for that it almost feels out of character. Based on a sporty '70s aesthetic, it features a dive-ready 300m of water-resistance, and the colorful inner bezel can be rotated to help track another time zone. Price : ~$1,940 SHOP NOW Todd Snyder Denim New York designer Todd Snyder launched a new approach to denim broken into three tiers: Stretch, Selvedge and Small Batch. Whether you want something that comfortable for everyday wear or something that\u2019s limited-edition, this new collection features classic styles in slim and straight cuts, and washes that span that indigo spectrum. Price: $158-$268 SHOP NOW Breitling Top Time Deus Watch Breitling teamed up with the Australian motorbike and surfing lifestyle company Deus Ex Machina on a tribute to the Top Time watch from the 1960s. It's got a very retro feel up front with a panda dial and pops of orange, and the case back features a motorcycle motif designed by Deus. Price : $4,990 SHOP NOW Vault by Vans OG Style 47 LX Vault by Vans in-house designer Taka Hayashi add a bit of retro flair to this classic slip-on. It features a quilted vamp, contrasting heel stripes and striped outsoles. They\u2019re available at select Vault by Vans retailers now. LEARN MORE