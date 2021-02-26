Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
2
Everything You Missed at CES 2021
3
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
4
Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
5
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Todd Snyder Just Made Shopping for Jeans a Lot Easier

Denim for every occasion.

By John Zientek
denim
Courtesy

New York designer Todd Snyder just made shopping for jeans a whole lot easier. His eponymous brand now offers updated and upgraded denim available in three categories: Stretch, Selvedge and Small Batch.

The categories are designed for the varied interests and needs of discerning denim shoppers. Some people want comfortable, stretch jeans for everyday wear. Others want a limited-edition model made with a "farm to yarn" approach.

"I wanted three distinct categories of denim (Stretch, Selvedge Small Batch), for the same reason that sometimes you want an artisanal sipping whiskey, and others a draft beer," Snyder said in a statement. "There are some mornings when I want to pull on an easy pair of stretch jeans, and other times when I want something unique that has all the rugged cool of a vintage find. What unites them all is we tried to ensure that each tier the best expression of its kind."

Snyder’s former colleague Eric Goldstein — a designer who helped create Ralph Lauren’s Double RL denim label, helped start Gap’s 1969 brand and co-founded Jean Shop — consulted on the range of classic styles. "We are very proud of all three tiers of denim," he said in a statement. "We focused on every single detail from the stitches per inch of the sewing to the overall fit."

The Stretch jeans ($158) feature zipper flies, suede back patches and oxidized rivets. They come in a range of indigo watches (from the dark Indigo Rinse to the light Beach Out) and both Slim and Straight silhouettes. The middle-tier Selvedge jeans ($198) are modeled after American styles from the ‘70s and feature button flies, oxidized rivets and selvedge outseams — they also come in Slim and Straight silhouettes and a range of washes. The Small Batch jeans ($268) are made from selvedge denim that’s woven at Vidalia Mills in Louisiana (all the cotton used in these jeans is grown within 400 miles of the mill). These premium jeans come in Relaxed and Slim silhouettes and a range of different colors.

Whether you want something easy for everyday wear or something that’s unique, this new collection features classic styles that span that indigo spectrum — check it out now.

SHOP NOW

The Best Style Deals of the Week

Wood Wood Fabian Shirt
Wood Wood Fabian Shirt
Wood Wood verishop.com
SHOP NOW

$270 $189 (30% off)
Your go-to layer. 

Merlin VD78 SS GB Watch
Merlin VD78 SS GB Watch
Merlin verishop.com
SHOP NOW

$180 $108 (40% off)
A field watch for less. 

Sanders Suede Gibson Shoes
Sanders Suede Gibson Shoes
Sanders toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$285 $194 (31% off)
Suede shoes are just better

Corridor Natural Canvas Jacket
Corridor Natural Canvas Jacket
corridornyc.com
SHOP NOW

$215 $65 (70% off)
Spring workwear. 

Red Wing Sawmill Leather Boot
Red Wing Sawmill Leather Boot
RED WING nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$340 $190 (44% off)
Rarely on sale. 

Tomas Maier Aviator Sunglasses
Tomas Maier Aviator Sunglasses
Tomas Maier nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$260 $40 (85% off)
For cloudy days. 

Everlane Relaxed Summer Jean
Everlane Relaxed Summer Jean
everlane everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$68 $20 (71% off)
Hard to go wrong with these. 

Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$148 $96 (35% off)
The best overshirt you can buy. 

Stan Ray Tie-Dye Logo Tee
Stan Ray Tie-Dye Logo Tee
madewell madewell.com
SHOP NOW

$50 $30 (40% off)
Relaxed workwear. 

Todd Snyder x Champion Hoodie
Todd Snyder x Champion Hoodie
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$138 $99 (28% off)
The classic. 

Men's Khaki Field Quartz Bracelet Watch, 38mm
Men's Khaki Field Quartz Bracelet Watch, 38mm
Hamilton nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$445 $220 (50% off)
Your go-to for years to come. 

Madewell x Penfield Equinox Puffer Jacket
Madewell x Penfield Equinox Puffer Jacket
Madewell madewell.com
SHOP NOW

$275 $55 (80% off)
Now's the best time to buy a parka. 

La Paz Matias Hoodie
La Paz Matias Hoodie
La Paz huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$128 $68 (45% off)
In cozy fleece. 

Rhodes Footwear Dolomite Boot
Rhodes Footwear Dolomite Boot
Rhodes Footwear huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$248 $161 (35% off)
A vintage-inspired hiker. 

Gevril Wall Street Automatic Diver
Gevril Wall Street Automatic Diver
Gevril nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$3,495 $750 (78% off)
Serious savings. 

Uniqlo Milano Ribbed Crew Neck Sweater
Uniqlo Milano Ribbed Crew Neck Sweater
uniqlo.com
SHOP NOW

$40 $30 (25% off)
Wear it til summer. 

Timex MK1
Timex MK1
TIMEX nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$89 $45 (49% off)
Ideal for every day. 

J.Crew Micro-Fleece Pullover
J.Crew Micro-Fleece Pullover
J.Crew jcrew.com
SHOP NOW

$138 $70 (49% off)
Use the code SALETIME

Bellroy Apex Slim Sleeve
Bellroy Apex Slim Sleeve
Bellroy huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$129 $80 (38% off)
A solid slim wallet. 

Nike Killshot SP
Nike Killshot SP
Nike endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$95 $59 (38% off)
A modern classic.

Todd Snyder Wool Cruiser Jacket
Todd Snyder Wool Cruiser Jacket
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$598 $399 (33% off)
Filson, but make it NYC. 

Le Mont St Michel Work Jacket
Le Mont St Michel Work Jacket
Le Mont St Michel toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$280 $209 (25% off)
Can't beat the classic. 

Crocs Bistro Graphic Clog
Crocs Bistro Graphic Clog
Crocs zappos.com
SHOP NOW

$50 $36 (28% off)
Ride the Lightning

G-Shock GM5600B-1
G-Shock GM5600B-1
G-Shock huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$200 $130 (35% off)
Goes with anything. 

Saint Laurent Aviator Sunglasses
Saint Laurent Aviator Sunglasses
Saint Laurent nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$405 $100 (75% off)
Not your dad's aviators. 

Todd Snyder Italian Quilted Liner Jacket
Todd Snyder Italian Quilted Liner Jacket
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$248 $159 (35% off)
Your spring jacket. 

Saucony Jazz Original Vintage
Saucony Jazz Original Vintage
Saucony endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$99 $69 (30% off)
Hard to fault a classic. 

Onia Josh Polo
Onia Josh Polo
Onia nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$125 $20 (84% off)
Upgrade your polo. 

Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch
Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch
Timex Huckberry
SHOP NOW

$189 $132 (29% off)
An affordable diver. 

Rhythm Uni Fleece Hood
Rhythm Uni Fleece Hood
Rhythm huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$60 $39 (35% off)
A go-anywhere hoodie. 

Clae One-Piece Leather Sneaker
Clae One-Piece Leather Sneaker
Clae nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$150 $60 (60% off)
Feit-light. 

Everlane Crew Neck Sweater
Everlane Crew Neck Sweater
EVERLANE nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$64 $34 (47% off)
A great layer for spring. 

Teva Hurricane XLT2 ALP Sandasl
Teva Hurricane XLT2 ALP Sandasl
Teva nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$85 $47 (44% off)
With or without socks. 

Crescent Down Works + Todd Snyder Corduroy Short Parka
Crescent Down Works + Todd Snyder Corduroy Short Parka
toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$898 $699 (22% off)
The ultimate collab. 

Nike Space Hippie 04
Nike Space Hippie 04
Nike endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$185 $115 (38% off)
Far out. 

Ermenegildo Zegna Sunglasses
Ermenegildo Zegna Sunglasses
Ermenegildo Zegna nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$305 $100 (67% off)
The cooler Italian Wayfarers. 

Brandblack Kashiba Lux Slides
Brandblack Kashiba Lux Slides
Brandblack verishop.com
SHOP NOW

$110 $66 (40% off)
Treat your feet.

Outerknown Sur Zip Hoodie
Outerknown Sur Zip Hoodie
outerknown.com
SHOP NOW

$128 $51 (60% off)
A steal for one of our favorite hoodies.

Astorflex Bitflex Chelsea Boot
Astorflex Bitflex Chelsea Boot
Astorflex endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$175 $115 (34% off)
Italian-made Chelsea boots.

Everlane ReNew Short Parka
Everlane ReNew Short Parka
everlane everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$165 $66 (60% off)
Stay warm.

Todd Snyder x Peanuts City Collection Los Angeles Hoodie
Todd Snyder x Peanuts City Collection Los Angeles Hoodie
Todd Snyder x Peanuts toddsnyder.com
$138.00
SHOP NOW

$188 $169 (10% off)
Surf's up. 

Gucci Sunglasses
Gucci Sunglasses
GUCCI nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$390 $140 (64% off)
Perfect for cloudy days. 

Todd Snyder x Peanuts City Collection Tokyo Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder x Peanuts City Collection Tokyo Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$168 $149 (11% off)
The ultimate collab. 

Sunshine Blues Castlerock Pants
Sunshine Blues Castlerock Pants
corridornyc.com
SHOP NOW

$135 $41 (70% off)
When life is hard, wear easy pants. 

Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch
Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch
Timex toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$138 $79 (42% off)
Can't go wrong with this 40mm classic.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
A New Sock Celebrates Diversity in the Mountains
Here's How Much the Jeep Grand Cherokee L Costs
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
28 Gadgets From February to Have on Your Radar
The Best Home and Design Releases of February 2021
Kia May Still Build the Apple Car, Report Says
14 Style Releases and New Watches This Week
All the Automotive News You Missed This Week
The Coolest Watches That Came Out in February 2021
The Best Used Cars You'd Actually Want to Own
What You Need to Know About Apple's Next MacBooks