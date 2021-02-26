Todd Snyder Just Made Shopping for Jeans a Lot Easier

New York designer Todd Snyder just made shopping for jeans a whole lot easier. His eponymous brand now offers updated and upgraded denim available in three categories: Stretch, Selvedge and Small Batch.

The categories are designed for the varied interests and needs of discerning denim shoppers. Some people want comfortable, stretch jeans for everyday wear. Others want a limited-edition model made with a "farm to yarn" approach.

"I wanted three distinct categories of denim (Stretch, Selvedge Small Batch), for the same reason that sometimes you want an artisanal sipping whiskey, and others a draft beer," Snyder said in a statement. "There are some mornings when I want to pull on an easy pair of stretch jeans, and other times when I want something unique that has all the rugged cool of a vintage find. What unites them all is we tried to ensure that each tier the best expression of its kind."

Snyder’s former colleague Eric Goldstein — a designer who helped create Ralph Lauren’s Double RL denim label, helped start Gap’s 1969 brand and co-founded Jean Shop — consulted on the range of classic styles. "We are very proud of all three tiers of denim," he said in a statement. "We focused on every single detail from the stitches per inch of the sewing to the overall fit."

The Stretch jeans ($158) feature zipper flies, suede back patches and oxidized rivets. They come in a range of indigo watches (from the dark Indigo Rinse to the light Beach Out) and both Slim and Straight silhouettes. The middle-tier Selvedge jeans ($198) are modeled after American styles from the ‘70s and feature button flies, oxidized rivets and selvedge outseams — they also come in Slim and Straight silhouettes and a range of washes. The Small Batch jeans ($268) are made from selvedge denim that’s woven at Vidalia Mills in Louisiana (all the cotton used in these jeans is grown within 400 miles of the mill). These premium jeans come in Relaxed and Slim silhouettes and a range of different colors.

Whether you want something easy for everyday wear or something that’s unique, this new collection features classic styles that span that indigo spectrum — check it out now.



