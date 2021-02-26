February 2021 brought us a socially-distanced Super Bowl and Valentines Day, plus enough snow for three winters. But it also brought us a whole bunch of new products. Here are the highlights of the month's release across style, tech, watches, outdoors gear and more!

24 of the Best Clothing, Shoes and Accessories Drops From February 2021

While February was a month of extreme, cold weather, the latest style drops anticipate calmer and (hopefully) warmer seasons. New releases span slip-on sneakers to Japanese sunglasses to handmade chore coats. No matter your interests, there's something fresh worth checking out.

11 Bits of New Gear From February to Keep Your Fitness Regimen Amped

Welcome to the second month of 2021. It may feel like the fourteenth month of 2020, especially if you've been working out on your outdated living room carpet since this time last year or running your regular four-mile loop in a clammy mask (maskne is all too real).

14 Pieces of February's Most Awesome New Outdoor Gear

It's around this point in the winter when cabin fever starts to set in, but this year that seasonal sickness seems chronic given how long we've all been cooped up for. Some are still braving the cold and getting out, though, like Ty Olson, who's cross country skiing 255 miles of the Minnesota-Ontario border to raise funds for the Lakota people living on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. The less intrepid of us can revel in the few extra minutes of sunlight that every new day brings, knowing that spring will indeed come, no matter what Punxsutawney Phil predicts. Outdoor gear companies are already prepping for it with a slew of newly released items

The 9 Best New Bikes and Accessories We Saw This Month

No way around it: we're in the thick of winter. And while that's awesome for snow sports, it ain't easy to cycle when it's below freezing (though that certainly doesn't stop some of us from trying).

The 6 Best New Knives and EDC Tools of February 2021

Typically, the knife world would kick off the new year at SHOT, the largest annual trade show for the shooting, hunting and firearms industry. It's where knife makers big and small reveal many of the new designs they plan to release over the coming months, and, as with every other trade show, it ain't happening until the pandemic subsides enough for large gatherings to be safe again. That doesn't mean pocket knife makers have been sitting around twiddling their thumbs, though. Here's a sampling of what they've been working on.

The 28 Coolest Watches That Came Out in February 2021

The watch release season is heating up, and February saw watch brands big and small introduce some of their major releases of the year. Seiko and Grand Seiko announced flagship products, and there have been more than a couple anticipated announcements from the likes of IWC and TAG Heuer, who partnered with Hodinkee. This month brought a virtual buffet of horological goodies you won't want to miss, so dig in.

28 of the Best New Gadgets That Dropped in February 2021

While it's typically a bit of a lull when it comes to new tech releases, February has brought us a pretty nice haul of gadget releases and announcements this year. Here are the highlights.

The 16 Coolest Home and Design Releases We Found in February 2021

As "Game of Thrones," liked to remind us: "The night is dark and full of terrors." This saying means so much more in the throes of winter when the days are short and the night is seemingly never-ending. With Gantri's sexy lighting, Loftie's thoughtful alarm clock and Brooklinen's limited-edition sheets, the nighttime (and subsequent mornings) have been full of fewer terrors. And two whiskey and ice cream collaborations that launched coincidentally close together will help close out the shorter days with a sweet and boozy note. Check out all the home and design products we either found or were released last month here.

