February 2021 brought us a socially-distanced Super Bowl and Valentines Day, plus enough snow for three winters. But it also brought us a whole bunch of new products. Here are the highlights of the month's release across style, tech, watches, outdoors gear and more!
24 of the Best Clothing, Shoes and Accessories Drops From February 2021
While February was a month of extreme, cold weather, the latest style drops anticipate calmer and (hopefully) warmer seasons. New releases span slip-on sneakers to Japanese sunglasses to handmade chore coats. No matter your interests, there's something fresh worth checking out.
11 Bits of New Gear From February to Keep Your Fitness Regimen Amped
Welcome to the second month of 2021. It may feel like the fourteenth month of 2020, especially if you've been working out on your outdated living room carpet since this time last year or running your regular four-mile loop in a clammy mask (maskne is all too real).
14 Pieces of February's Most Awesome New Outdoor Gear
It's around this point in the winter when cabin fever starts to set in, but this year that seasonal sickness seems chronic given how long we've all been cooped up for. Some are still braving the cold and getting out, though, like Ty Olson, who's cross country skiing 255 miles of the Minnesota-Ontario border to raise funds for the Lakota people living on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. The less intrepid of us can revel in the few extra minutes of sunlight that every new day brings, knowing that spring will indeed come, no matter what Punxsutawney Phil predicts. Outdoor gear companies are already prepping for it with a slew of newly released items
The 6 Best New Knives and EDC Tools of February 2021
Typically, the knife world would kick off the new year at SHOT, the largest annual trade show for the shooting, hunting and firearms industry. It's where knife makers big and small reveal many of the new designs they plan to release over the coming months, and, as with every other trade show, it ain't happening until the pandemic subsides enough for large gatherings to be safe again. That doesn't mean pocket knife makers have been sitting around twiddling their thumbs, though. Here's a sampling of what they've been working on.
The 28 Coolest Watches That Came Out in February 2021
The watch release season is heating up, and February saw watch brands big and small introduce some of their major releases of the year. Seiko and Grand Seiko announced flagship products, and there have been more than a couple anticipated announcements from the likes of IWC and TAG Heuer, who partnered with Hodinkee. This month brought a virtual buffet of horological goodies you won't want to miss, so dig in.
The 16 Coolest Home and Design Releases We Found in February 2021
As "Game of Thrones," liked to remind us: "The night is dark and full of terrors." This saying means so much more in the throes of winter when the days are short and the night is seemingly never-ending. With Gantri's sexy lighting, Loftie's thoughtful alarm clock and Brooklinen's limited-edition sheets, the nighttime (and subsequent mornings) have been full of fewer terrors. And two whiskey and ice cream collaborations that launched coincidentally close together will help close out the shorter days with a sweet and boozy note. Check out all the home and design products we either found or were released last month here.
Goldwin's Mac Coat is made from Gore-Tex Paclite – which is lightweight, waterproof, breathable, packable and doesn't compromise on a soft handfeel. Get 15 percent off one of your own by signing up for the brand's newsletter.
Anthony Bourdain always said you really only needed one good knife in the kitchen. This one could be it. It is made with a fiberglass handle and a three-layer blade construction that will stand the test of time.
Huckberry and Timex threw it back to the 70s and 80s with this collaboration. Starting with a blank slate, the brands led with the iconic cola colorway, added a military-inspired dial and finished it off with a woven stainless steel bracelet and aluminum timing bezel.
Using half bison fiber and half wool, the Bison Ultralight weighs less than a pound and offers extremely well insulation. It also sports a recycled ripstop shell with a PFC-free DWR coating and compactly folds into its own pocket.
Best Made is back and we're grateful because it means we have access to its thoughtfully made goods that are always high quality. This pocket knife is forged by a fifth-generation Japanese blade maker and will develop a patina over time that is unique to you.
When it comes to keeping temperature, ThermoWorks is elite. The brand is a leader in humidity trackers, pH monitors and meat probes, but its marquee product is the humble Thermapen. If you don't believe us, ask chefs and grillmasters everywhere.
Huckberry teamed up with the squad at GORUCK to make a pared-back version of GORUCK's flagship GR1 backpack that still packs a solid punch. Made with 500D Cordura, it is tough but not overdoing it with super thick fabric. One of its coolest features is the laptop compartment, which sits higher against your back so that it is protected if the bag gets dropped.
Solo Stove took the 360 Airflow Design that made its fire pit so exceptional and turned it into a charcoal grill that is perfect for backyard hangs. This bundle comes with the grill, a grill stand, a cover, a carry case, plus briquettes and starters to get you going.
This is your new go-to for spring. Whether you're headed to the gym, lounging around the house or pairing it with a button-down shirt, this heather crewneck will get the job done. Todd Snyder sure knows how to outfit the American man.
If you want a mask with more protection and versatility than a simple cloth mask, check out this one from Outdoor Research. It has adjustable straps to keep your fit dialed and comes with three replaceable filters that block out 95 percent of particles.
Casio's legendary G-Shock line is not only a utilitarian achievement but is also just super stylish. You can find G-Shocks everywhere, from space to the street. This one is a bit pared back compared to others, which makes it an excellent addition to any fit any time.
With a not-too-short-but-not-too-long 8-inch inseam, these versatile shorts are excellent for going out for a run but won't show too much skin when you head to the gym. Plus, they have four pockets. Who doesn't love pockets?
This desk lamp is packed with features that will make you wonder how you lived without it. Aside from its lighting, it utilizes RavPower's groundbreaking HyperAir technology for ultra-fast wireless charging and has a USB port for any other devices you might have.
Making more coffee from home now? So are we. Ditch the Mr. Coffee and unlock all the flavor your freshly roasted beans have to offer with a french press. It is super simple to use and really does make exceptional coffee.
Stasher bags are one of our favorite alternatives to single-use plastic wrap and bags. They keep your food fresh, contain no BPA and are dishwasher and microwave safe. Plus, you can also use them for marinades or sous vide thanks to their Pinch-Loc seal.
This is our pick for the best big and tall office chair, but that doesn't mean it won't work for those of us that are more vertically challenged. The ergonomics on this chair are excellent, ensuring that you stay comfortable for the long haul.
A midweight insulated jacket is a must-have in every outdoor enthusiast's wardrobe. This one from The North Face is packed with features, including a DWR finish to fend off light rain, post-consumer recycled insulation and is packable for easy stowing (or for use as a travel pillow).
This smart vacuum senses when it is full, locks itself back into its port and empties without any work on your end. It also keeps a record of its ventures into your home, making for more efficient journeys in the future. This combo includes an Echo Dot for only $10, which is a valuable add-on that has many more benefits than just the vacuum connectivity.
If you have trouble waking up, especially in the winter, getting an artificial light to simulate sunrise is a great option. This alarm clock features nature sounds to wake you up, tap snooze and an auto-dimming display.
