Lexus's Take on the Toyota Land Cruiser Arrives Next Week

Toyota unveiled the new J300 Land Cruiser earlier this year, and sadly, it's not coming to the United States. But there was always a good chance America would get the SUV in Lexus LX form — after all, the J200 generation always sold better with the fancier badge in the U.S. Lexus appeared to drop a teaser for the new LX during the NX reveal; nowm the brand has confirmed it will unveil the new LX on October 13th.
What do we know about this new Land Cruiser under a different name? Well, Lexus has provided little hard info. We saw some visual tweaks also present in the NX, such as the horizontal light bar and all-caps Lexus badging on the rear. More telling is the LX 600 badge.
Lexus has stopped tracking the three-digit number for models to engine displacement, so don't expect a bonkers 6.0-liter V8. The "600" likely means the engine will be more potent than the outgoing 570. There's no "h," so this SUV probably is not a hybrid. The best bet is that the new LX will get the same twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 used in the J300 Land Cruiser — where it puts out 409 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque — and the new Toyota Tundra. The LX should use the same TNGA-F truck platform seen in both vehicles.
A leak from earlier this summer suggests the LX 600 could be the upgrade model with both F-Sport and luxury VIP trims. That leak had Lexus keeping the tried and true (but woefully inefficient) 5.7-liter V8 engine around for the 2022 LX as a base model, however, so take it with a grain of salt.
Dropping the new Land Cruiser, Tundra, and Lexus LX within a few months suggests the company is now going full bore on its off-road SUV overhaul. The next generation Sequoia should be the next domino to fall, followed by updates to the Lexus GX, Toyota 4Runner and Toyota Tacoma.