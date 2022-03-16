They may not yet have set a firm commitment to go all-electric, but BMW is certainly moving forward with its electric car plans. The i4 sedan and iX crossover debuted last year; next up will be the i7, a full-size sedan that'll be an EV version of the new 7 Series —and a rival for the Mercedes-Benz EQS. And we're going to hear about it very soon.

When did you last experience progression? Meet modern, bold, innovation. THE i7. Coming soon. #THEi7 pic.twitter.com/mNV17tLXyP — BMW (@BMW) March 16, 2022

BMW just posted a teaser video for the new i7 on social media, with an official hashtag suggesting an imminent arrival. And a just released financial planning doc confirms the car is set for an April reveal. That timeline tracks with a previous BMW product-planning leak, which had BMW putting the i7 into production in July 2022, with deliveries starting by the end of the year.

BMW Blog offers a description of what the new i7 will look like. There will be plug-in hybrid, diesel, and non-V12 gas versions of the similar-looking 7 Series. But the top-flight i7 should be the most powerful version, with around 610 hp and 811 lb-ft of torque. The i7 should also get a single-motor base version with about 430-535 hp. The range will vary, but should be north of 300 miles in EPA testing.

One thing we do know for sure is that BMW is sticking with the design sensibility that has produced polarizing vehicles like the Concept XM. The teaser shows the car's front end with slim LED headlights and a lit-up, flagrantly massive kidney grille (for a vehicle that has no need for a functional grille). Judging from the photos, BMW also plans to throw in a massive rear infotainment screen for those being chauffeured. We'll know more next month.

