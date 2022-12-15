Today's Top Stories
The Chevy Camaro Could Live on as a Sporty Electric SUV

Sacrilege? Sound strategy? Maybe a little bit of both?

By Tyler Duffy
the 2019 camaro zl1 1le now offers a 10 speed automatic transmission, making it the fastest, most track capable camaro ever
Jessica Lynn Walker

Car and Driver appears to have several inside sources at General Motors — or one particularly chatty one. We've had reports about Corvette and Escalade branching off into separate sub-brands. Inside sourcing now tells C/D that Camaro could be heading down the multiple-vehicle family route as well — with one of the vehicles being an electric SUV.

The report is light on details, such as what that Camaro SUV will look like, how much it will cost and when it will arrive. It's also unclear where a Camaro SUV would fit in the lineup. The new Blazer EV crossover already fills the role of the sporty-styled Ford Mustang Mach E competitor and will launch with a high-performance SS version. And there's not much room to move upmarket with a Camaro brand with less premium resonance than Corvette.

Car and Driver does note that a two-row electric SUV Camaro has not been ruled out and uses one in their rendering of the new vehicle. The question would be why on earth GM would rule a two-door crossover in (or how that discussion would get beyond the first meeting)

Will there be a more traditional Camaro-branded sports car alongside the SUV? It seems so. Chevy is reportedly phasing out the current combustion Camaro after 2024 and not replacing it with another gas version. Muscle Cars and Trucks reported that the rumored four-door EV sedan rumored to replace the Camaro would go to Corvette. Previous Car and Driver reporting had GM considering a 2+2 electric coupe and convertible, which would sound more Camaro-like.

If GM does launch an electric Camaro coupe, there may be a Mustang version to rival it. A product planning forecast from AutoForecastSolutions showed Ford debuting something called a Mustang Mach E Coupe in 2026.

