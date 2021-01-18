The 14 Most Important New Cars We'll Meet in 2021

January is traditionally the time when we cast aside the past year and look ahead. Here at Gear Patrol's Motoring Desk, that means getting excited about all the new cars coming in 2021. We’ve already told you what we’re excited to drive — but there are other cars (like a bevy of affordable electric crossovers) that may not be the most exhilarating to drive but will be massively important for the industry.

Below are the 14 most important cars we’ll meet for the first time in 2011.