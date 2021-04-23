All the Automotive News You Missed This Week That You Should Know About

Consumer Reports made a Tesla drive without a driver's seat occupant

Last week, two men in Texas died after crashing in a Tesla Model S with no one in the driver's seat, leading some to suspect its occupants may have been toying with the car's semi-autonomous driving systems. Consumer Reports engineers who wanted to see if it was possible were able to trick a Tesla into thinking a driver was in the front seat with Autopilot engaged. (Don't try that at home.)

Elon Musk claims Tesla's system will be able to operate without a drive with reliability "in excess of human" by the end of the year. Of course, the standard to get it regulated will likely be significantly higher than that.

