The Best Daily Drivers You Can Buy Today
The cars we would happily drive every day.
What's the best car to be your daily driver? Well, that depends on what you are looking for. You may prefer opulence, tranquility and comfort. Or you may need a car that's affordable, practical and efficient. Maybe you just want a vehicle that's engaging to drive without being entirely devoid of sound insulation and having ride quality that will rack up your chiropractor bills.
Well, we're here to help. Here is our — admittedly subjective, but still eminently reasonable — list of the best daily driver cars, SUvs and trucks you can buy right now.
With the Audi S8, you can roar to work with a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, retreat into meditative comfort or — if you prefer not to do the driving yourself — kick back and relax with the integrated foot massager.
An off-roader isn't the ideal daily commuter for many folks, but not everyone has the luxury of having two cars. The Bronco has surprisingly smooth and agile on-road handling with its independent front suspension. And you can switch from off-road bumpers and fenders to your weekday 9-to-5 ones.
The Ford F-150 is one of the plushest and comfiest vehicles on the road. The new hybrid model offers 430 hp and 570 lb-ft of torque. It also earns 24 mpg combined. It's hard to beat...if you have space to park it.
Sometimes, you don't have to overthink things. The Maverick looks terrific, offers a ton of utility, earns north of 40 mpg in city driving with the base engine and — when it becomes available again — you can score one for just over $20,000.
Most compact crossovers try to do everything and, thus, excel at nothing. The Genesis GV70 — based on the equally excellent Genesis G70 sedan — does everything superbly, while still being fun to drive for an SUV.
Honda won't let you get a manual on the Accord anymore. But you still get luxury car performance and refinement at a very affordable price point. There's a reason the Accord has made the Car and Driver 10 Best list a stunning 36 times.
You don't need a car that looks like a Prius or a Leaf to get outstanding fuel economy. The Hyundai Sonata Hybrid looks stately, feels like a luxury sedan — and earns 47 mpg.
The Kia EV6 can be hard to define. But it looks cool, drives very engagingly, has a spacious cabin and won't use a drop of gas. If you don't think you're ready for an electric car, the EV6 will convert you.
The Lexus LC 500 offers you an insanely plush, possibly over-leathered cabin and the soundtrack from a maniacal, naturally-aspirated 5.0-liter V8. You don't need much more than that.
The CX-30 offers similar elegance, efficiency and driving dynamics to the Mazda 3 hatchback but with more ground clearance and space. Need a little more Zoom-Zoom? Opt for the turbo version.
Mercedes had to tart up its wagon to look more SUV-like for the market. But with a luxurious cabin, a standard air suspension, all-wheel-drive and an SUV-like amount of cargo space, it's hard to find a better all-around vehicle.
VW designs the GTI to be the most engaging vehicle to drive home from the track. The new version with the preferred six-speed manual remains almost impossible to beat on that front — even if the interior can get annoying.
