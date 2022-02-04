What's the best car to be your daily driver? Well, that depends on what you are looking for. You may prefer opulence, tranquility and comfort. Or you may need a car that's affordable, practical and efficient. Maybe you just want a vehicle that's engaging to drive without being entirely devoid of sound insulation and having ride quality that will rack up your chiropractor bills.

Well, we're here to help. Here is our — admittedly subjective, but still eminently reasonable — list of the best daily driver cars, SUvs and trucks you can buy right now.