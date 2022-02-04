Today's Top Stories
The Best Daily Drivers You Can Buy Today

The cars we would happily drive every day.

By Tyler Duffy
ford maverick
Ford

What's the best car to be your daily driver? Well, that depends on what you are looking for. You may prefer opulence, tranquility and comfort. Or you may need a car that's affordable, practical and efficient. Maybe you just want a vehicle that's engaging to drive without being entirely devoid of sound insulation and having ride quality that will rack up your chiropractor bills.

Well, we're here to help. Here is our — admittedly subjective, but still eminently reasonable — list of the best daily driver cars, SUvs and trucks you can buy right now.

Audi S8
audi s8 sedan
Audi

With the Audi S8, you can roar to work with a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, retreat into meditative comfort or — if you prefer not to do the driving yourself — kick back and relax with the integrated foot massager.

READ THE REVIEW

Ford Bronco
ford bronco 2 door

An off-roader isn't the ideal daily commuter for many folks, but not everyone has the luxury of having two cars. The Bronco has surprisingly smooth and agile on-road handling with its independent front suspension. And you can switch from off-road bumpers and fenders to your weekday 9-to-5 ones.

READ THE REVIEW

Ford F-150 PowerBoost
ford f 150 limited hybrid f150
Will Sabel Courtney

The Ford F-150 is one of the plushest and comfiest vehicles on the road. The new hybrid model offers 430 hp and 570 lb-ft of torque. It also earns 24 mpg combined. It's hard to beat...if you have space to park it.

READ THE REVIEW

Ford Maverick
ford maverick
Ford

Sometimes, you don't have to overthink things. The Maverick looks terrific, offers a ton of utility, earns north of 40 mpg in city driving with the base engine and — when it becomes available again — you can score one for just over $20,000.

READ THE REVIEW

Genesis GV70
genesis gv70 suv
Genesis

Most compact crossovers try to do everything and, thus, excel at nothing. The Genesis GV70 — based on the equally excellent Genesis G70 sedan — does everything superbly, while still being fun to drive for an SUV.

READ THE REVIEW

Honda Accord 2.0T
honda accord
Honda

Honda won't let you get a manual on the Accord anymore. But you still get luxury car performance and refinement at a very affordable price point. There's a reason the Accord has made the Car and Driver 10 Best list a stunning 36 times.

READ THE REVIEW

Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
2020 hyundai sonata hybrid gear patrol lead full
Tyler Duffy

You don't need a car that looks like a Prius or a Leaf to get outstanding fuel economy. The Hyundai Sonata Hybrid looks stately, feels like a luxury sedan — and earns 47 mpg.

READ THE REVIEW

Kia EV6
2022 kia ev6 npi
Kia

The Kia EV6 can be hard to define. But it looks cool, drives very engagingly, has a spacious cabin and won't use a drop of gas. If you don't think you're ready for an electric car, the EV6 will convert you.

READ THE REVIEW

Lexus LC 500
2021 lexus lc gear patrol slide 05
Lexus

The Lexus LC 500 offers you an insanely plush, possibly over-leathered cabin and the soundtrack from a maniacal, naturally-aspirated 5.0-liter V8. You don't need much more than that.

READ THE REVIEW

Mazda CX-30
mazda cx 30
Mazda

The CX-30 offers similar elegance, efficiency and driving dynamics to the Mazda 3 hatchback but with more ground clearance and space. Need a little more Zoom-Zoom? Opt for the turbo version.

READ THE REVIEW

Mercedes-Benz E450 All-Terrain
mercedes benz e class all terrain
Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes had to tart up its wagon to look more SUV-like for the market. But with a luxurious cabin, a standard air suspension, all-wheel-drive and an SUV-like amount of cargo space, it's hard to find a better all-around vehicle.

LEARN MORE

Volkswagen GTI
vw gti mk8 bacarella red car front
Chris Bacarella

VW designs the GTI to be the most engaging vehicle to drive home from the track. The new version with the preferred six-speed manual remains almost impossible to beat on that front — even if the interior can get annoying.

READ THE REVIEW

