Meet the Cool Cars We've Been Driving This Winter

2022 BMW X3 M40i

The BMW X3 M40i is, sadly, not nearly as much fun as the letters “BMW” and “M” in its name might lead you to believe. Like the BMW M440i (and unlike true M models like the M3 and M4), the steering never makes a solid connection with the driver; you’re unaware of what it’s up to, and often wind up making minor course corrections. (Also, I don’t know why BMW seems to be intend on making its cars uglier with every passing generation, because the X3 definitely looked better before its mid-life facelift.)

On the plus side, it is fast as hell. With 382 horses and 369 lb-ft tied to an eight-speed automatic (and with a 48-volt mild hybrid system in the mix to smooth things out even more), the power comes on hard and strong when you mash the gas in a way that'll feel familiar to sports car owners and likely alien to anyone hopping in out of a Lexus RX. It's also very comfortable, with supportive seats, a good driving position and mostly solid ergonomics. And, I'd argue, the X3 is just-right sized for a two-row SUV: large enough to fit four people (or five in a pinch) with a bag or two for each person, small enough to be wieldy and maneuverable in tight confines.

Bottom line, the X3 M40i is a lovely crossover for anyone who values luxury, comfort and forward thrust over the joy of driving. And if you really want something more involving, hey, the X3 M is always one more rung up the ladder. —Will Sabel Courtney

Base Price (As Tested): $57,800 ($64,290)



LEARN MORE