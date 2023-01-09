5 New Toyota Trucks and SUVs We Hope to Meet in 2023

Toyota killed off the Land Cruiser in America. That said, Jack Hollis, head of sales for Toyota Motor North America, has noted the Land Cruiser would "likely" return at some point. It probably won't be the J300 Land Cruiser, which already has four-year wait times abroad.

But TFL has a source (echoed by other Toyota analysts) claiming that the Land Cruiser nameplate will return to America with the new version of the Land Cruiser Prado — the smaller, cheaper Land Cruiser sold in America as the Lexus GX — sometime in 2023. The Prado is also expected to get a version of the Hybrid Max four-cylinder hybrid.

If that launch does happen next year, it could explain why the 4Runner appears to be delayed.

LEARN MORE