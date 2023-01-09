5 New Toyota Trucks and SUVs We Hope to Meet in 2023
A dearly departed nameplate could make an imminent return, for one thing.
Toyota had an eventful 2022. We drove the all-new full-size Sequoia SUV and the new flagship sedan, the Crown. Toyota also unveiled the new GR Corolla hot hatchback and a sexier Toyota Prius. But Toyota may have some potentially even more exciting vehicles en route for 2023 — including some you've no doubt been waiting for.
Here are five new Toyotas we look forward to meeting in 2023.
This one is confirmed. Toyota has a new three-row SUV called the Grand Highlander. It will debut on February 8, 2023. And it will offer the Hybrid Max powertrain that puts out 340 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque in the Toyota Crown.
The Tacoma is due for an overhaul. The current generation entered production in 2015 and rides on an older platform. Competitors have all either massively upgraded their midsize trucks or plan to do shortly.
We'd bet we'll at least see the new Tacoma during the 2023 calendar year. And reports suggest it could join the Grand Highlander in getting the potent Hybrid Max powertrain.
The Toyota 4Runner is also due for a massive overhaul. The current generation — with its 5-speed automatic transmission — entered production back in the summer of 2009. And the 4Runner likely needs to make some moves to counter the Ford Bronco and the Jeep Wrangler — even if one might argue those aren't direct competitors.
No one seems entirely certain what's going on with the 4Runner timeline — beyond it not arriving last year like some anticipated. We'll hold a candle hoping the new version is coming for the 2024 model year until Toyota tells us it isn't.
Toyota execs have mused about building a small pickup competitor for the Ford Maverick — which could eat into Toyota's market share when Ford can build enough of them. It would likely be a hybrid, an "SUV with a bed" format and probably be based on the Toyota RAV4 (the second most traded-in vehicle for the Maverick). One possible name is the Stout.
Toyota killed off the Land Cruiser in America. That said, Jack Hollis, head of sales for Toyota Motor North America, has noted the Land Cruiser would "likely" return at some point. It probably won't be the J300 Land Cruiser, which already has four-year wait times abroad.
But TFL has a source (echoed by other Toyota analysts) claiming that the Land Cruiser nameplate will return to America with the new version of the Land Cruiser Prado — the smaller, cheaper Land Cruiser sold in America as the Lexus GX — sometime in 2023. The Prado is also expected to get a version of the Hybrid Max four-cylinder hybrid.
If that launch does happen next year, it could explain why the 4Runner appears to be delayed.
Where can we put down a deposit, Toyota?