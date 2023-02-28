Sadly, I didn't have the chance to take the Sport off-road during my time spent with it; the Tri-State area where I live is frustratingly berefit of such things. (Of course, some of the roads of the greater New York metro area pack enough potholes and bumps to practically qualify as an off-road trail, but that's neither here nor there.)

Still, that's not as big an issue as it would be with the regular Range Rover, or, say, the Land Rover Defender. It may have low range and all sorts of drive modes for different types of terrain, but even if its can hustle through the wilderness, the Sport is more aimed at buyers who'll spend the vast majority of their time on pavement — and thus want to enjoy their vehicle there more.

Under the hood of most new Sports lies a twin-turbo inline-six in varying state of tune; in my Dynamic SE trim test car, for example, it made 395 hp and 365 lb-ft. (A plug-in hybrid version is coming shortly.) It's a far smoother engine than the supercharged V6s found in non-SVR Sports of the past generation; while it's the same unit used in the likes of the Defender, for example, it feels much silkier and more impressive here. Power is potent, not overwhelming; you'll have to wait for the inevitable next Range Rover Sport SVR for that. Same goes for the desire to cook around turns; while it's planted and secure in the corners, with a much more buttoned-down feel than the full-size Range Rover, Sport remains closer to the definition found in sport-utility vehicle, not sport sedan.

