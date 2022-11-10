It's not hyperbole to say that the Ford F-150 Lightning is one of the most important new passenger vehicles of the 21st Century.

After all, the Ford F-150 is the best-selling such passenger vehicle — i.e. cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, basically anything street-legal that you buy and drive yourself without a CDL — in America, and has been pretty much consistently for decades. (If you add sales of the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra together, GM would have taken that title in many years, but since they don't, Ford skates away with it). While it may be the first electric pickup from a legacy manufacturer, it's sure not to be the last. Its electrification is the distillation of the shift in the automotive industry that's just begun, revealing how long-running nameplates can transition to future power and — in theory — become even better for it.



And as far as the early results go, Ford's electric truck appears to indeed be quite impressive. The first round of reviews — including our own Tyler Duffy's — all but sang the praises of the pickup, and demand amongst buyers has exceeded Ford's initial expectations; trucks last an average of just eight days on dealer lots, and FoMoCo has already had to ramp up production targets from 40,000 Lightnings a year to 150,000 in order to handle the backlog of more than 200,000 reservations.

Still, to mangle a metaphor, the proof of the pudding is in the driving. So to find out what the Lightning is like in the real world — where long drives are a regular part of life — I took it for an 800-mile journey from New York City to Vermont and back again over the course of three days. Here's what I found after spending some time behind the wheel of Ford's trend-setting EV.