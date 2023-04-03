Hyundai and Kia live under the same corporate umbrella. But besides sharing tech and platforms (and, well, price points), the two are different brands. Kia followed up their E-GMP standout EV6 with the no-brainer EV9 — a conventional three-row family crossover destined to sell. Hyundai — though it has an EV9 sibling called the Ioniq 7 en route — took a quite brainy route after the Ioniq 5, with the Ioniq 6.

The Ioniq 6 is a new sedan — one launching at a time few want to buy sedans. It darts off in a different design direction from the Ioniq 5, with a distinctive and hyper-sleek swooping body. Penchant for pixel detailing aside, the Ioniq 6 almost looks more like a Porsche than its World Car of the Year-winning forebearer. And it arrives at virtually the exact same price point as the Ioniq 5 — to compete for the same customers.

It was a weird decision for Hyundai to bring the Ioniq 6 instead of fast-tracking the 7. But weird is intriguing — especially from a Hyundai brand that has been rolling out bangers with all types of powertrains lately. On top of that, the Ioniq 6 hit some truly bonkers EPA range figures, with a top range of 361 miles for the RWD and 316 miles for the AWD. Don’t call those numbers Tesla-esque...because they beat Tesla, at least at that price point.

The Ioniq 6 was a car I was looking forward to driving. And I jumped at the chance when Hyundai offered to bring me out to Arizona to test the electric sedan for a day. Fresh off that trip, I’m still intrigued. The Ioniq 6 is an impressive technical achievement. It’s the pointed, direct Tesla Model 3 competitor we’ve been waiting for an automaker to build. And it offers great value. But I’m not 100-percent sure how the swoopy cyberpunk four-door will go down with the conventional folk who actually buy cars.