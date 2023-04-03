2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Review: Smooth Ride, Swoopy Looks, Crazy Efficiency
Kinda brilliant and kinda weird, this Hyundai may be the most mature Tesla Model 3 competitor we've seen yet.
Hyundai and Kia live under the same corporate umbrella. But besides sharing tech and platforms (and, well, price points), the two are different brands. Kia followed up their E-GMP standout EV6 with the no-brainer EV9 — a conventional three-row family crossover destined to sell. Hyundai — though it has an EV9 sibling called the Ioniq 7 en route — took a quite brainy route after the Ioniq 5, with the Ioniq 6.
The Ioniq 6 is a new sedan — one launching at a time few want to buy sedans. It darts off in a different design direction from the Ioniq 5, with a distinctive and hyper-sleek swooping body. Penchant for pixel detailing aside, the Ioniq 6 almost looks more like a Porsche than its World Car of the Year-winning forebearer. And it arrives at virtually the exact same price point as the Ioniq 5 — to compete for the same customers.
It was a weird decision for Hyundai to bring the Ioniq 6 instead of fast-tracking the 7. But weird is intriguing — especially from a Hyundai brand that has been rolling out bangers with all types of powertrains lately. On top of that, the Ioniq 6 hit some truly bonkers EPA range figures, with a top range of 361 miles for the RWD and 316 miles for the AWD. Don’t call those numbers Tesla-esque...because they beat Tesla, at least at that price point.
The Ioniq 6 was a car I was looking forward to driving. And I jumped at the chance when Hyundai offered to bring me out to Arizona to test the electric sedan for a day. Fresh off that trip, I’m still intrigued. The Ioniq 6 is an impressive technical achievement. It’s the pointed, direct Tesla Model 3 competitor we’ve been waiting for an automaker to build. And it offers great value. But I’m not 100-percent sure how the swoopy cyberpunk four-door will go down with the conventional folk who actually buy cars.
The Ioniq 6's form has a function. The sedan has a drag coefficient of just 0.219 — slipperiness only just shy of electric supercars like the Lucid Air
, Tesla Model S and Mercedes EQS. The absence of drag (and some tricks like a dog clutch that disconnects the front motor) means more range from the same E-GMP setup we've seen before.
The Air and the Model S are the only vehicles that can beat the Ioniq 6's 361-mile range (for the long-range battery, RWD, 18-inch wheel configuration). The dual-motor AWD Ioniq 6 (with 18-inch wheels) still gets 316 miles, more than the single-motor Ioniq 5. That's enough juice for both cars to get from my home in Birmingham, Michigan to Chicago without charging. Even the top-tier, compromised Limited AWD trim with 20-inch wheels is rated for a respectable 270 miles.
Hyundai placed us in about as favorable of conditions as possible for range. It was 68 degrees and dry that day in Arizona. Hyundai kept us off major highways — so our speeds were limited, and we were using regenerative braking a-plenty. And we also stayed off super-twisty roads that would have enticed us to get our Sport Mode on.
Cruising at moderate speeds — often in a dead straight line for miles at a time — was highly efficient. My drive partner and I averaged about 3.9 miles/kWh over the trip, giving us an effective range of more than 300 miles. And that was without trying to drive abstemiously.
And the range is only part of the equation. As an E-GMP vehicle, the Ioniq 6 features at or near the best charging tech available. On a 250 kW fast charger, its 800V system can perform a 10-80 percent charge in only 18 minutes (or add 65 miles of range, if you only have five).
Suburban Phoenix — a land of cameras, speed traps, traffic and staked-out cops — isn't the optimal place to thrash out a car's performance limits. But the Ioniq 6 isn't the sort of car where that's a significant concern.
The Ioniq 6 is more driver-oriented than the Ioniq 5. The 6 felt more planted and tuned for driving business; the steering was a hair crisper; and it can be super quick in a straight line if you want it to be, with Hyundai clocking it from 0-60 mph in 5.1 seconds. But you also feel the heft — the Ioniq 6 AWD checks in at north of 4,600 pounds — and it feels more controlled than sporty. Think luxury sedan (perhaps until Hyundai's N division gets working on it).
What the Ioniq 6 is, instead, is notably comfortable. The damping balances handling the bumps and keeping the car in line superbly. You get five levels of adjustable braking regeneration — from nothing to total one-pedal driving. And each works smoothly and intuitively.
The Ioniq 6 doesn't quite put you in a Lexus sensory deprivation tank. But it is luxury car quiet — at least when you don't engage Hyundai's Electronic Active Sound Design. My drive partner and I lasted about a minute and a half and one spurt of acceleration before diving back into the sub-menus to make the jarring spaceship sound go away.
Hyundai described the Ioniq 6's design as a "mindful cocoon." But cocoon makes the 6 sound more cramped than it is. With its long 116.1-inch wheelbase and flat floor, the Ioniq 6 feels anything but tight horizontally with ample leg room front and rear. Rear headroom was fine for me at 5'11". But taller passengers may find themselves more restricted.
The Ioniq 6 swaps out the Ioniq 5's floating console for a more traditional one, which can serve as a laptop platform while charging. Hyundai added some unique design elements like airplane wings at the sides of the dashboard and carved-out door sills that provide extra elbow room and (counterintuitively) move the door and window controls to the center console. The Ioniq 6 also offers customizable dual-zone ambient lighting with six preset themes and 64 color options, top and bottom.
The seats were comfortable and supportive over a long drive. And door/window aside, the cabin felt ergonomically designed and usable. I like Hyundai's commitment to using physical buttons for essential functions like climate control. However, some switches and the steering column stalk PRND shifter felt cheap.
11.2 cubic feet of cargo space in the trunk is less than competitors — and Americans aren't getting the larger Ioniq 6 frunk available in other markets. But the trunk is deep and arranged horizontally, so you get the most from that space and can fit multiple suitcases. The seats also fold flat. The main issue would be the narrow opening for slotting in bulkier items.
Negative — or at least not yet. The Ioniq 6 does have vehicle-to-load charging capability; Hyundai exhibited the sedan powering neon lights and a breakfast smoothie blender, among other items. And the Limited AWD trim does have a standard 110-volt outlet beneath the rear seats.
However, the Ioniq 6 can only send out 1.9 kW, compared to the F-150 Lightning's 9.6 kW. That's enough to jerry-rig a hookup for your refrigerator but not to serve as a de facto backup generator for your home during an outage. (Hyundai is offering a Hyundai Home program that can integrate a Level 2 charger with solar panels and a backup battery.)
Nominally, the Ioniq 6 starts at $41,400. But that’s going to be a 149-hp base model with a short-range 240-mile battery pack. The Extended Range pack starts at $45,500 with the SE RWD trim. The dual-motor AWD starts at $49,000 with the SE AWD trim. Both SE trims have the longest range.
The top-tier Limited AWD trim I drove starts at $56,100. My tester worked out to $57,425 with a destination and handling charge and floor mats.
Hyundai believes the competition is two sedan (or at least sedan-like) rivals: the Tesla Model 3 ($42,990) and Polestar 2 ($48,400). Both of those cars can hit performance heights the Ioniq 6 can’t. But the Ioniq 6 has them beat for range and cabin space. And the Ioniq 6 also offers a more conventional, less touchscreen-dependent interior.
And as noted previously, Hyundai Motor Group offers different flavors of this car with the Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. You could also level up to a Genesis GV60.
You can make a strong case for the Ioniq 6. It's pleasant to drive. With the SE trims and the long-range battery, you can get some of the best range and charging tech on the EV market for about the average price Americans spend on a new car purchase.
I appreciate Hyundai being bold on an analytical level. But I do wonder whether the Ioniq 6 will find it a bit too weird, stylized and sedan-y. Hyundai used phrases like "confident in their choices" and "comfortable standing apart" to describe their target millennial Ioniq 6 buyer — which seems like an admission the car may not be for conventional normies.
And while I would be more than happy with either option...I kind of liked the Ioniq 5 better.
- Powertrain: Dual-motor electric, AWD
- Horsepower: 320
- Torque: 446 lb-ft
- EV Range: 270 miles
- Seats: 5
