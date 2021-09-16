Apple's MagSafe Charger Is 30% off at Amazon

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
One of our favorite MagSafe chargers remains Apple's own charger. The fact is, it is just the most practical for the normal iPhone user, thanks to the simplicity and the ability to move it around the way you would move any old cord charger. It may be the entry-level pick, but it is still worth having at least one or two around the house. Plus, it supports Qi wireless charging, so it charges phones and AirPods that support wireless charging but don't have MagSafe. Right now you can pick it up at a great discount, 30% off at Amazon.
Regardless of what Apple did and didn't announce at its huge keynote this week, MagSafe isn't going anywhere. That's why we think it's wise to snap up a deal like this when you get the chance. Plus, keep your eyes peeled for even more Apple deals to follow all of the new product announcements.
There really is no better mug than a Yeti Rambler, and when it comes to keeping coffee or a stiff drink at the right temperature, this is the pinnacle. Every time these things go on sale, they sell out.
If you need to spruce up your home's living room for fall, the best way to do it is with a fresh live plant. Right now at the Sill, you can get 15% off a huge selection of items with our exclusive code.
The Apple brand MagSafe charger is likely one of the most reliable you can choose, given its native compatibility. It works with any MagSafe-enabled iPhone, obviously, but also supports Qi wireless charging on any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods.
This hand-hammered utility knife is going to replace every other knife you have in the kitchen; it is that good. Light and nimble, it features a slightly curved blade for quick mincing and a handsome walnut handle.
