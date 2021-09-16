Apple's MagSafe Charger Is 30% off at Amazon

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

One of our favorite MagSafe chargers remains Apple's own charger. The fact is, it is just the most practical for the normal iPhone user, thanks to the simplicity and the ability to move it around the way you would move any old cord charger. It may be the entry-level pick, but it is still worth having at least one or two around the house. Plus, it supports Qi wireless charging, so it charges phones and AirPods that support wireless charging but don't have MagSafe. Right now you can pick it up at a great discount, 30% off at Amazon.

Regardless of what Apple did and didn't announce at its huge keynote this week, MagSafe isn't going anywhere. That's why we think it's wise to snap up a deal like this when you get the chance. Plus, keep your eyes peeled for even more Apple deals to follow all of the new product announcements.

