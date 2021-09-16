Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Apple's MagSafe Charger Is 30% off at Amazon

In the wake of Apple's keynote event this week, we're starting to see some great deals on all sorts of Apple goods.

By Will Porter
apple magsafe
Apple

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

One of our favorite MagSafe chargers remains Apple's own charger. The fact is, it is just the most practical for the normal iPhone user, thanks to the simplicity and the ability to move it around the way you would move any old cord charger. It may be the entry-level pick, but it is still worth having at least one or two around the house. Plus, it supports Qi wireless charging, so it charges phones and AirPods that support wireless charging but don't have MagSafe. Right now you can pick it up at a great discount, 30% off at Amazon.

Regardless of what Apple did and didn't announce at its huge keynote this week, MagSafe isn't going anywhere. That's why we think it's wise to snap up a deal like this when you get the chance. Plus, keep your eyes peeled for even more Apple deals to follow all of the new product announcements.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Misen Carbon Steel Pan
Misen Carbon Steel Pan
Misen
SAVE NOW

$75 $60 (20% OFF W/ TRYMISEN20)

Carbon steel is lighter and easier to use than cast iron and still has non-stick properties through repeated seasoning. That means this thing is only going to get better with age.

READ MORE ABOUT CLEANING YOUR PANS

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$249 $180 (28% OFF)

Apple's newest AirPod earbuds are the best yet, complete with active noise canceling and adaptive EQ. This is also equal to the lowest price we've ever seen. 

READ ABOUT IPHONE COMPATIBLE HEADPHONES

Sonos One Two Room Set
Sonos One Two Room Set
Sonos
SAVE NOW

$438 $419 (4% OFF)

So this isn't the biggest discount, but sales at Sonos are incredibly rare. This two-room set of exceptional Sonos One speakers is a great way to start your own Sonos ecosystem. 

READ MORE ABOUT SONOS

Levi's Corduroy Faux Shearling Lined Trucker Jacket
Levi's Corduroy Faux Shearling Lined Trucker Jacket
Nordstrom Rack
SAVE NOW

$180 $80 (55% OFF)

This is a killer deal on an upgraded version of the classic sherpa trucker — it sneaks a zipper under the buttons for improved protection and is made from a fine corduroy that is super soft.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DENIM JACKETS

Yeti Rambler Lowball
Yeti Rambler Lowball
Moosejaw
SAVE NOW

$25 $21 (16% OFF)

There really is no better mug than a Yeti Rambler, and when it comes to keeping coffee or a stiff drink at the right temperature, this is the pinnacle. Every time these things go on sale, they sell out. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

The Sill Calathea Ornata
The Sill Calathea Ornata
The Sill
SAVE NOW

$54 $46 (15% OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL15)

If you need to spruce up your home's living room for fall, the best way to do it is with a fresh live plant. Right now at the Sill, you can get 15% off a huge selection of items with our exclusive code. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST INDOOR PLANTS

Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice
SAVE NOW

$349 $249 (29% OFF)

This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GADGETS FOR MEN

Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple MagSafe Charger
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$39 $27 (30% OFF)

The Apple brand MagSafe charger is likely one of the most reliable you can choose, given its native compatibility. It works with any MagSafe-enabled iPhone, obviously, but also supports Qi wireless charging on any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular)
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular)
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$749 $459 (39% OFF)

With both GPS and cellular data capability, this is one of the most powerful and versatile Apple Watches you can buy. It is also swim-proof and can monitor your heart rate or take an ECG. 

READ ABOUT APPLE WATCH TIPS AND TRICKS

Shun Premier 6.5” Master Utility Knife
Shun Premier 6.5” Master Utility Knife
Williams Sonoma
SAVE NOW

$170 $120 (29% OFF)

This hand-hammered utility knife is going to replace every other knife you have in the kitchen; it is that good. Light and nimble, it features a slightly curved blade for quick mincing and a handsome walnut handle. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN KNIVES

Nike Air Tailwind 79
Nike Air Tailwind 79
Nike
SAVE NOW

$90 $77 (14% OFF)

The original Nike Air Tailwind made its debut in 1978 at the Honolulu Marathon and it is back in a version nearly identical to the revolutionary original.  

READ ABOUT SUMMER SNEAKERS

Blueair Classic 280i Air Purifier
Blueair Classic 280i Air Purifier
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$430 $279 (35% OFF)

This Wi-Fi-enabled air purifier is great for small to medium rooms and can capture 99.97% of airborne pollutants including dust, mold, pet dander, and pollen. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

