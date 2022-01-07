Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Need to Say Thank You? Harry & David’s Top-Notch Gift Baskets Are on Sale

Save up to 30% on wine baskets, charcuterie boards, bundles of fresh fruit and everything in-between.

harry david charcuterie board
Harry & David

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.

The holidays have officially come and gone, and now the time has come to say thank you for the generosity of those you know and love. If you've already done that, you might be looking to get a head-start on next month's big holiday: Valentine's Day — which is quickly approaching. In either case, the folks at Harry & David, who've been putting together top-tier gift baskets and boxes for over a century, have got you covered. Better still, the brand is offering savings of up to 30 percent during its January Savings Event.

Gift Box for Him with Wine
Harry & David harryanddavid.com
SAVE NOW

If you're familiar with Harry & David, it's likely because of the brand's legendary fruit gift baskets — many of which are offered at discount during this sale, including these iconic Royal Riviera Pears that are down to $30 (from $40). But that's far from the only type available. For fans of wine, cured meats, cheeses and other charcuterie snacks, there's the subtly-named Gift Box for Him with Wine (which is discounted at the entry-level and premium tier). And if you want to go the route of candy and chocolate on a budget, there's the Holiday Sweets Mini Gift box.

As mentioned, this is far from the entirety of what's offered on this sale, so check out the expansive collection to find the perfect way to say thank you, love you, or whatever else. But be quick about it, as the deals will only last through January or until supplies run out — whichever comes first.

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Ninja DualBrew Coffee Maker
Ninja DualBrew Coffee Maker
Ninja
SAVE NOW

$200 $160 (20% OFF W/ CODE BYE2021)

Compatible with K-cup pods or traditional coffee grounds, the DualBrew from Ninja is the versatile coffee workhorse your home needs. It has three brew modes, including Over Ice, which changes the amount of water used to factor in ice melt. 

READ MORE ABOUT NINJA KITCHEN

Staub Cast Iron 5-Quart Tall Dutch Oven
Staub Cast Iron 5-Quart Tall Dutch Oven
Bespoke Post
SAVE NOW

$340 $180 (47% OFF)

Get almost 50% off one of the most versatile pieces of cookware you can have. This one is tall rather than wide, making it ideal for smaller kitchens or apartments. Plus, it's dishwasher safe. 

READ ABOUT STAUB VS. LE CREUSET

Hyperice Hypervolt Go Massager
Hyperice Hypervolt Go Massager
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$199 $159 (20% OFF)

This is a killer deal on a tool tailor-made to help you reach your fitness goals for 2022. It is portable, easy to use and won't break the bank like some other percussion massagers and recovery tools. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PERCUSSION MASSAGERS

J.Crew Trucker Jacket in Stretch Corduroy
J.Crew Trucker Jacket in Stretch Corduroy
J.Crew
SAVE NOW

$128 $45 (65% OFF W/ CODE BIGSALE)

We see a lot of good deals at J.Crew, but rarely are they this good. A versatile corduroy trucker like this one is an instant wardrobe upgrade and can be paired with just about anything you already own. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DENIM JACKETS

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$349 $244 (30% OFF)

With three levels of world-class noise cancellation built-in, up to 20 hours of playback and a bevy of other handy and smart features, these over-ear cans are a tough prospect to beat at any price, let alone one this low.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NOISE-CANCELING HEADPHONES

Zero Halliburton Lightweight Spinner Travel Case
Zero Halliburton Lightweight Spinner Travel Case
Zero Halliburton
SAVE NOW

$550 $275 (50% OFF)

Headed on vacation soon? You will need a new bag to go with you. Get this durable hard-sided case from the luggage pros at Zero Halliburton and you'll be traveling with style and peace of mind.

READ ABOUT THE BEST LUGGAGE BRANDS

Tempo Studio Starter Package
Tempo Studio Starter Package
Tempo
SAVE NOW

$2,495 $1,995 (20% OFF W/ CODE SAVEBIG)

This home gym has everything you need to get fit from the comfort of your living room, including all the weights you could want, a 42-inch screen, aluminum frame and Bluetooth-enabled sound. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS GEAR

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
Walmart
SAVE NOW

$250 $197 (21% OFF)

If you've never had AirPods or just want to upgrade your pair, now is the time to do it — getting over $50 off a pair isn't very common, so shop now and maybe pick some up as a gift as well.

READ OUR AIRPOD COMPARISON

Riley Percale Sheet Set
Riley Percale Sheet Set
Riley
SAVE NOW

$99 $53 (46% OFF W/ CODE NEWYEAR22)

These 100% cotton percale-woven sheets are so cozy, cool and comfortable that you might never want to get out of bed again. In fact, they topped our list of the best bed sheets you can buy.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BED SHEETS

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$199 $119 (40% OFF)

Bowflex isn't just the maker of a big awkward home gym anymore — the brand has released some of the best gear for working out at home that we've seen in a while, including this adjustable kettlebell.

READ ABOUT HOW TO BUILD THE ULTIMATE HOME GYM

Huckberry All-Weather Duckboot
Huckberry All-Weather Duckboot
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$188 $141 (25% OFF)

With all the weather protection of a duck boot and the comfort of a sneaker, the All-Weather Duckboot from Huckberry will keep your feet dry all winter long. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SNOW BOOTS

Timex Marlin Automatic 40mm Leather Strap Watch
Timex Marlin Automatic 40mm Leather Strap Watch
Timex
SAVE NOW

$249 $125 (50% OFF)

The Timex Marlin Automatic is one of the most affordable dress watches you'd actually want to wear. And it doesn't hurt that it comes in a range of stylish colors.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AFFORDABLE MECHANICAL WATCHES

