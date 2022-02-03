Your Dog Deserves a Stylish Bed. Get This Discounted One From Carhartt WIP

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Sure, you could pick up a cheap dog bed from Amazon and call it good, but why not get your pup a place to lounge that actually improves the aesthetics of your home? Carhartt WIP (Work in Progress), the stylish offshoot of Carhartt's mainline workwear brand, made a hardy, water-repellent dog bed using the same tough-as-nails duck canvas you'll find on its double-knee pants and overalls. If your dog works as hard as you do (or just wants to look like it), this is the bed it needs. Right now, the bed is 33 percent off at Ssense, saving you over $50.

The bed is 27 x 35 x 4.25 inches, an ideal size for just about any dog, and has a removable cushion so you can clean the cotton duck canvas cover on its own. Time to upgrade that old milquetoast dog bed for your best friend.

