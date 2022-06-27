Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

Pappy Van Winkle's elusive whiskey has earned the brand its reputation as one of the best bourbon-makers in the world. But if you can't get your hands on a bottle of America's most coveted whiskey there are some affordable (and findable) alternatives, like the Bourbon Barrel-Aged Coffee and Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup. And now you can even get a deal on some Pappy whiskey-infused items with the brand's bundles.

From cocktail fixings to cigars, Pappy offers five themed bundles that come with two to three items each. The Smokey, Sweet, Heat bundle includes a bottle of Pappy's barrel-aged maple syrup, pepper sauce and bourbon barrel stave smoking chunks for a small but rare discount of seven dollars. Similarly, you can buy a couple of old-fashioned essentials, including Pappy's old-fashioned mix, for 18 percent off.

Whether for a thoughtful gift or a treat yourself moment, you can't pass up the opportunity to try even a hint of that famous whiskey flavor.

SAVE NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io