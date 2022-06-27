Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.
Pappy Van Winkle's elusive whiskey has earned the brand its reputation as one of the best bourbon-makers in the world. But if you can't get your hands on a bottle of America's most coveted whiskey there are some affordable (and findable) alternatives, like the Bourbon Barrel-Aged Coffee and Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup. And now you can even get a deal on some Pappy whiskey-infused items with the brand's bundles.
From cocktail fixings to cigars, Pappy offers five themed bundles that come with two to three items each. The Smokey, Sweet, Heat bundle includes a bottle of Pappy's barrel-aged maple syrup, pepper sauce and bourbon barrel stave smoking chunks for a small but rare discount of seven dollars. Similarly, you can buy a couple of old-fashioned essentials, including Pappy's old-fashioned mix, for 18 percent off.
Whether for a thoughtful gift or a treat yourself moment, you can't pass up the opportunity to try even a hint of that famous whiskey flavor.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$120 $102 (15% OFF)
Our pick for the best overall soft cooler, this dude comes in 12, 20, 30 and 40 can varieties and can keep its contents cold for literal days at a time. If you don't already own a top-notch soft cooler, don't waste your time with others — get this one.
$128 $90 (30% OFF)
Lightweight and breathable enough for summer wear but dressed-up enough that you don't look like you just came from the beach, this short-sleeved button-down is a great addition to any wardrobe.
$911 $669 (27% OFF)
One of the best-selling pellet grills from one of the best brands currently available, this three-tiered 8-in-1 grill is a backyard powerhouse, just as its name suggests. This pack also scores you grilling tools, a robe, a rain cover and more.
$45 $36 (20% OFF)
A three-pack of unique Sichuan sauces from the internet's favorite chili sauce brand, this is the perfect addition to any kitchen — especially those occupied by gourmands interested in culinary odysseys.
$145 $116 (20% OFF)
Our pick for the best-looking commuter helmet, this handsome lid has a lot more going for it than just its sharp appearance — including a brain-saving built-in MIPS protective system, a magnetic light for better visibility, a hidden Poplock and more.
$220 $130 (41% OFF)
Knives are undoubtedly the most important kitchen tools anyone can own, regardless of your culinary hopes and dreams. These, which come from award-winning brand Global, offer Japanese chef-approved levels of precision, durability, reliability and long-lastingness.
$295 $177 (40% OFF)
This elevated take on the iconic Levi's trucker jacket is a one-to-one replication of an archival Orange Tab jacket, complete with a larger collar and 100% cotton material.
From one of our favorite travel mug brands, this cup is a small convenience that can make a big difference in your morning commute. It won't spill, and it's narrow enough for any cup holders you might encounter.
$279 $209 (25%)
This chair made the list of our best office chairs as the smart spend. It has adjustable lumbar support and comes with a pretty solid warranty. Plus, it's an even smarter spend at 25% off.
$110 $66 (40%)
With design inspiration taken from 1970s concept cars, these retro sneakers are effortlessly cool and comfortable. And the current discount makes them a fun, fashionable choice for a budget.
$350 $212 (40%)
At the cheapest price we've ever seen them, these headphones from Beats are a winning purchase. The level of noise cancellation automatically adjusts to match your environment and they easily pair with Apple devices.
$420 $300 (29%)
The Dyson Pure Cool TP01 fan is a great investment for keeping you cool all summer and purifying the air in your space all year round. It oscillates to removes any gases, allergens and pollutants in a room.
$289 $275 (5% OFF)
This is a modest discount, but you rarely can save on a high quality carry-on that rivals the Away bags you see all over every airport. We rated this one as one of the best pieces of luggage you can buy.
$230 $140 (39% OFF)
The Jabra Elite Active 85t are sports-focused headphones with noise-canceling technology and great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.
$165 $123 (25% OFF)
Gone are the days where hiking boots required miles and miles of walking to break them in. Now you can pick up a shoe like this one that feels great right away and still has all the features you expect. This is our pick for the best hiking boot.
$100 $72 (28% OFF)
Our favorite bike rack for your home, this one can hold two bikes, doesn't require any tools to set up and will optimize your space. Need more than two spots? The brand's four-bike rack is on sale, too.
$450 $350 (22% OFF)
KitchenAid's Stand Mixers are trusted by top professional chefs and home cooks alike. If you have even a passing interest in baking, you should probably get one for your kitchen — especially with a deal as good as this one.
$128 $79 (38% OFF)
These stretchy, water-repellent ripstop joggers are ideal for cool morning runs or trips to the gym. They have zippered cuffs for easy on-and-off, reflective details and three pockets to hold your stuff.
$125 $62 (50% OFF)
Designed to seamlessly take you from the gym to the pool and back home to your couch, these go-anywhere and do-anything performance shorts are Saturdays NYC's latest and greatest.
$2,500 $1,597 (36% OFF)
One of the best OLED TVs you can buy, period, this LG is at perhaps the lowest price we've ever seen. And that makes this a deal not to skip if you're looking to upgrade your home theater.