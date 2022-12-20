Beats' AirPod-Alternative Earbuds Are 20% Off on Amazon

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter .

Apple AirPods are great if you're willing to splurge, but there are also some excellent alternatives out there that can easily rival Apple's iconic buds in terms of sound quality, noise cancellation, Apple compatibility and, of course, price tag. Beats offers some of those alternatives, from the sport-focused Fit Pro to the noise-cancelling Studio Buds to the runner-friendly Powerbeats Pro — all of which are on sale right now for up to 40 percent off on Amazon.

If you're struggling to decide between the models for yourself or a gift, the Beats Fit Pro ($40 off) are a safe bet. They're one of the best earbuds you can use for running and working out, offering a secure fit, excellent sound quality and some great color options. In fact, we think they're a lot like a pair of AirPods Pro, and they'll pair just as easily with your iPhone. For a deeper discount, the Powerbeats Pro are $100 off and are still one of the best running earbuds we've ever tested.

Beats go on sale pretty regularly, so it's smart to make the purchase while you can at a lower price. And at up to 40 percent off, you can even score a pair for you and a friend.

