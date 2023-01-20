Save up to 50% at Alpha Industries — Including the Brand's Legendary Bombers

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.



Alpha Industries has been making iconic, heritage military wear for well over half a century now — including the legendary M-65 Field Jacket, which it actually manufactures for the armed forces along with selling it to the general public. The time-tested style brand also specializes in a lot more, like bomber jackets, puffy winter-ready parkas and even shirt jackets — all imbued with the unmistakable, signature Alpha Industries style. Best of all, you can actually get a ton of the brand's best offerings for up to 50 percent off right now at the End of Season Sale... while supplies last.

While we're a bit partial to the classic silhouettes, like the L-2B Bomber you see above (which is reversible, water-resistant and looks good with just about everything), as well as modern spins on iconic designs, like this puffy take on the MA1, there's a ton to love at this sale. Other big highlights include this NASA-inspired Man on the Moon parka, this classic shirt jacket and so many others.

If you really want to see the full breadth of the sale, you're going to have to check it out for yourself. Just remember: a brand as significant as Alpha Industries means that stock is already going to be in short supply. So if you want to snag a jacket, coat, vest or any other piece of apparel, you'll want to act quickly.

