Today's Top Stories
1
Coffee Prices Are About to Get Way Worse
2
Refresh Your Fall Wardrobe with These Picks
3
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Two Creatives on Their Journeys to Sustainability

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

This Waxed Canvas Jacket Is Perfect for Fall (and on Sale)

Flint and Tinder's Waxed Trucker Jacket is one of the best values out there. And right now it's 15 percent off.

By Tanner Bowden
flint and tinder flannellined waxed trucker jacket
Huckberry

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Waxed canvas predates GORE-TEX as one of the original waterproof materials. The discovery of the material’s rough weather potential came when sailors noticed that wet sails caught wind better than dry sails, and decided to preemptively apply oil to their canvas to make it less permeable. Soon they began cutting sheets from these oiled sails and sewed them into jackets, which, while not perfect, provided an ideal layer against rain and ocean spray.

Huckberry
Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

Now, manufacturers create waxed canvas garments through a process that impregnates cotton with paraffin wax, which yields better water resistance and less color fading. The waxed canvas jacket, once standard attire for sailors, soldiers and outdoorsmen, has mostly been replaced with lighter synthetic materials, but it still maintains its place as a workwear staple and weatherproof style piece.

Flint and Tinder’s Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket stays true to the original style of waxed canvas jackets. It’s made with Martexin seven-ounce sailcloth that’s cut to waist length, in keeping with traditional trucker jacket style. It also contains hand pockets, a chest pocket and metal buttons. The Waxed Trucker goes beyond the typical canvas design with a flannel-lined interior, which makes it the perfect outer layer for the variable weather that accompanies the transition from fall to winter.

Right now, all colors of the Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker are 15 percent off. They don't go on sale often, but you best believe when they do that is the time to scoop one of these menswear staples up.

SAVE NOW

Related Stories
The 8 Best Waxed Jackets to Buy Now
The Best Chore Coats Out There Right Now
10 of the Best Denim Jackets You Can Buy

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$268 $228 (15% OFF)

Rarely on sale, Flint and Tinder's Waxed Trucker is made from waxed, weather-resistant Martexin 7 oz. sailcloth from New Jersey and lined with a soft blanket lining for added warmth.

READ MORE ABOUT HUCKBERRY'S SALE

Saatva Classic Mattress
Saatva Classic Mattress
Saatva
SAVE NOW

$1,595 $1,436 (10% OFF)

Saatva makes our pick for the best mattress you can buy online right now. It is a hybrid innerspring mattress with eco-friendly foam that utilizes a Euro pillow top, which is stitched underneath the top cover of the mattress for a more seamless look that won’t shift around.

READ OUR MATTRESS GUIDE

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$379 $299 (21% OFF)

The Bose 700 are some of our favorite noise-canceling headphones, thanks to excellent design and top-notch sound quality. One of our favorite features is the ability to choose from 11 different noise-cancellation settings.

READ ABOUT THE BOSE 700 VS SONY WH-1000XM4

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Oval Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Oval Dutch Oven
Williams Sonoma
SAVE NOW

$440 $300 (32% OFF)

Easily one of the most versatile pieces of cookware in your kitchen, this Dutch oven provides the even temperature distribution that cast iron is known for. Finished with crack- and chip-resistant enamel, it also looks good in any cooking space.

READ OUR FAVORITE DUTCH OVEN RECIPES

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
REI
SAVE NOW

$350 $250 (29% OFF)

This GPS-equipped running watch from Garmin has all the tools you need to improve your fitness, plus you can store up to 500 songs and connect to Bluetooth so you can run without your phone.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WINTER FITNESS GEAR

Casper Sleep Nova Hybrid Mattress
Casper Sleep Nova Hybrid Mattress
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$1,895 $1,327 (30% OFF)

One of the best online mattress brands, Casper's spine-saving hybrid mattress is already a steal — and that was before it was discounted by this much.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MATTRESSES TO BUY ONLINE

Adidas Ultraboost 21 Sneakers
Adidas Ultraboost 21 Sneakers
Adidas
SAVE NOW

$180 $135 (25% OFF W/ CODE BIGDEAL)

The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. This is one of the better deals we've seen on the 21s.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW RUNNING SHOES

Wüsthof Classic Ikon Chef's Knife
Wüsthof Classic Ikon Chef's Knife
Williams-Sonoma
SAVE NOW

$202 $150 (26% OFF)

Every kitchen, professional or domestic, should have a solid chef knife. This precision-forged carbon steel one isn't flashy, but it is master-crafted and will serve you beautifully for years.

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN KNIVES

Z Grills BBQ Legend 1000D3E
Z Grills BBQ Legend 1000D3E
Z Grills
SAVE NOW

$849 $629 (26% OFF)

Grilling season might be over, but that means now is the time to prepare for the next one — especially when this Z Grill pellet smoker grill is at its lowest price of the year.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET GRILLS & SMOKERS

J.Crew Nordic Waterproof Hiker Boots
J.Crew Nordic Waterproof Hiker Boots
J.Crew
SAVE NOW

$198 $76 (61% OFF W/ CODE FRIENDS)

Inspired by the mountain gear of the past, these fully waterproof hikers are finished off with a rugged Vibram outsole, making them ideal for the city or the outdoors. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS FOR EVERYDAY

Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$549 $399 (27% OFF)

Bowflex isn't just the maker of a big home gym anymore — the brand has released some of the best gear for working out at home that we've seen in a while, including this adjustable kettlebell set.

READ MORE ABOUT BOWFLEX

Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Percussion Massage Device
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Percussion Massage Device
Competitive Cyclist
SAVE NOW

$299 $239 (20% OFF)

One of the best recovery message devices on the market, the Hypervolt is your best choice from a budget standpoint (and we like that it’s quieter than other top-of-the-line massagers).

READ ABOUT THE BEST PERCUSSION MASSAGERS

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Adventure-Inspired Whiskey Glasses Are on Sale
You’ve Never Seen Hiking Shoes Like These on Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Save up to 15% During This Saatva Mattress Sale
A Bunch of Solid Wireless Headphones Are on Sale
Shop the Best Deals on Outdoor and Camping Gear
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
The Best Speaker Deals for Black Friday
The Best (Early) Online Deals for Black Friday
Huckberry's Entire Site Is 15% Off Today Only
This Top-Tier Roasting Pan Is Up to 35% Off Now