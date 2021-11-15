This Waxed Canvas Jacket Is Perfect for Fall (and on Sale)

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Waxed canvas predates GORE-TEX as one of the original waterproof materials. The discovery of the material’s rough weather potential came when sailors noticed that wet sails caught wind better than dry sails, and decided to preemptively apply oil to their canvas to make it less permeable. Soon they began cutting sheets from these oiled sails and sewed them into jackets, which, while not perfect, provided an ideal layer against rain and ocean spray.

Now, manufacturers create waxed canvas garments through a process that impregnates cotton with paraffin wax, which yields better water resistance and less color fading. The waxed canvas jacket, once standard attire for sailors, soldiers and outdoorsmen, has mostly been replaced with lighter synthetic materials, but it still maintains its place as a workwear staple and weatherproof style piece.

Flint and Tinder’s Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket stays true to the original style of waxed canvas jackets. It’s made with Martexin seven-ounce sailcloth that’s cut to waist length, in keeping with traditional trucker jacket style. It also contains hand pockets, a chest pocket and metal buttons. The Waxed Trucker goes beyond the typical canvas design with a flannel-lined interior, which makes it the perfect outer layer for the variable weather that accompanies the transition from fall to winter.

