Barbour’s Classic Jackets Are up to 55% off Right Now

The storied outerwear brand’s range of iconic waxed jackets are now available for a steal.

By John Zientek
barbour jacket
End Clothing

Founded over 120 years ago, Barbour is arguably the gold standard for waxed outerwear. The U.K.-based brand became well-known for its motorcycle jackets and developed a selection of styles appropriate for on and off the bike. If you’ve had your eye on one of these classics but haven’t wanted to pay list price, head over to END today. A bunch of Barbour outerwear is on sale in a full range of sizes. With prices cut to up to 55 percent off, this is well worth checking out.

SHOP NOW

End Clothing
International Duke Wax Jacket
Barbour endclothing.com
$175.00
SHOP NOW
End Clothing
Ashby Wax Jacket
Barbour endclothing.com
$185.00
SHOP NOW
End Clothing
Heritage Liddesdale Quilt Jacket
Barbour endclothing.com
$95.00
SHOP NOW
End Clothing
Beacon Sports Jacket
Barbour endclothing.com
$355.00
SHOP NOW
End Clothing
Wax Leather Tarras
Barbour endclothing.com
$115.00
SHOP NOW
End Clothing
Powell Quilt Jacket
Barbour endclothing.com
$139.00
SHOP NOW
The Best Style Deals of the Week

Barbour Ashby Wax Jacket
Barbour Ashby Wax Jacket
Barbour endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$415 $185 (55% off)
A classic coat for rainy days.

R.M. Williams Wentworth Boots
R.M. Williams Wentworth Boots
R.M. Williams eastdane.com
SHOP NOW

$495 $347 (30% off)

Australia's best, rarely on sale.

Rag & Bone Sunglasses
Rag & Bone Sunglasses
Rag & Bone nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$202 $60 (70% off)
All style, no markup.

J.Crew Cotton-Linen Twill Shirt
J.Crew Cotton-Linen Twill Shirt
jcrew.com
SHOP NOW

$80 $14 (82% off)
Use the code SALETIME.

Barbour Wax Sports Cap
Barbour Wax Sports Cap
Barbour endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$50 $25 (50% off)
Water-resistant and durable.

Uniqlo Ultra Stretch Dry Sweatshirt
Uniqlo Ultra Stretch Dry Sweatshirt
uniqlo.com
SHOP NOW

$40 $20 (50% off)
Good fit plus pockets.

Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$158 $99 (37% off)
Ideal for every day.

Hurley Tropical Mindstate Hoodie
Hurley Tropical Mindstate Hoodie
Hurley nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$55 $17 (69% off)
Endless summer.

Todd Snyder + Champion Camo Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder + Champion Camo Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder + Champion toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$168 $84 (50% off)
A collab worth snagging.

Adidas x Pharrell Williams NMD_R1
Adidas x Pharrell Williams NMD_R1
endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$165 $119 (28% off)
Versatile and comfortable.

Rancourt & Co. Wolf Boot
Rancourt & Co. Wolf Boot
Rancourt & Co. huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$395 $257 (35% off)
American-made savings.

Garrett Leight California Optical Calabar Sunglasses
Garrett Leight California Optical Calabar Sunglasses
garrettleight.com
SHOP NOW

$360 $270 (25% off)
A rare sale with the code BESTBUDS.

Alex Mill Work Jacket
Alex Mill Work Jacket
ALEX MILL nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$148 $60 (60% off)
The perfect spring layer.

Todd Snyder Cashmere Hoodie
Todd Snyder Cashmere Hoodie
toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$348 $279 (19% off)
The ultimate upgrade.

Fendi Sunglasses
Fendi Sunglasses
FENDI nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$325 $120 (63% off)
Damn Right, I've Got the Blues.

Teva x Snow Peak Hurricane XLT2 Alp Sandal
Teva x Snow Peak Hurricane XLT2 Alp Sandal
Teva nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$130 $70 (46% off)
Don't sleep on this collab.

Tom Ford Noir Eau de Parfum
Tom Ford Noir Eau de Parfum
Tom Ford nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$180 $90 (50% off)
Rarely ever on sale.

Obey Tie Dye Sweatshirt
Obey Tie Dye Sweatshirt
Obey eastdane.com
SHOP NOW

$72 $50 (30% off)
Add some color to your wardrobe.

Onia Saul Terry Shorts
Onia Saul Terry Shorts
Onia verishop.com
SHOP NOW

$95 $67 (30% off)
Sweatshorts for summer.

Levi's 501 '93 Cut-Off 7 in. Mens Shorts
Levi's 501 '93 Cut-Off 7 in. Mens Shorts
Levi levi.com
SHOP NOW

$60 $14 (77% off)
Cut-off denim, cut price.

Goodlife Hoodie
Goodlife Hoodie
Goodlife nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$135 $57 (57% off)
A good hoodie for less.

Keen Uneek Sandal
Keen Uneek Sandal
Keen nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$120 $80 (33% off)
Summer-ready sandals.

J.Crew Cashmere Sweater
J.Crew Cashmere Sweater
J.Crew jcrew.com
SHOP NOW

$118 $39 (67% off)
Use code SHOPNOW.

Wills Cashmere Short
Wills Cashmere Short
Wills huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$148 $111 (25% off)
Take your lounging seriously.

Clarks Desert Boots
Clarks Desert Boots
Clarks toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$150 $120 (20% off)
A classic for less.

Rhythm Uni Fleece Hood
Rhythm Uni Fleece Hood
Rhythm huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$60 $45 (25% off)
Vintage comfort, but new.

Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers
Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers
Superga eastdane.com
SHOP NOW

$65 $46 (30% off)
Fresh canvas kicks.

Madewell x Free & Easy Bucket Hat
Madewell x Free & Easy Bucket Hat
Madewell madewell.com
SHOP NOW

$35 $14 (60% off)
Perfect for warmer weather.

Lost Coast Moleskin Puffer - Final Sale
Lost Coast Moleskin Puffer - Final Sale
outerknown.com
SHOP NOW

$268 $107 (60% off)
Lightweight, packable, reversible.

Flint and Tinder French Terry Sweatshirt
Flint and Tinder French Terry Sweatshirt
Flint and Tinder huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$78 $59 (25% off)
Classic comfort.

Han Kjøbenhavn Timeless Sunglasses
Han Kjøbenhavn Timeless Sunglasses
endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$149 $75 (50% off)
Eyewear can be fun.

Reef Element TQT Sandal
Reef Element TQT Sandal
Reef nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$36 $20 (44% off)
All you need.

Native Youth Moreno T-Shirt
Native Youth Moreno T-Shirt
Native Youth verishop.com
SHOP NOW

$50 $38 (25% off)
Tie dye, but subtle.

Carhartt Pocket T-Shirt
Carhartt Pocket T-Shirt
Carhartt moosejaw.com
SHOP NOW

$20 $13 (35% off)
Classic shirt, better price.

Stepney Workers Club Dellow Sneakers
Stepney Workers Club Dellow Sneakers
endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$89 $59 (34% off)
Not your Dad's Chucks.

District Vision Keiichi Sunglasses
District Vision Keiichi Sunglasses
District Vision eastdane.com
SHOP NOW

$249 $174 (30% off)
If you know,  you know.

Adidas x Jonah Hill Samba
Adidas x Jonah Hill Samba
Adidas endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$105 $69 (34% off)
Classic kicks, new color.

Hamilton Pilot Pioneer Automatic Watch
Hamilton Pilot Pioneer Automatic Watch
Hamilton nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$1,145 $570 (50% off)
Your new daily driver. 

Todd Snyder Warm Up Shorts
Todd Snyder Warm Up Shorts
toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$128 $99 (22% off)
Throwback colors, laid-back fabric. 

Outerknown Blanket Shirt Jacket
Outerknown Blanket Shirt Jacket
Outerknown huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$168 $126 (25% off)
May as well get the best. 

Whiting Shirt
Whiting Shirt
Wax London huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$170 $94 (45% off) 
A new overshirt for a new season. 

Hamilton Khaki Field Watch, 38mm
Hamilton Khaki Field Watch, 38mm
Hamilton nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$380 $200 (47% off)
The perfect everyday watch. 

Vans Vault x Free & Easy Popover Hoody
Vans Vault x Free & Easy Popover Hoody
Vans endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$99 $55 (45% off) 
A dose of laid-back California style. 

Timex MK1
Timex MK1
TIMEX nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$89 $45 (49% off)
Ideal for every day. 

Faherty Forever Jogger
Faherty Forever Jogger
Faherty Brand huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$128 $70 (45% off)
Stay comfortable. 

Rancourt & Co. Freeman Slippers
Rancourt & Co. Freeman Slippers
Rancourt & Co. huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$225 $146 (35% off)
Upgrade your WFH shoes. 

Citizen BI1045-13E Watch
Citizen BI1045-13E Watch
Citizen nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$140 $70 (50% off)
Hard to argue with that price. 

Todd Snyder Workwear Snap Jacket
Todd Snyder Workwear Snap Jacket
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$188 $84 (55% off)
A vintage-inspired mechanic's shirt. 

Wood Wood Fabian Shirt
Wood Wood Fabian Shirt
Wood Wood verishop.com
SHOP NOW

$270 $189 (30% off)
Your go-to layer. 

Stan Ray Tie-Dye Logo Tee
Stan Ray Tie-Dye Logo Tee
madewell madewell.com
SHOP NOW

$50 $30 (40% off)
Relaxed workwear. 

Ermenegildo Zegna Sunglasses
Ermenegildo Zegna Sunglasses
Ermenegildo Zegna nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$305 $100 (67% off)
The cooler Italian Wayfarers. 

