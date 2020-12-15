The Powerbeats Pro Are Cheaper Than Ever on Amazon

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to our Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
Amazon is selling Powerbeats Pro, Beats’s true wireless sport earbuds, for $80 off – the normally $250 wireless earbuds are available for the lowest price ever ($170) in five colorways — if you order now you'll get them by Christmas. And if you're looking for them even cheaper and can wait, two colors (lava red and moss) are $150 and $160 but won't be in stock until 12/22.
This is a pretty great deal considering that the Powerbeats Pro are, in my opinion, one of the best true wireless sport earbuds for anybody with an iPhone. They have Apple’s H1 Chip which allows them to pair faster with any iOS device, just like the AirPods. And they even charge via a Lightning port, meaning you can charge it with the same charging cable you use with your iPhone. For reference, the price for the Powerbeats Pro have hovered between the $180 and $200 mark this holiday season, so this is certainly the cheapest we've seen them.
The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with better great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds. READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS
Otterbox's Venture cooler features integrated injection-molding and high-grade cooling technologies, anti-slip rubber feet and interior separators for wet and dry goods. For today only, Otterbox is running a 25 percent off sale on everything for the last day of shipping before Christmas.
Sporting a digital interface like the popular (and much pricier) Oracle and a built-in grinder, dosing mechanism and milk wand like the stellar value Barista Express line, the Barista Pro is a more user and budget-friendly version of the brand’s entry and enthusiast-level espresso machines. Take advantage of this first and rare discount on this popular model.
While the Dryden might not be as iconic as Filson's Tin Cloth Backpack, it's just as durable and a more affordable buy. The Dryden sports an all-weather tech canvas that makes it as rugged as any backpack you'll find.
Face masks save lives. While cloth ones are great for their reusability, some do wear out after months of use. This 3-pack from Everlane will last you longer than most and was already an affordable option before the $5 discount. Plus, Everlane donates 10% of these to the ACLU. Win-win.
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
The HD 450BT's standout feature is the price; they cost $200, which is significantly less expensive than the company’s flagship noise-canceling headphones, the $400 Momentum 3 Wireless. Additionally, the HD 450BT charge via USB-C and will get roughly 30 hours of playtime with ANC turned on. Save $50 for a limited time.
