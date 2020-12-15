The Powerbeats Pro Are Cheaper Than Ever on Amazon

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to our Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Amazon is selling Powerbeats Pro, Beats’s true wireless sport earbuds, for $80 off – the normally $250 wireless earbuds are available for the lowest price ever ($170) in five colorways — if you order now you'll get them by Christmas. And if you're looking for them even cheaper and can wait, two colors (lava red and moss) are $150 and $160 but won't be in stock until 12/22.

This is a pretty great deal considering that the Powerbeats Pro are, in my opinion, one of the best true wireless sport earbuds for anybody with an iPhone. They have Apple’s H1 Chip which allows them to pair faster with any iOS device, just like the AirPods. And they even charge via a Lightning port, meaning you can charge it with the same charging cable you use with your iPhone. For reference, the price for the Powerbeats Pro have hovered between the $180 and $200 mark this holiday season, so this is certainly the cheapest we've seen them.



$170 for wireless sport earbuds is about what you can expect to spend though on a decent pair. The Jaybird Vista ($180 but just $150 right now) are equally excellent and the Powerbeats ($150 but just $100 right now) are another good option; they’re effectively exactly the same as the Powerbeats Pro, but with a cord tethering the two earbuds together.

