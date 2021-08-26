Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
1
Sorry, Adults, These New Dive Watches Are for Kids
2
This Jacket Was Created for Your Expeditions
3
You Can Order Our Beer Online in Over 30 States
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
Five Ways to Take Better Care of Your Car

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: A Deal on Adidas Ultraboost 21, Samsung Vacuums on Sale & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also follow all our deal posts in the Deals section.

By Gear Patrol
adidas ultraboost 21
Adidas

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

EDITOR'S PICKS

The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.

Adidas Running Ultraboost 21
Adidas Running Ultraboost 21
SAVE NOW

$180 $127 (29% OFF)

We've been obsessed with the Adidas Ultraboost ever since its release and this is one of the first times we've seen the newest version on sale. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHOES

Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
SAVE NOW

$649 $422 (35% OFF)

The Jet series from Samsung is one of our favorite stick vacuums — they have a long-lasting battery that can be swapped on the go, plus a cleaning station for mess-free, automatic emptying.

READ ABOUT THE BEST STICK VACUUMS

Baracuta G9 Classic Jacket
Baracuta G9 Classic Jacket
SAVE NOW

$390 $234 (40% OFF)

This icon of the style world is rarely on sale, but now you can get the favorite coat of Steve McQueen at a great discount. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST LIGHTWEIGHT JACKETS

Jaybird Vista 2 Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird Vista 2 Earthproof Wireless Headphones
SAVE NOW

$200 $180 (10% OFF)

The original Vista was superb and Jaybird has stepped it up for the Vista 2. These are our pick for the best earbuds for running.

READ ABOUT THE BEST EARBUDS

Todd Snyder Reverse French Terry Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder Reverse French Terry Sweatshirt
SAVE NOW

$148 $99 (33% OFF)

One of our favorite designers here at Gear Patrol, Todd Snyder is a go-to for elevated staples that you can wear all year, like this take on a French terry sweatshirt. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATSHIRTS FOR MEN

Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier
Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier
SAVE NOW

$749 $350 (53% OFF)

One of the best air purifiers you can buy, this one has a handful of modes and reduces up to 99.99 percent of particles 0.01 microns in the air. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
SAVE NOW

$99 $69 (30% OFF)

The Thermapen Mk4 has been one of the best meat thermometers out there for a while now and thanks to the release of a new model, you can get this exceptional one for a great price. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GRILL DEALS

Misen Carbon Steel Wok
Misen Carbon Steel Wok
SAVE NOW

$95 $65 (32% OFF)

Misen is bringing its carbon steel technology to a new wok. If you pre-order before August 25 you can save $30 on this versatile pan that's going to be perfect for searing, sauteing, steaming, boiling and everything else. 

READ ABOUT CARBON STEEL

Fully Jarvis EcoTop Standing Desk
Fully Jarvis EcoTop Standing Desk
Fully
SAVE NOW

$569 $512 (10% OFF)

Our pick for the best electric standing desk because working from home on your couch could be wreaking havoc on your posture.

READ OUR GUIDE TO STANDING DESKS 

Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
SAVE NOW

$158 $99 (37% OFF)

Adorn your wrist with one of our favorite collaborations going right now, Todd Snyder and Timex.

READ MORE ABOUT TIMEX

Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
SAVE NOW

$349 $249 (29% OFF)

This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GADGETS FOR MEN

Adidas Terrex Free Hiker Primeblue
Adidas Terrex Free Hiker Primeblue
SAVE NOW

$200 $150 (25% OFF)

The Adidas Terrex Free hiker is one of Adidas' most coveted kicks, thanks to its epic blend of street style and adventure capabilities. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING SHOES


HOME & KITCHEN DEALS

Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress
Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress
Casper
SAVE NOW

$2,095 $1,781 (15% OFF)

The Casper Nova Hybrid is made with zoned support to protect your spine, technology that keeps you cool and a top layer that cradles you to sleep. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MATTRESSES

iRobot Roomba s9+
iRobot Roomba s9+
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$1,600 $1,150 (28% OFF)

This vacuum/mop combo is one of the most powerful and impressive robot vacuums you can buy — plus it is super rare to get over $400 off this complete bundle. 

READ THE COMPLETE ROOMBA GUIDE

Craftsman Mechanics Tools Kit with 3 Drawer Box
Craftsman Mechanics Tools Kit with 3 Drawer Box
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$219 $119 (46% OFF)

This tool kit from Craftsman is such a good deal it is hard to pass up — it has 216 pieces, including everything you need to wrench on a car or fix up your home.

READ ABOUT GARDEN TOOLS YOU SHOULD KNOW

Inside Weather Asher Sofa
Inside Weather Asher Sofa
Inside Weather
$2,337.00
SHOP NOW

$2,337 $1,986 (15% OFF W/ CODE LABORDAY15)

This customizable sofa is made to order, saving you a ton of money. 

READ MORE ABOUT INSIDE WEATHER

ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks
SAVE NOW

$99 $69 (30% OFF)

The Thermapen Mk4 has been one of the best meat thermometers out there for a while now and thanks to the release of a new model, you can get this exceptional one for a great price. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GRILL DEALS

Le Creuset Classic Skillet
Le Creuset Classic Skillet
Le Creuset
SAVE NOW

$190 $114 (40% OFF)

There's a huge handful of Le Creuset on sale right now and one of the highlights is this classic enameled cast-iron skillet. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOKWARE

Faribault King-Size Cabin Wool Blanket
Faribault King-Size Cabin Wool Blanket
Faribault Woolen Mills
SAVE NOW

$495 $349 (29% OFF)

If you're looking for a big ol' blanket to get wrapped up in, this king-size wool blanket is the perfect pick.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW HOME RELEASES

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Essential Oven 3 1/2-Quart
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Essential Oven 3 1/2-Quart
Williams Sonoma
SAVE NOW

$250 $180 (28% OFF)

You can cook pretty much anything in this cast-iron oven from Le Creuset, from cinnamon buns to shrimp scampi. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DUTCH OVEN

Faherty Tie-Dye Blanket
Faherty Tie-Dye Blanket
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$128 $96 (25% OFF)

Spruce up any room in your house with this bright, comfy throw blanket from Faherty.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMP BLANKETS

Food52 x GreenPan Nonstick Wood-Handled Fry Pan - Set of 2
Food52 x GreenPan Nonstick Wood-Handled Fry Pan - Set of 2
GreenPan food52.com
SAVE NOW

$135 $99 (27% OFF)

Reach for these handsome fry pans whenever you need to whip up a quick breakfast or make a feast for dinner. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOKWARE

Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier
Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$749 $350 (53% OFF)

One of the best air purifiers you can buy, this one has a handful of modes and reduces up to 99.99 percent of particles 0.01 microns in the air. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Victorinox Fibrox Pro Chef's Knife, 8-Inch
Victorinox Fibrox Pro Chef's Knife, 8-Inch
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$46 $37 (20% OFF)

Don't spend your money on a dozen random knives for the kitchen — you only need one jack-of-all-trades like this. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN KNIVES

OUTDOOR DEALS

Chaco Chillos Slide
Chaco Chillos Slide
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$50 $38 (24% OFF)

If you love Chacos but don't need another pair for hiking around, these slides are the perfect alternative for days of rest and relaxation. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SLIDES

Cotopaxi Dorado Half-Zip Fleece Jacket
Cotopaxi Dorado Half-Zip Fleece Jacket
END
SAVE NOW

$105 $69 (35% OFF)

Cotopaxi makes some of the best-looking outdoor gear around, but it also performs when you need it and is made from 100% recycled polyester. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST LIGHTWEIGHT JACKETS

Keen Uneek SNK Shoe
Keen Uneek SNK Shoe
Keen
SAVE NOW

$130 $90 (31% OFF)

The sneaker version of Keen's Uneek sandal, this shoe is made for comfort and adventure, plus they're deceptively stylish.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SANDALS

Mountain Hardwear Traverse Lite Mesh Hat
Mountain Hardwear Traverse Lite Mesh Hat
REI
SAVE NOW

$25 $18 (29% OFF)

This lightweight mesh cap is perfect for hot days on the trail, long runs or even shoving into your backpack for travel.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING HATS

Stoic Groundwork Sleeping Pad
Stoic Groundwork Sleeping Pad
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$80 $52 (35% OFF)

This sturdy sleeping pad is the reliable option you need for car camping — complete with an easy-flow air valve and foam cushions for insulation. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SLEEPING BAGS

Black Diamond Equipment Sprinter 275 Headlamp
Black Diamond Equipment Sprinter 275 Headlamp
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$75 $45 (40% OFF)

Made with running in mind but great for just about any nighttime activity you can think of, this headlamp comes with a top strap for stability and a rechargeable battery.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADLAMPS

The North Face Denali 2 Fleece Jacket
The North Face Denali 2 Fleece Jacket
REI
SAVE NOW

$179 $125 (30% OFF)

One of The North Face's most iconic silhouettes, the Denali Jacket continues to be one of the best fleece jackets you can buy. 

READ ABOUT THE STYLE/OUTDOOR CROSSOVER

Adidas Terrex Free Hiker Primeblue
Adidas Terrex Free Hiker Primeblue
REI
SAVE NOW

$200 $150 (25% OFF)

The Adidas Terrex Free hiker is one of Adidas' most coveted kicks, thanks to its epic blend of street style and adventure capabilities. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING SHOES

The North Face Flyweight Cube Package
The North Face Flyweight Cube Package
REI
SAVE NOW

$69 $52 (25% OFF)

These flyweight packing cubes keep all of your clothes and gear organized throughout your travels and adventures.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST PACKING CUBES

SOG Aegis Frame Lock Knife
SOG Aegis Frame Lock Knife
Blade HQ
SHOP NOW

$35 $14 (60% OFF)

This sturdy folding knife from SOG is made of stainless steel and has a thumb stud for deployment along with a pocket clip. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST POCKET KNIVES

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
SAVE NOW

$199 $129 (35% OFF)

One of Patagonia's best products, the Nano Puff jacket is ideal for winter layering and even just tossing over a tee on chilly summer evenings in the mountains. 

 READ WHY YOU NEED AN INSULATED JACKET IN SUMMER

Patagonia Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece Jacket
Patagonia Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece Jacket
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$119 $71 (40% OFF)

One of Patagonia's most popular and coziest fleece jackets just happens to be one of its most affordable, even more so when it's on sale. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS GEAR

Cotopaxi Men's Fuego Down Hooded Jacket
Cotopaxi Men's Fuego Down Hooded Jacket
Moosejaw
SAVE NOW

$250 $160 (36% OFF)

This jacket features ultra-warm responsibly sourced 800-fill down, plus keeps your head warm with a hood. 

READ WHY YOU NEED AN INSULATED JACKET IN SUMMER

Stoic 6 Person Dome Tent
Stoic 6 Person Dome Tent
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$175 $131 (25% OFF)

This tent is big enough for the whole family, plus a tall ceiling and two doors for comfort and easy access. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING TENTS

Patagonia Micro Puff Jacket
Patagonia Micro Puff Jacket
Patagonia
SAVE NOW

$249 $174 (42% OFF)

It isn't common that Patagonia marks down its marquee products, so hop on this deal while you can. 

READ WHY YOU NEED AN INSULATED JACKET IN SUMMER

Hydro Flask 20oz Wide Mouth Water Bottle
Hydro Flask 20oz Wide Mouth Water Bottle
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$38 $28 (25% OFF)

Whenever one of Hydro Flask's excellent vacuum insulated bottles goes on sale, it is worth snapping one up. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

FITNESS DEALS

KraftGun Force
KraftGun Force
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$489 $370 (24% OFF)

This percussion massager has everything you need for recovery, including multiple speeds, three attachments and a battery that lasts 3.5 hours on one charge. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PERCUSSION MASSAGERS

Adidas Running Ultraboost 21
Adidas Running Ultraboost 21
Zappos
SAVE NOW

$180 $127 (29% OFF)

We've been obsessed with the Adidas Ultraboost ever since its release and this is one of the first times we've seen the newest version on sale. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHOES

Vuori Sunday Performance Jogger
Vuori Sunday Performance Jogger
Vuori
SAVE NOW

$89 $71 (20% OFF)

These are some of the softest performance pants you can find, just as adept at keeping you warm on cold runs as they are keeping you cozy on the couch.

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLISH SWEATPANTS

Lululemon Pace Breaker Short
Lululemon Pace Breaker Short
Lululemon
SAVE NOW

$68 $49 (28% OFF)

One of the best pairs of shorts for running and training, the Lululemon Pace Breaker short is the perfect accessory to setting your personal best. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice
SAVE NOW

$349 $249 (29% OFF)

This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GADGETS FOR MEN

Nike Wildhorse 7 Trail Running Shoe
Nike Wildhorse 7 Trail Running Shoe
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$130 $91 (30% OFF)

If you're looking for a shoe to take you off the road and onto the trails, the Nike Wildhorse is the perfect runner for the job. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Hoka One One Carbon X Running Shoes
Hoka One One Carbon X Running Shoes
rei.com
SAVE NOW

$180 $140 (22% OFF)

If you're looking for an excellent race shoe fully decked out with a carbon plate for speed and propulsion, you've found it. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Trigger Point Charge Vibe Vibrating Foam Roller
Trigger Point Charge Vibe Vibrating Foam Roller
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$100 $59 (41% OFF)

Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. This one has multiple speeds and gets much deeper than a standard roller.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS PRODUCTS

Lululemon Surge Short 6-inch
Lululemon Surge Short 6-inch
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$88 $59 (33% OFF)

Made from water repellent, stretch ripstop fabric, these will add a bit of luxury to your running lineup. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOUTIQUE RUNNING BRANDS

Nike Flex Stride
Nike Flex Stride
Nike
SAVE NOW

$50 $38 (24% OFF)

A simple pair of black running shorts will quickly become the pair that you reach for every day. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MESH SHORTS

Brooks Levitate 3 Road-Running Shoes
Brooks Levitate 3 Road-Running Shoes
REI
SAVE NOW

$150 $100 (33% OFF)

Perfect for daily runs, these feature a knit upper that creates a comfy sock-like feel.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

STYLE DEALS

Marine Layer Pullover Hoodie
Marine Layer Pullover Hoodie
SHOP NOW

$88 $66 (25% off)
Beach vibes every day.
MORE HOODIES

Rhythm Pathfinder Hybrid Shorts
Rhythm Pathfinder Hybrid Shorts
SHOP NOW

$65 $49 (25% off)
For all your outdoor activities.
MORE SHORTS

Yuketen Canoe Moc
Yuketen Canoe Moc
SHOP NOW

$385 $250 (35% off)
Some of the best you can buy.
MORE LOAFERS

Rhythm Tides Vintage Fleece Hoodie
Rhythm Tides Vintage Fleece Hoodie
SHOP NOW

$70 $46 (35% off)
Worn-in, sun-faded goodness.
MORE HOODIES

Flint and Tinder French Terry Sweat Shorts
Flint and Tinder French Terry Sweat Shorts
SHOP NOW

$68 $44 (35% off)
Take your comfort seriously.
MORE SWEAT SHORTS

Chaco Chillos Slide
Chaco Chillos Slide
SHOP NOW

$50 $38 (24% off)
For recovery, relaxing and/or chillin'.
MORE SANDALS

Battenwear Scout Anorak
Battenwear Scout Anorak
SHOP NOW

$459 $299 (35% off)
Fall is coming.
MORE HOODIES

Carhartt WIP Backley Cap
Carhartt WIP Backley Cap
SHOP NOW

$48 $29 (40% off)
Can't beat this one.
MORE CAPS

New Balance 574
New Balance 574
SHOP NOW

$80 $52 (35% off)
A steal for a classic.
MORE AFFORDABLE SNEAKERS

Merrell Hydro Moc
Merrell Hydro Moc
SHOP NOW

$50 $35 (30% off)
Go-anywhere, comfy-as-hell sandals.
MORE SANDALS

Brunello Cucinelli Pullover Sweater
Brunello Cucinelli Pullover Sweater
SHOP NOW

$865 $450 (47% off)
Brunello Cucinelli knows sweaters...
MORE SWEATSHIRTS

Tissot Seastar 1000 Powermatic 80 Watch
Tissot Seastar 1000 Powermatic 80 Watch
SHOP NOW

$725 $330 (64% off)
Act fast for this Swiss-made diver.
MORE WATCHES UNDER $1,000

TECH DEALS

Otter Box iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Symmetry Series+ Case with MagSafe
Otter Box iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Symmetry Series+ Case with MagSafe
Otter Box
SAVE NOW

$60 $48 (20% OFF)

This iPhone case from Otter Box is designed with a slim profile and is compatible with both MagSafe charging and Qi wireless charging.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MAGSAFE PHONE CASES

Jaybird Vista 2 Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird Vista 2 Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$200 $180 (10% OFF)

The original Vista was superb and Jaybird has stepped it up for the Vista 2. These are our pick for the best earbuds for running.

READ ABOUT THE BEST EARBUDS

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro 12.9-inch
Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro 12.9-inch
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$199 $104 (48% OFF)

This Apple keyboard folio is, obviously, tailor-made for the iPad Pro, and gives you the best typing experience you can get for an iPad.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GADGETS FOR MEN

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$249 $197 (21% OFF)

Apple's newest AirPod earbuds are the best yet, complete with active noise canceling and adaptive EQ. 

READ ABOUT IPHONE COMPATIBLE HEADPHONES

Beats Studio Buds
Beats Studio Buds
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$150 $130 (13% OFF)

If you want a cheaper AirPods alternative that is still compatible with iPhones, this is an excellent pair to go for. 

READ ABOUT HEADPHONES THAT WORK WITH IPHONES

Apple Mac mini
Apple Mac mini
B&H Photo
SAVE NOW

$800 $549 (31% OFF)

This computer may be miniature, but it packs a huge punch, letting you work on industrial-grade tasks like app development and architecture. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW MAC FEATURES

Native Union Drop XL Wireless Charger
Native Union Drop XL Wireless Charger
Native Union
SAVE NOW

$150 $113 (25% OFF)

This wireless charging station can fit all of your devices at once and has a removable Apple Watch port. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WIRELESS CHARGERS

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Woot
SAVE NOW

$549 $470 (14% OFF)

This is one of the best deals we've seen on Apple's latest headphones. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADPHONES FOR IPHONES

August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) + Connect Hub
August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) + Connect Hub
August Home amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$230 $170 (26% OFF)

This Alexa-enabled smart lock connects straight to your existing deadbolt for easy security. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME SMART DEVICES

Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$350 $250 (29% OFF)

These are the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy right now. 

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONE GUIDE

TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender
TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$35 $23 (34% OFF)

Wi-Fi connectivity has never been more precious. Make sure your entire home is covered with this Wi-Fi extender, which can boost coverage up to 1,200 feet and connect to 20 devices.

READ OUR GUIDE TO BETTER WI-FI COVERAGE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals of Note
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss