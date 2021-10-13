Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: Save Big on Style Picks From R.M. Williams, J.Crew & More

By Gear Patrol
rm williams boots
R.M. Williams

EDITOR'S PICKS

The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.

R.M. Williams Gardner Leather Boots
R.M. Williams Gardner Leather Boots
R.M. Williams
SAVE NOW

$495 $421 (15% OFF W/ CODE STYLE)

These legendary boots from R.M. Williams are made to withstand the harsh working conditions of the Australian Outback and now make for the perfect Chelsea boot-Cowboy boot hybrid. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHELSEA BOOTS

J.Crew Indigo-dyed Twill Shirt
J.Crew Indigo-dyed Twill Shirt
SAVE NOW

$90 $40 (56% OFF)

This lightweight twill shirt from J.Crew looks darn good and has an awesome texture that you won't find on every shirt. Toss it over a tee and get your fall layers right.

READ ABOUT SOME GREAT JACKETS FOR FALL

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$199 $149 (25% OFF)

Bowflex isn't just the maker of a big awkward home gym anymore — the brand has released some of the best gear for working out at home that we've seen in a while, including this adjustable kettlebell set.

READ A REVIEW OF BOWFLEX'S KETTLEBELL

Sonos One 2-Room Set
Sonos One 2-Room Set
Sonos
SAVE NOW

$438 $419 (4% OFF)

This entry-level smart speaker is equipped with Wi-Fi and can be controlled through the Sonos App. Great anywhere in your house, it's also humidity resistant so you can rock out in the bathroom. Grab two and save $19.

READ OUR SONOS BUYING GUIDE

Our Place Always Pan
RARE DEAL
Our Place Always Pan
SAVE NOW

$145 $115 (21% OFF)

The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE ALWAYS PAN

Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Blender
Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Blender
Williams Sonoma
SAVE NOW

$600 $550 (20% OFF)

The Vitamix A3500 is one of the brand's best-sellers and accomplishes everything you'd expect out of a Vitamix. 

READ ABOUT A BLENDER HYBRID

Apple AirPods Max
LOWEST PRICE EVER
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$549 $449 (18% OFF)

With high-quality construction and the elite sound quality you'd expect from Apple headphones, these are some of the best out there. This is also one of the lowest prices we've seen, so pick them up at this price while you can. 

READ ABOUT THE AIRPODS MAX

Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
EDITOR'S PICK
Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
SAVE NOW

$98 $56 (43% OFF)

The trucker jacket has been part of the style zeitgeist for decades and doesn't look to be going anywhere. Type III trucker style and a fuzzy sherpa lining join forces to make a jacket you will want to wear every day.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple MagSafe Charger
SAVE NOW

$39 $34 (13% OFF)

MagSafe is the future of charging, so pick one up while it's on sale. It can charge any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case. It also charges faster than wired chargers and older wireless chargers.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES FOR iPHONE


HOME & FURNITURE DEALS

Humanscale World One Home Office Chair
Humanscale World One Home Office Chair
raymourflanigan.com
SAVE NOW

$550 $440 (20% off)

It's time to get an office chair.

MORE OFFICE CHAIRS

Crate and Barrel Tate Dining Table
Crate and Barrel Tate Dining Table
crateandbarrel.com
SAVE NOW

$599 $399 (34% off)

What looks better: your meal or this dining table?

Mason Coffee Table
Mason Coffee Table
urbanoutfitters.com
SAVE NOW

$229 $195 (15% off)

A coffee table with some added storage.

MORE COFFEE TABLES

Blu Dot Stash Desk
Blu Dot Stash Desk
bludot.com
SAVE NOW

$499 $399 (20% off)

Desks haven't looked this good, well, ever.

MORE DESKS

Hay About A Chair 22 Armchair
Hay About A Chair 22 Armchair
us.hay.com
SAVE NOW

$499 $399 (20% off)

So you want to talk About A Chair.

MORE CHAIRS

Allswell The Allswell Mattress (Queen)
Allswell The Allswell Mattress (Queen)
allswellhome.com
$375.00
SAVE NOW

$375 $319 (15% off)

You snooze, you lose. You buy on sale, you win.

MORE MATTRESSES

Oliverson Contemporary Leather Sofa
Oliverson Contemporary Leather Sofa
wayfair.com
SAVE NOW

$2,562 $1,300 (49% off)

Haven't you always wanted a leather couch?

MORE SOFAS

Gravity Weighted Blanket
Gravity Weighted Blanket
gravityblankets.com
$156.00
SAVE NOW

$195 $156 (20% off)

Hey, Siri, play "Under Pressure." 

MORE WEIGHTED BLANKETS

Zinus Shalini Upholstered Platform Bed Frame
Zinus Shalini Upholstered Platform Bed Frame
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$400 $130 (68% off)

Sleep tight in a great deal. 

MORE BED FRAMES

Tuft & Needle Original Queen Adaptive Foam Mattress
Tuft & Needle Original Queen Adaptive Foam Mattress
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$895 $806 (10% off)

A mattress that'll make you hit snooze more often.

MORE MATTRESSES

Schoolhouse Cotton Pinstripe Throw
Schoolhouse Cotton Pinstripe Throw
schoolhouse.com
$119.00
SAVE NOW

$119 $107 (10% off)

If a rug ties the room together, what does a throw tie together?

West Elm Sun-Kissed Landscape Rug (5'x8')
West Elm Sun-Kissed Landscape Rug (5'x8')
westelm.com
$140.00
SAVE NOW

$315 $252 (20% off)

Your bare floors could use a rug.

MORE RUGS

OUTDOOR DEALS

Salomon Outback 500 GTX Hiking Boots
Salomon Outback 500 GTX Hiking Boots
REI
SAVE NOW

$210 $157 (25% OFF)

Gone are the days where hiking boots required miles and miles of walking to break them in. Now you can pick up a shoe like this one that feels great right away and still has all the features you expect.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

Stanley Adventure Camp Cook Set
Stanley Adventure Camp Cook Set
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$26 $13 (50% OFF)

Ideal for car camping or backpacking, this lightweight cooking set is made by industry giants Stanley and was designed with durability and versatility in mind. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMP CHAIRS

The North Face Wayroute Full-Zip Fleece
The North Face Wayroute Full-Zip Fleece
SAVE NOW

$89 $62 (30% OFF)

Ideal for fall and winter workouts and outdoor adventures, this fleece is made with stretch fabric to move with you and has a zip pocket on the side to hold valuables or snacks for the trail. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING JACKETS

SOG Sync I Traveler
SOG Sync I Traveler
Woot
SAVE NOW

$55 $25 (55% OFF)

This multi-tool has nine different tools, including pliers, scissors and more. The best thing about this is that its TSA-compliant, meaning you can take it with you wherever you go.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW EDC OF OCTOBER

Patagonia Planing Divider Backpack
Patagonia Planing Divider Backpack
SAVE NOW

$119 $71 (40% OFF)

Designed to keep wet gear away from your dry gear, but still ideal for everyday adventures, the Planing Divider Backpack from Patagonia is the bag you need if you spend your mornings on the water. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER-RESISTANT BACKPACKS

The North Face Back-To-Berkeley Redux Remtlz Lux
The North Face Back-To-Berkeley Redux Remtlz Lux
SAVE NOW

$135 $95 (30% OFF)

These retro-inspired boots call back to the early days of The North Face, combining heritage looks with modern comfort to be a boot you will look good in all winter long. 

READ MORE ABOUT HIKING BOOTS

L.L.Bean Northwoods Wool Jacket
L.L.Bean Northwoods Wool Jacket
SAVE NOW

$150 $50 (66% OFF)

At a quick glance, this may appear to be your typical fleece jacket. It is actually 70% wool, one of the best thermoregulating materials you can buy. It combines the ruggedness and warmth of wool with good looks to be your go-to jacket for fall and winter. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WOOL SWEATERS

Moosejaw x Mystery Ranch Collab Steffen Backpack
Moosejaw x Mystery Ranch Collab Steffen Backpack
SAVE NOW

$99 $74 (25% OFF)

Made with double-coated 1000D Cordura nylon and a laptop sleeve that can hold a 15-inch computer, this versatile bag is durable, spacious and ready for any adventure you can throw at it. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TACTICAL BACKPACKS

Carhartt Quilted Flannel Lined Sandstone Active Jacket
Carhartt Quilted Flannel Lined Sandstone Active Jacket
SAVE NOW

$110 $55 (50% OFF)

This is a rare deal on the perfect Carhartt jacket for fall and winter. It is made from durable duck cotton and lined with quilted flannel for warmth — everything you need for the most adventurous days in the outdoors.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FIELD JACKETS

Teva Ember Moc
Teva Ember Moc
SAVE NOW

$100 $50 (50% OFF)

If you've been looking for the perfect winter slippers, for adventures to the cabin or brisk mornings emerging from your tent, these are the ones. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SLIPPERS

Mammut Trion Nordwand 38L Backpack
Mammut Trion Nordwand 38L Backpack
SAVE NOW

$170 $119 (30% OFF)

Designed for the toughest of alpine trips, this backpack from Mammut is made with all of the bells and whistles you need: ripstop fabric, loops and carry options for your snow gear and a rolltop. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING SHOES

Patagonia Micro Puff Hooded Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Micro Puff Hooded Insulated Jacket
SAVE NOW

$299 $164 (45% OFF)

The Micro Puff’s lightweight warmth and wind resistance make it ideal for cool autumn nights and mornings as well as mountain adventures, too. It is also an excellent layering piece for deep winter. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

Petzl Bindi Headlamp
Petzl Bindi Headlamp
Moosejaw
SAVE NOW

$45 $34 (25% OFF)

Perfect for early morning and late evening running or for keeping handy for weekend camping trips, this lightweight, minimal headlamp from Petzl is the versatile piece you need for any adventure. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADLAMPS

Proof Graphene Down Jacket
Proof Graphene Down Jacket
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$168 $101 (40% OFF W/ CODE GRAPHENE)

Lined with super durable and thermoregulating Graphene fiber, this down jacket is an ideal everyday down jacket for winter, whether you're layering for the slopes or walking to work.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

Smartwool Merino 150 Base Layer
Smartwool Merino 150 Base Layer
REI
SAVE NOW

$75 $52 (31% OFF)

Perfect as a first layer for all of your cold-weather adventures or just by itself, this merino tee from Smartwool will keep you dry and comfortable year-round, hot or cold. 

READ ABOUT FALL'S BEST NEW GEAR

The North Face Saikuru Vest
The North Face Saikuru Vest
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$179 $72 (60% OFF)

This is probably one of the best deals you'll find on an insulated puffer for fall and winter. Not only is it warm, but it has DWR to keep you dry when it starts to drizzle on you.

READ ABOUT SOME OF THE BEST INSULATED JACKETS

FITNESS DEALS

Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
SAVE NOW

$148 $89 (40% OFF)

This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts. 

 READ ABOUT THE BEST WORKOUT SHIRTS

TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
SAVE NOW

$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)

Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.   

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
SAVE NOW

$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)

Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.   

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
SAVE NOW

$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)

A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.    

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
SAVE NOW

$399 $329 (19% OFF)

The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original,  a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASSAGE GUNS

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
SAVE NOW

$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)

With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

TRX GO Suspension Trainer
TRX GO Suspension Trainer
SAVE NOW

$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)

Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

STYLE DEALS

Marine Layer Banks Tee
Marine Layer Banks Tee
SHOP NOW

$52 $29 (44% off)
We all take pictures of sunsets.
MORE T-SHIRTS

Flint and Tinder Speckle Fleece Sweatpants
Flint and Tinder Speckle Fleece Sweatpants
SHOP NOW

$78 $43 (44% off)
For chilly mornings ahead.
MORE SWEATPANTS

Lusso Cloud Pelli Slip-Ons
Lusso Cloud Pelli Slip-Ons
SHOP NOW

$135 $101 (25% off)
Superior comfort at home or on the go.
MORE SLIPPERS

Flint and Tinder Speckle Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Flint and Tinder Speckle Fleece Pullover Hoodie
SAVE NOW

$88 $57 (35% off)
Hoodie season is here.
MORE HOODIES

Astorflex Ettoflex
Astorflex Ettoflex
SHOP NOW

$180 $126 (30% off)
Like Clarks but made in Italy.
MORE SHOES

Raen Remmy
Raen Remmy
SHOP NOW

$170 $119 (30% off)
Protect your eyes in the fall and winter, too.
MORE SUNGLASSES

J.Crew Double-Weave Shirt
J.Crew Double-Weave Shirt
SHOP NOW

$80 $50 (37% off)
Super soft, mega steal.
MORE FLANNEL SHIRTS

Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown
SAVE NOW

$148 $104 (30% off)
On sale for just 24 hours. Use code 'BLANKETS30' at checkout.
MORE FLANNEL SHIRTS

Knickerbocker Truckee Jacket
Knickerbocker Truckee Jacket
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$255 $106 (58% off)
A trucker jacket made for patina.
MORE LIGHTWEIGHT JACKETS

Timex x Todd Snyder Mod Watch
Timex x Todd Snyder Mod Watch
SAVE NOW

$138 $60 (57% off)
A steal for this everyday watch.
MORE WATCHES UNDER $1,000

Nike Drop Type '70s Sneaker
Nike Drop Type '70s Sneaker
SAVE NOW

$90 $49 (45% off)
Modern riffs on classics.
MORE SHOES

Rhythm Tides Vintage Fleece Crew
Rhythm Tides Vintage Fleece Crew
SAVE NOW

$70 $46 (35% off)
A layer for cooler nights.
MORE SWEATSHIRTS

TECH DEALS

Rains Laptop Case 15-inch
Rains Laptop Case 15-inch
SAVE NOW

$50 $39 (22% OFF)

Rains makes simple, stylish wet-weather gear that is subtle and affordable yet still brings an elevated look to everything it adorns. This laptop sleeve is waterproof and is lined with microfiber to keep your gear protected.

READ ABOUT THE NEW APPLE WATCH

Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus True Wireless Earphones
Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus True Wireless Earphones
SAVE NOW

$249 $199 (20% OFF W/ CODE TAKE20)

Master & Dynamic make some of the best-looking earbuds that you can buy. The MW07 are loved by our editors and writers thanks to comfort, versatility and quality sound.

READ MORE ABOUT THE MW07

TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Extender
TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Extender
SAVE NOW

$50 $30 (40% OFF)

You're probably working from home and streaming a lot more content than you ever have, so why not optimize your entire home's WiFi? Save 40% now on this WiFi extender system from TP-Link. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO MESH WIFI SYSTEMS

Jaybird Vista 2
Jaybird Vista 2
SAVE NOW

$200 $170 (15% OFF)

These water- and sweat-proof earbuds are our pick for the best workout earbuds. They have 6-hour battery life and have passed repeated shock, vibrations, drop, and crush tests. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WORKOUT HEADPHONES

LG OLED Alexa Built-in C1 Series 55" 4K Smart TV
LG OLED Alexa Built-in C1 Series 55" 4K Smart TV
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$2,500 $1,797 (28% OFF)

Our Senior Tech Writer says that this TV from LG is the best OLED TV for most people, thanks to a reasonable price point, excellent display and internet compatibility. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST 4K TVS UNDER $1,000

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4
Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4
Harman Kardon
SAVE NOW

$450 $100 (78% OFF)

This is a crazy deal on an excellent Bluetooth speaker from Harman Kardon. It features eight hours of battery life, has integrated Siri and Google Now and looks good in any room, to boot.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS YOU CAN BUY

Bose Solo Soundbar II
Bose Solo Soundbar II
eBay
SAVE NOW

$199 $99 (50% OFF)

If you're looking for an affordable soundbar to take your home theater up a notch, this refurbished Solo soundbar from Bose is the ideal option: it is compact, has Bluetooth connectivity and boasts the sound quality that made Bose so well known. 

READ MORE ABOUT SOUNDBARS

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
SAVE NOW

$249 $179 (28% OFF)

Apple's newest AirPod earbuds are the best yet, complete with active noise canceling and adaptive EQ. This is also one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. 

READ ABOUT IPHONE COMPATIBLE HEADPHONES

2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro
2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$1,099 $999 (9% OFF)

Now that Apple has announced the release of its new tech for fall, it is likely that we'll see discounts on the previous models. It is rare to see a deal on any iPad this new, so go ahead and get it now.

READ MORE ABOUT APPLE'S ANNOUNCEMENTS

Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple MagSafe Charger
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$39 $27 (30% OFF)

The Apple brand MagSafe charger is likely one of the most reliable you can choose, given its native compatibility. It works with any MagSafe-enabled iPhone, obviously, but also supports Qi wireless charging on any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES

Courant Catch:3 Wireless Phone Charging Tray
Courant Catch:3 Wireless Phone Charging Tray
Bespoke Post
SAVE NOW

$175 $105 (40% OFF)

A classy wireless charging pad and catch-all tray will make any desk, counter or entryway look better while also giving you a place for all of your bits and bobs. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW TECH GEAR

WATCH DEALS

Timex Mk1 Aluminum
Timex Mk1 Aluminum
SHOP NOW

$89 $39 (56% off)

Everyone's favorite basic outdoor watch.

More Timex

Seiko 5 Sports Macy's Edition
Seiko 5 Sports Macy's Edition
SAVE NOW

$295 $212.40 (28% off)

Use promo code "FALL"

More Seiko

Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch Limited Edition
Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch Limited Edition
SAVE NOW

$189 $132 (30% off)

The classic "Coke" colors.

More Timex

Marathon MSAR Automatic
Marathon MSAR Automatic
SAVE NOW

$1,050 $840 (20% off)

Legit military cred.

More Military Watches

Casio Databank Calculator Watch
Casio Databank Calculator Watch
SAVE NOW

$35 $24.50 (30% off)

How cool is this!

More Digital Watches

Seiko Presage SRPF53
Seiko Presage SRPF53
Seiko
SAVE NOW

$525 $378 (28% off)

Use promo code "FALL" 

More Seiko

Skagen Signatur
Skagen Signatur
SAVE NOW

$115 $80.50 (30% off)

Simple, affordable fashion.

More Seiko

Casio G-Shock GW6900-1
Casio G-Shock GW6900-1
Casio
SAVE NOW

$130 $83 (36% off)

Tough Solar is what you want in a tough G-Shock.

More G-Shock

Apple Watch Series 6 Aluminum
Apple Watch Series 6 Aluminum
SAVE NOW

$499 $434 (13% off)

40mm w/ GPS and cellular.

More Apple Watch

Timex x Todd Snyder Mod
Timex x Todd Snyder Mod
nordstromrack.com
SAVE NOW

$138 $45 (67% off)

Hella savings on a stylish watch.

More Timex

Timex x Todd Snyder Military Watch
Timex x Todd Snyder Military Watch
SAVE NOW

$138 $60 (56% off)

Everyone needs a field watch.

More Timex

Bulova Lunar Pilot
Bulova Lunar Pilot
Bulova
SAVE NOW

$595 $476 (20% off)

The "other Moonwatch." 

More Lunar Pilot

Seiko Prospex "Monster" PADI Edition SRPE27
Seiko Prospex "Monster" PADI Edition SRPE27
SAVE NOW

$446 $415 (7% off)

The modern version of a classic diver.

More Dive Watches

Best Apple Watch Deals

• Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) on Amazon — Save $50

Best Deals on Apple Watch Accessories

• Apple Magnetic Charging Cable on Amazon — Save $5
• Apple Watch Sport Loop Band (40mm) on Amazon — Save $6
• Belkin Travel Stand Charger on Amazon — SAVE $2
• Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable on Amazon — SAVE $5
Sport Loop band (40mm) on Amazon SAVE $6
Belkin iPhone Charging Dock + Apple Watch Charging Stand on Amazon SAVE $19

