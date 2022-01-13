Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
EDITOR'S PICKS
The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.
$180 $135 (25% OFF)
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and running. While they go on sale often, 25% off is a good find.
$30 $22 (26% OFF)
Yeti mugs are some of our favorites and any time one goes on sale, we jump on it because they usually end up selling out fast. This might be the perfect mug.
$279 $229 (18% OFF)
Save 18% on Apple's entry-level smartwatch, our budget pick for the best smartwatches of the year, and get a head start on your 2022 fitness goals.
$249 $174 (30% OFF)
The Micro Puff’s lightweight warmth and wind resistance make it ideal for cool autumn nights and mornings as well as mountain adventures, too. It is also an excellent layering piece for deep winter.
$480 $380 (21% OFF)
The V10 used to be Dyson's top-tier stick vacuum, but it was eventually replaced by the slightly more powerful (and much more expensive) V11. This makes the V10 a great value, as it's usually $150 less than the V11. Thanks to this sale, it's even a better value than the V11 right now.
$1,299 $999 (23% OFF)
These are big savings on one of the best air compression recovery systems out there. Help get your fitness resolutions over the finish line with this clinically-proven method that increases circulation and reduces soreness.
$90 $71 (21% OFF)
The Killshot OG offers all the low-key design appeal of its better-known counterpart, with some serious throwback flair added in for good measure. And right now, you can snag a pair for 21% off.
$139 $119 (15% OFF)
Get a rare deal on L.L. Bean's most iconic product. A stout rubber bottom and hardy leather upper make these perfect daily drivers for all of winter and into the spring.
$200 $150 (25% OFF)
This high-quality trio from Great Jones has everything you need to get started in the kitchen: a frying pan, a dutch oven and a baking sheet. Each piece comes in a handful of fun colors that will add a bit of pop to your kitchen.
$648 $453 (30% OFF)
Just in time for the coldest months of the year, you can pick up this versatile insulated parka from Relwen for a rare 30% off. It has a water-resistant shell and a detachable hooded liner, plus a bunch of thoughtful features like thumb holes in the cuffs and a French terry lining on the hood.
$128 $45 (65% OFF W/ CODE BIGSALE)
We see a lot of good deals at J.Crew, but rarely are they this good. A versatile corduroy trucker like this one is an instant wardrobe upgrade and can be paired with just about anything you already own.
Bowflex isn't just the maker of a big awkward home gym anymore — the brand has released some of the best gear for working out at home that we've seen in a while, including this adjustable kettlebell.
HOME & FURNITURE DEALS
$550 $439 (20% off)
It's time to get an office chair.
$650 $520 (20% off)
The novelty of the sit-to-stand desk will never wear off.
$95 $80 (16% off)
Leaning ladder shelves are trending, and none are better than this one from Yamazaki (not the whisky brand).
$
2,463 $1,180 (53% off)
Haven't you always wanted a leather couch?
$
80 $40 (50% off)
A cute place to throw all your crap.
$
599 $499 (17% off)
Your new perfect reading chair is on sale.
$
449 $404 (10% off)
Yes, it's expensive, but it's totally worth it.
$
490 $416 (15% off)
Don't sleep on a good deal!
$2,400 $2,040 (15% off)
Some of our favorite outdoor furniture is on sale.
$1,145 $995 (14% off)
Our favorite made-in-USA bed frame is on sale.
$379 $100 (74% off)
We're still not sure why people haven't bought a desk for their home office yet.
OUTDOOR DEALS
$188 $141 (25% OFF)
With a completely waterproof exterior, a grippy Vibram outsole and style to spare, these are the great-looking rugged boots you've been looking for — get 'em while you can.
$20 $15 (25% OFF)
With its ultra-compact format, making it easy to slip into even the most crowded hiking pack, this personal filter could be a literal life-saver, as it will remove 99.999% of all impurities from any water source.
$75 $60 (20% OFF)
Everyone needs a solid folding knife in their everyday carry. And this one has the benefit of a stupendous pedigree, rugged materials and an ambidextrous format for all you left-handers.
$70 $49 (30% OFF)
Enjoying the outdoors isn't all rigorous hikes and stream crossings. For the relaxation that comes in-between, you can count on this chair with its supportive frame and cup holder.
$300 $121 (60% OFF)
Not only is this bag plenty large enough for all your weekend getaway gear (and then some), but it also converts into a backpack for easier carry and it has a weatherproof exterior.
$232 $162 (30% OFF)
Inspired by Alba's cycling heritage and the brand's love for the great outdoors, these durable, flexible shades are tough enough for mountain hikes but stylish enough for everyday wear.
$800 $643 (19% OFF)
One of the most capable, durable, reliable and robust GPS outdoor smartwatches around, this one also gets a battery boost from the sun, thanks to its solar charging capabilities.
$350 $250 (29% OFF)
This is a great deal on one of the best backyard fire pits you can buy, which produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, making sitting around it healthier and more pleasant.
With its 10,000 mAh battery and ability to charge ten devices at once, this portable power station is perfect for both overnight outdoor adventures and as an emergency backup system.
$300 $200 (33% OFF)
Bridging the gap between EDC smartwatch and fully-featured fitness tracker, this GPS- and AI assistant-equipped wearable will get you from the office to the gym to the trails and back again.
$200 $140 (30% OFF)
Stay warm and toasty in the most frostbitten conditions with this synthetic-insulated puffer, which also has Omni-Heat Thermal Reflective technology to help regulate body temperature.
$110 $85 (22% OFF)
These approach shoes from Merrell are made for the outdoors but fit the current trend of bringing gear into the city to a T.
FITNESS DEALS
$649 $549 (15% OFF)
Run, rain or shine with NordicTrack's treadmill, and enjoy a 30 day iFit membership, which allows you to access live and on-demand workouts, classes and world-class trainers.
$359.99 $129.99 (64% OFF)
Use this stationary exercise bike to hit your fitness goals this year. The compact design of this bike allows you to strengthen your cardiovascular health, without taking over your living room.
$149.99 $114.99 ($35 OFF)
Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions. Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time.
$549.99 $299.99 (46% OFF)
Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now.
$149.95 $133.00 (11% OFF)
Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.
$120 $61 (49% OFF)
This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got.
$99.95 $85.16 (15% OFF)
Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.
$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)
Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away.
$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)
Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement.
$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)
Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.
$148 $89 (40% OFF)
This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts.
$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)
Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.
$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)
Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.
$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)
A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.
$399 $329 (19% OFF)
The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original, a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package.
$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)
With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go.
$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)
Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.
STYLE DEALS
$135 $101 (25% off)
Camping is a state of mind.
$25 $19 (25% off)
For dawn patrol or evening walks.
$150 $120 (20% off)
The toughest available.
$299 $224 (25% off)
Believe us, there's a shirt in this photo.
$108 $81 (25% off)
Climbing-inspired sweats.
$88 $70 (20% off)
Not just for the house.
$169 $129 (23% off)
Not your average fleece.
$85 $69 (18% off)
A solid deal on sneakers.
$158 $79 (49% off)
An actually affordable diver.
$149 $99 (33% off)
A classic, updated.
$40 $29 (27% off)
Hard to beat this price.
$319 $258 (19% off)
A modernized icon.
TECH DEALS
$399 $349 ($50 off)
The Series 7 won't tempt you with new sensors and features, but it's bigger-than-ever display looks better than you might expect.
$549 $479 ($70 off)
The AirPods Max are arguably the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy.
$249 $197 ($52 off)
The AirPods Pro are Apple's best-in-class noise-canceling wireless earbuds.
$1,099.00 $1,044 ($55 off)
Some solid savings on a superb desktop.
$179 $169 ($10 off)
Apple's newest AirPods boast the sound quality of the high-end AirPods Pro, but lack active noise-cancellation and transparency modes.
$39.00 $34.00 ($5 off)
A great stocking stuffer at a great price.
WATCH DEALS
$350 $249 (30% OFF)
Solar-powered and ready for anything.
$89 $49 (44% off)
Everyone's favorite basic outdoor watch.
$295 $225 ($70 off)
We promise you'll love this one. (Use code FRIEND)
$1,050 $840 (20% off)
Legit military cred.
$27 $20 (26% off)
How nerd-cool is this!
$525 $394 (25% off)
Just look at that dial! (Use code FRIEND)
$130 $83 (36% OFF)
Tough Solar and positive display is what you want in a tough G-Shock.
$138 $75 (46% off)
Everyone needs a field watch.
$550 $380 (31% off)
The "other Moonwatch."
$446 $357 (32% off)
The modern version of a classic diver.
$292 $200 (32% off)
A simple and handsome dress watch.
$675 $506 (25% off)
Atomic timekeeping. Need we say more?
$395 $180 (54% off)
One of the coolest-looking watches for the money, full stop.
$128 $74 (42% off)
Todd Snyder and Timex are at it again!
$125 $47 (62% OFF)
Bursting with style. (Use code FRIEND)
$249 $174 (30% OFF)
One of the best-value automatic dress watches. Period.
$80 $40 (50% OFF)
Just look at that dial! (There's a gold-tone version, too)
$249 $199 (20% OFF)
Can't afford an IWC Portuguiser? Get this.
$599 $440 (27% OFF)
One of the most full-function outdoor watches you can get.
$150 $120 (20% OFF)
A G-Shock for workouts that synchs w/ your smartphone.
$450 $306 (32% OFF)
One of the coolest reissued field watches.
$695 $473 (32% OFF)
The automatic pilot's watch of your dreams.
$525 $301 (43% OFF)
A tough, Japanese-made, solar-charging GMT dive watch. What more do you need?