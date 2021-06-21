Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Prime Day Deals on Men's Clothing & Shoes
2
The Best Headphone Deals of Prime Day 2021
3
Prime Day 2021: The Best Fitness Deals (So Far)
4
You Need to Check Out These Huckberry Deals
5
Prime Day 2021: The Best Outdoor Deals to Shop Now

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Prime Day 2021: Editor's Picks

These deals are the best of the best you can find today, both from Amazon and from other retailers.

By Ryan Brower
deals
Courtesy

Looking for more Prime Day deals? Head over to our Best Prime Day Deals page to see all the top savings of Amazon Prime Day 2021.

Here they are, the best of the best. We've been scouring the best deals all across the web since the wee hours of this morning, digging up the best deals that you can find this Amazon Prime Day. While many of the deals are actually on Amazon, a handful of our favorite retailers have offered up competing deals that we absolutely had to include. Check back here all day today for an updated list of our editor's favorite deals.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Hyperice Hypervolt
Amazon
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$349 $279 (20% OFF)

This is the cheapest we've ever seen this exceptional percussion massager. 

READ ABOUT THERAGUN VS HYPERICE

Apple AirPods Max - Space Gray
Amazon
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$549 $522 (5% OFF)

Not a huge deal, but a very rare sale on Apple's newest AirPods. 

READ ABOUT THE NEXT GEN EARBUDS

Steelcase Gesture Chair
Amazon
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$1,009 $807 (20% OFF)

This is a rare opportunity to save $200 on one of the best office chairs around. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

The Always Pan
Our Place
Our Place
SAVE NOW

$145 $109 (25% OFF on $185+ orders w/FLASH25)

Grab this versatile piece of cookware and some accessories during this rare sale.

READ ABOUT OUR PLACE'S NEW KNIVES AND CUTTING BOARD

Naglev Unico Hiker
Huckberry
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$230 $184 (20% OFF)

These European-born low-top hikers are a unique combination of kevlar and wool, creating a highly durable shoe that's extremely comfy. They also don't go on sale very often. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

Fellow Ode Brew Grinder
Amazon
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$300 $232 (22% OFF) 

A rare discount on an impressive coffee grinder

READ MORE ABOUT THE FELLOW ODE GRINDER

Coway Mighty Air Purifier
Courtesy
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$230 $173 (25% OFF) 

25% off of our Just Get This air purifier pick.

READ MORE ABOUT OUR BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Quart Pressure Cooker
Amazon
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$120 $55 (54% OFF)

If you're still not hip to all the things you can do with an Instant Pot, it's a great time to start with over half off this essential kitchen time saver.

30 THINGS TO COOK WITH AN INSTANT POT

Dyson V8 Absolute
Courtesy
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$450 $350 ($100 OFF) 

Take $100 off our Just Get This vacuum cleaner pick.

READ MORE ABOUT DYSON VACUUMS

Levi's Original Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$90 $47 (48% OFF)

Throw this over a tee for warmer nights or under an overcoat for a fall layer.

SHOP MORE PRIME DAY STYLE DEALS

BioLite HeadLamp 750 Headlamp
Amazon
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$100 $80 (20% OFF)

Save $20 on our pick for best high-powered head lamp

READ ABOUT OUR PICKS FOR BEST HEADLAMPS

Kamado Joe Jr. Charcoal Grill
Walmart
Walmart
SAVE NOW

$500 $299 (40% OFF)

Save $200 a sturdy, portable grill with outstanding temperature control.

SHOP MORE GRILL DEALS

Blundstone Unisex Black Chelsea Boot
Amazon
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$175 $116 (33% OFF)

A great way to dress up some denim or chinos. Or pair with some shorts for a rugged summer look. 

READ ABOUT OUR 50 BEST BOOTS

FLIKR Personal Concrete Fireplace
Huckberry
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$95 $76 (20% OFF)

A portable heat source for your home or office in winter that makes for great decor. 

READ ABOUT MORE HOME DESIGN

Gillette Heated Razor Deluxe Travel Kit
Amazon
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$250 $175 (30% OFF)

Treat yourself to a luxurious heated shave, now $75 off. 

READ MORE ABOUT OUR BEST RAZORS

Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush
Amazon
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$200 $100 (50% OFF) 

You only get one set of teeth, so take care of it.

READ MORE ABOUT OUR BEST TEETH WHITENERS

Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
Brooklinen
SAVE NOW

$269 $229 (15% OFF) 

It's linen bedding season. Sleep cooler with this rare discount on one of our favorite brands.

READ MORE ABOUT OUR BEST BEST SHEET SETS

Blue Carbon Steel Sets
Made In
Made In
SAVE NOW

$195 $165 (15% OFF) 

Lighter than cast iron with all the heat retention and seasoning properties, now with a rare discount. 

READ MORE ABOUT OUR BEST CAST IRON

Zojirushi 16 oz. Stainless Steel Mug
Amazon
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$45 $17 (61% OFF) 

Well over half off one of the highest rated travel mugs.

READ MORE ABOUT BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$399 $299 (25% OFF) 

$100 off one of Bose's most popular audio products.

READ MORE ABOUT OUR BEST NOISE CANCELING HEADPHONES

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Get 30% off One of Our Favorite Razors
One of the Best Office Chairs Is Over $200 Off
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Prime Day Deals on Knives and EDC
Recover Like a Champ with This On-Sale Solution
The Best Smart Home Gadget Deals of Prime Day 2021
These Expensive Razor Blade Refills Are Affordable
All the Best Deals of Amazon Prime Day 2021
Save $57 on the Best Air Purifier
Save $70 on the Best Smart Lock for Most Homes
Upgrade Your 4Runner With This Prime Day Deal