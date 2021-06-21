Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Prime Day 2021: Editor's Picks
These deals are the best of the best you can find today, both from Amazon and from other retailers.
Here they are, the best of the best. We've been scouring the best deals all across the web since the wee hours of this morning, digging up the best deals that you can find this Amazon Prime Day. While many of the deals are actually on Amazon, a handful of our favorite retailers have offered up competing deals that we absolutely had to include. Check back here all day today for an updated list of our editor's favorite deals.
$349 $279 (20% OFF)
This is the cheapest we've ever seen this exceptional percussion massager.
$549 $522 (5% OFF)
Not a huge deal, but a very rare sale on Apple's newest AirPods.
$1,009 $807 (20% OFF)
This is a rare opportunity to save $200 on one of the best office chairs around.
$145 $109 (25% OFF on $185+ orders w/FLASH25)
Grab this versatile piece of cookware and some accessories during this rare sale.
$230 $184 (20% OFF)
These European-born low-top hikers are a unique combination of kevlar and wool, creating a highly durable shoe that's extremely comfy. They also don't go on sale very often.
$300 $232 (22% OFF)
A rare discount on an impressive coffee grinder
$230 $173 (25% OFF)
25% off of our Just Get This air purifier pick.
$120 $55 (54% OFF)
If you're still not hip to all the things you can do with an Instant Pot, it's a great time to start with over half off this essential kitchen time saver.
$450 $350 ($100 OFF)
Take $100 off our Just Get This vacuum cleaner pick.
$90 $47 (48% OFF)
Throw this over a tee for warmer nights or under an overcoat for a fall layer.
$100 $80 (20% OFF)
Save $20 on our pick for best high-powered head lamp
$500 $299 (40% OFF)
Save $200 a sturdy, portable grill with outstanding temperature control.
$175 $116 (33% OFF)
A great way to dress up some denim or chinos. Or pair with some shorts for a rugged summer look.
$95 $76 (20% OFF)
A portable heat source for your home or office in winter that makes for great decor.
$250 $175 (30% OFF)
Treat yourself to a luxurious heated shave, now $75 off.
$200 $100 (50% OFF)
You only get one set of teeth, so take care of it.
$269 $229 (15% OFF)
It's linen bedding season. Sleep cooler with this rare discount on one of our favorite brands.
$195 $165 (15% OFF)
Lighter than cast iron with all the heat retention and seasoning properties, now with a rare discount.
$45 $17 (61% OFF)
Well over half off one of the highest rated travel mugs.
$399 $299 (25% OFF)
$100 off one of Bose's most popular audio products.