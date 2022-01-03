Today's Top Stories
Just Get This Awesome Stuff to Crush Your Fitness Resolutions

With our highest seal of approval, these 12 workout products can help you reach the next level.

By Gear Patrol
keep the intensity on a high level
PeopleImagesGetty Images

As we roll through the early days of 2022, you've probably got a fair amount of fitness motivation. But if you're looking for that extra boost that'll carry you through the spring, when so many drop off, training with some fine new gear never hurts.

To start, look no further than the following dozen outstanding products, all of which have earned our elusive Just Get This badge. Considering we research and review hundreds, if not thousands, of fitness products every year, that's a very special designation indeed.

From clothes and weights to supplements and recovery tools, these essentials will help you keep your eyes — not to mention your arms, legs, core and more — on the best-body-ever prize.

Ten Thousand Versatile Shirt
Ten Thousand Versatile Shirt
$54.00
SHOP NOW

Ten Thousand collected thousands of measurements and fit preferences to make its workout shirts as close to perfect as can be. This breathable, comfortable, sweat-wicking iteration delivers on all fronts.

MORE WORKOUT SHIRTS

Ten Thousand Interval Short
Ten Thousand Interval Short
$54.00
SHOP NOW

Featuring a thick no-pinch waistband, a few well-placed pockets and an ultra-wicking shell (plus a comfy liner for $10 more), these shorts easily accommodate kettlebell swings, med ball tosses, box jumps and bench presses.

MORE GYM SHORTS

Reebok Nano X1 Training Shoes
Reebok Nano X1 Training Shoes
$130.00
SHOP NOW

We've been big Nano fans since 2019's breakthrough Nano 9. Its grandchild boasts an even more breathable flexweave knit upper, a comfort collar for a secure fit and Reebok's signature Floatride Energy Foam in the forefoot.

MORE GYM SHOES

Aer Gym Duffel 3
Aer Gym Duffel 3
$169.00
SHOP NOW

With excellent organizational features (including a designated shoe slot) and rugged construction, this bag is right in the sweet spot for most gym-goers and an excellent choice for style-conscious frequent fliers, too.

MORE GYM BAGS

Bowflex Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym
Bowflex Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym
$1,499.00
SHOP NOW

The best home gym machines are compact, easy to use, and have the ability to hit every muscle group through a variety of exercises. No other piece of traditional home gym equipment checks all those boxes better than the Bowflex Xtreme 2 SE.

MORE HOME GYM MACHINES

Kettlebell Kings 10 to 40 LB Adjustable Kettlebell
Kettlebell Kings 10 to 40 LB Adjustable Kettlebell
$139.99
SHOP NOW

This unit lets you heft seven different levels of weight, in five-pound increments. The ease of use, variety of weight options and great price point help this one top the list for beginner and intermediate kettlebell users.

MORE ADJUSTABLE KETTLEBELLS

Bowflex SelectTech 552
Bowflex SelectTech 552
$430.88
SHOP NOW

Beyond relatively smooth operation, good looks and a fair price, these dumbbells can be adjusted in 2.5-pound increments up to the first 25 pounds, opening up a wide range of lower-weight exercises.

MORE ADJUSTABLE DUMBBELLS

NordicTrack S15i Studio Cycle
NordicTrack S15i Studio Cycle
$1,299.00
SHOP NOW

Standout features include uphill and downhill training, a 360-degree swivel screen that allows for off-bike resistance-training routines and a well-designed fan to keep you cool while you're working hard.

MORE INDOOR BIKES

Cellucor C4 Original
Cellucor C4 Original
cellucor.com
$29.99
SHOP NOW

With caffeine, beta-alanine, and creatine, you’ll power through the toughest workouts, even on off days. Seven different sugar-free flavors including orange burst, cherry limeade and watermelon satisfy the pickiest of taste buds. 

MORE PRE-WORKOUT

Ora Organic Vegan Protein Powder
Ora Organic Vegan Protein Powder
$34.99
SHOP NOW

Ora checks all the boxes — it’s a 100-percent all-organic powder with no fillers, artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners, or preservatives. And its 22 grams of protein per serving deliver a complete profile of all nine essential amino acids.

MORE VEGAN PROTEIN POWDERS

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder
Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder
Vital Proteins amazon.com
$42.98
SHOP NOW

This renowned powder contains 20 grams of bioavailable collagen per serving, plus hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, both well-established in boosting skin health. You also get 18 grams of protein to help build muscle too.

MORE COLLAGEN PEPTIDES

Ekrin B37
Ekrin B37
$229.99
SHOP NOW

The B37 offers five speeds ranging from 1400 to 3,200 percussions per minute, more than enough to pound out even the deepest muscle knots. And its eight hours of battery life outlast every gun we tested by leaps and bounds.

MORE MASSAGE GUNS

