The right pair of shoes can really enhance your world. Whether tackling race day or just rounding out the perfect outfit, shoes can be the boost you need for everyday success. The power of footwear should not be exclusive, though. Life is not a spectator sportl everyone should have the ability to get off the perfect fit.

Lifestyle and performance icon Reebok has taken that approach to heart. As of May 2023, the brand is launching its first-ever adaptive footwear collection: Reebok Fit to Fit.

Designed in collaboration with Zappos Adaptive, the lineup consists of functional and fashionable products that provide an enhanced feeling of independence and free movement — all while also showing off Reebok's iconic design heritage and silhouettes.

Reebok's Fit to Fit Collection was built by the community it serves

To better understand how to innovate existing styles for enhanced accessibility, Reebok spoke to people with disabilities, medical professionals and others.

"This project led me to listen to the community a little bit more, learn things, some different ways to create shoes and kind of apply that to a shoe while not sacrificing function or style," says Reebok global product manager Dan Buonomo.

Listening and welcoming feedback has allowed the brand to bring that inclusivity mindset to some of its staple profiles. It also shows that innovation is based on function, rather than simply adding tech for tech's sake.

"First-hand feedback from the disability community is essential when designing or modifying a product that is accessible and also delivers on fashion," says Zappos adaptive business development manager Dana Zumbo.

What's available in the Fit to Fit collection?

Reebok's adaptive footwear lineup currently consists of two unisex models in a variety of colorways.

The Nanoflex Parafit TR offers a lightweight, breathable mesh upper and medial zip closure for easy on-and-off as well as a lace closure, so you can lace your shoes once and easily maintain that fit with the zippered entry and exit. A heel pull tab also aids in getting your kicks on for training, while a removable sock liner can help create more room to accommodate orthotics.



Want a more lifestyle-focused shoe? Reebok's Club MEMT Parafit is perfect for those everyday moments. A medial zip closure makes entry and exit easier, while the low cut design can help improve mobility. The Club MEMT Parafit is also available in Extra 4E for larger foot sizes and also boasts a removable sock liner for a custom fit.

Both the Nanoflex Parafit TR and Club MEMT Parafit feature a high-abrasion rubber outsole for enhanced traction and durability.

Where to find Reebok's adaptive footwear lineup

The Fit to Fit collection is available at Reebok's site. The lineup is also for sale at Zappos.com, where you can soon purchase both single and paired shoes.

Zappos is also the official footwear provider for the 2022 Special Olympic USA Games, and in celebration of the partnership, Reebok is donating 750 pairs of adult shoes to ensure athletes have what they need to succeed. Additionally, starting today, you can snag the Nanoflex Parafit TRs in a special 2022 Special Olympics USA Games colorway.

