Off the back of the pandemic, the game of golf is more popular than ever. New apparel companies are cropping up, bringing a swagger to the course and getting young people to participate in what has long been viewed as an exclusive sport reserved for elite, country-club types. Along with newcomers, the old stalwarts like Nike and Adidas are continuing to push the game forward with advanced materials and performance gear. Either way, it's encouraging to see innovative golf apparel and shoes that look great on and off the course. The latest brand to make the jump into golf is .

Building on the success of the brand's everyday runner, the , Allbirds has taken to the links with the release of the . An easy-wearing shoe built on the foundation of the brand's previous styles, the Golf Dasher appears to be another solid addition to both the brand's growing lineup and the world of golf apparel.

The Golf Dasher Continues Allbirds' Sustainability Efforts

Utilizing ZQ-certified Merino wool and the brand's proprietary sugarcane-derived green EVA foam (dubbed SweetFoam), the Golf Dasher is aiming to bring the brand's signature sustainability to the course while also providing players with a solid golf shoe that excels all day long.

A Rubber Lug System Provides Ample Traction

Along with the eco-friendly features you can expect from every pair of Allbirds, you can find everything a golf shoe needs to provide firm footing from tee to green. A robust natural rubber traction system consisting of multidirectional lugs provides a steady base in all conditions, be it a bone-dry fairway, dewy early morning rough or a fluffy sand trap. This appears to be a unique lug system that we'd be intrigued by testing out in various sorts of conditions.

Weather Resistance and a Secure Fit Are at the Forefront

As for weather protection, the shoe uses a recycled ripstop on the upper and a bio-based TPU mudguard that keeps water and mud at bay. Finally, a microsuede saddle across the top of the foot provides ample midfoot and heel lockdown, keeping your feet firmly planted and comfortable whether you're playing a few rounds on the course or grabbing a few rounds of beers at the 19th hole.

