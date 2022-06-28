For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

Puffco The Proxy

Puffco is pumping out some of the best weed gear on the market. Besides the all-famous Puffco Peak Pro, a technologically advanced e-rig, Puffco also has the novelty Budsy, which looks like a Nalgene, but is 100 percent a bong.

The brand's new Proxy will have you toking like Sherlock Holmes. With its four temperature settings, users can find the right temperature to unlock the most desired terpenes. The glass pipe, with its removable base, is fully modular for personal customization. It's pricey, yes, but looking this cool while using the Proxy might be worth the price.

Price: $300

Floyd Upcycled Bouclé Sectional

Shopping for a new sofa? Floyd is one of the best sofa brands to check out. Now the Detroit-based brand has a new sofa option that'll make it even harder to figure out which sofa to buy.

The new Upcycled Bouclé Sectional is made completely from post-consumer fast fashion waste, and it's the brand's first-ever all-white sofa offering. The sofa is made of a stain- and odor-resistant fabric, which helps ensure the white sofa stays white. Head over to Floyd's website to configure the sofa to your liking (and your home's specs) now.

Price: $2,985+

Fellow Carter Move Mug + Slide-Lock Lid

Fellow's Carter Move mug is getting an upgrade: the Slide-Lock lid. The Carter, which keeps beverages at their temperature for up to six hours, has a slim lip that makes drinking coffee an even more pleasurable experience, but drinking on the move (like, literally drinking while moving) hasn't always been easy. The new Slide-Lock lid has an angled lid that can easily be opened or closed with your thumb. It's a tiny upgrade that'll elevate this already award-winning travel mug.

Price: $35

Stussy x Tekla Percale Duvet Cover

Copenhagen-based bed sheets and towels brand Tekla teamed up again with Stussy on another collection of limited-edition sleep gear. Included is a pajama set, as well as a duvet cover, which is unfortunately only available in a queen size. It's made with a 220-thread count, and like everything else from Tekla, it's Oeko-Tek certified to be free of harmful chemicals.

Price: $280

Tyler Chin Tyler Chin is Gear Patrol’s Associate Staff Writer.

