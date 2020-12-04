19 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week

Happy Friday. What better way to kick off the weekend than catching up on the best new product releases? Watch companies and style brands have been working tirelessly to produce exciting new products — there's cold-weather gear, several dive watches and much more. Enjoy!
Rado Captain Cook Bronze Burgundy Watch
Rado's cool, vintage-styled dive watch not only comes in a bronze case, but is matched to a burgundy-hued dial, bezel and NATO-style strap.
Price: $2,600
Akila Task Force Sunglasses
Slimmer than your normal pair of aviators, the Task Force shades feature an acetate bridge, nose-pads and temples for added comfort. Be sure to check out the other lens colors, too — there are some winners.
Price: $120
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit A.I.R. Chaz Bundick
The creative force behind Toro y Moi released his first collection with Nike, complete with shorts, shirts, shoes and a hat emblazoned with the Bundick's immediately recognizable graphic art.
Price: $170
Kanata for 18 East 'Springs' Cowichan Sweater
If you're just seeing this now, it's too late. Like most of 18 East's new threads, this sold out almost immediately. The cool color-blocked sweater is knit by hand in Canada — shop other similar styles here.
Price: Sold Out
TAG Heuer Aquaracer x Bamford Watch
TAG Heuer's official customizer, Bamford, gave the Aquaracer dive watch a makeover with interesting details and a matte-textured titanium case.
Price: $3,900
Monitaly Daily Tote Bag
Yuki Matsuda's cult-favorite clothing brand is offering a range of cool tote bags made from leftover fabric from past seasons' designs. This one features a lightweight insulated nylon rip-stop fabric traditionally used for making parachutes.
Price: $65
Yema Navygraf Maxi Dial Watch
Dials with oversized hour markers like this are sometimes referred to as "maxi," and the look is particularly striking here in orange. Yema also released the more traditionally styled Pearldiver this week.
Price: $749
Buck Mason Melton Admiral Peacoat
Made from thick Melton wool, this classic peacoat is actually thicker than traditional standard-issue Navy coats. It features a slim fit, it's lined with Japanese satin and it comes in sizes XS to XXL.
Price: $345
Timex x Nigel Cabourn Naval Officers Watch
Timex partnered with British menswear brand Nigel Cabourn on a very cool military-inspired watch.
Price: $195
Stetson x Taylor Stitch Lane Splitter
San Francisco-based Taylor Stitch teamed up with Stetson to release a rugged, go-anywhere hat made from water-repellant wool. Available in sizes S through XL, it's crushable, so it's easy to pack for any weekend trip.
Price:
$148 $118
Circula AquaSport Watch
German brand Circula offers a pretty compelling value proposition for this affordable, Swiss automatic movement-equipped dive watch available in severa; different colors.
Price: ~$510
Everlane Flannel Chore Jacket
Chore coats are the perfect layer — throw them over a tee or sweatshirt on a cool day, or under a jacket when it's downright freezing. They've got pockets for all your essentials, and this one from Everlane is made from thick 10.5-ounce organic cotton flannel (so it'll last).
Price: $88
Parmigiani Toric Heritage Watch
High-end watchmaker Parmigiani is celebrating its founder's 70th birthday with a version of its Toric watch in steel with an incredible blue guilloché dial. The in-house automatic movement inside is equally impressive.
Price: $17,700
Todd Snyder x Peanuts City Collection Los Angeles Hoodie
Todd Snyder has teamed up with Peanuts in the past, but this collection offers a new perspective from the duo. Sweatshirts show Snoopy dressed for various cities around the globe — we are partial to the Los Angeles hoodie (which also happens to be made in L.A.).
Price: $188
Hublot Classic Fusion Concrete Jungle New York Watch
In tribute to the city of New York and its flagship boutique here, Hublot drew upon its signature use of untraditional materials and rendered its Classic Fusion chronograph watch in concrete.
Price: $18,800
Filson Vintage Wash Alaskan Guide Shirt
This season, Filson raided its archives to find colors for the perennial-favorite Alaskan Guide Shirt. Made from 8-ounce flannel, this shirt has been heavily washed to recreate the look and feel of a shirt from the '90s.
Price: $145
Casio G-Shock GA2110ET-2A Earth Tone Watch
G-Shock released a couple new "Earth Tone" versions of its much hyped GA2110 series, sometimes called the "Casioak" due to its bezel's resemblance to the famous Audemars Piguet Royal Oak.
Price: $110
Bravur x Wingårdh Limited Edition Watch
Swedish microbrand Bravur teamed up with the father-and-son duo Gert and Rasmus Wingårdh to put their architecture and design vision into a pair of limited edition watches.
Price: $1,290
Cole Haan x Hasan Minhaj GrandPro Rally Court Sneaker
This leather tennis style, designed with comedian Hasan Minhaj, has a rubberized EVA outsole, Ortholite footbed and leather heel lining.
Price: $170