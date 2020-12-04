Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

19 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week

Every cool watch and stylish drop that came across our desks this week, from tough dive watches to the perfect flannel chore jacket and more.

By Zen Love and John Zientek
best style releases
Courtesy

Happy Friday. What better way to kick off the weekend than catching up on the best new product releases? Watch companies and style brands have been working tirelessly to produce exciting new products — there's cold-weather gear, several dive watches and much more. Enjoy!

Rado Captain Cook Bronze Burgundy Watch

best style releases
Courtesy

Rado's cool, vintage-styled dive watch not only comes in a bronze case, but is matched to a burgundy-hued dial, bezel and NATO-style strap.

Price: $2,600

SHOP NOW

Akila Task Force Sunglasses

best style releases
Courtesy

Slimmer than your normal pair of aviators, the Task Force shades feature an acetate bridge, nose-pads and temples for added comfort. Be sure to check out the other lens colors, too — there are some winners.

Price: $120

SHOP NOW

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit A.I.R. Chaz Bundick

best style releases
Courtesy

The creative force behind Toro y Moi released his first collection with Nike, complete with shorts, shirts, shoes and a hat emblazoned with the Bundick's immediately recognizable graphic art.

Price: $170

SHOP NOW

Kanata for 18 East 'Springs' Cowichan Sweater

best style releases
Courtesy

If you're just seeing this now, it's too late. Like most of 18 East's new threads, this sold out almost immediately. The cool color-blocked sweater is knit by hand in Canada — shop other similar styles here.

Price: Sold Out

SHOP NOW

TAG Heuer Aquaracer x Bamford Watch

best style releases
Courtesy

TAG Heuer's official customizer, Bamford, gave the Aquaracer dive watch a makeover with interesting details and a matte-textured titanium case.

Price: $3,900

SHOP NOW

Monitaly Daily Tote Bag

best style releases
Courtesy

Yuki Matsuda's cult-favorite clothing brand is offering a range of cool tote bags made from leftover fabric from past seasons' designs. This one features a lightweight insulated nylon rip-stop fabric traditionally used for making parachutes.

Price: $65

SHOP NOW

Yema Navygraf Maxi Dial Watch

best style releases
Courtesy

Dials with oversized hour markers like this are sometimes referred to as "maxi," and the look is particularly striking here in orange. Yema also released the more traditionally styled Pearldiver this week.

Price: $749

SHOP NOW

Buck Mason Melton Admiral Peacoat

best style releases
Courtesy

Made from thick Melton wool, this classic peacoat is actually thicker than traditional standard-issue Navy coats. It features a slim fit, it's lined with Japanese satin and it comes in sizes XS to XXL.

Price: $345

SHOP NOW

Timex x Nigel Cabourn Naval Officers Watch

best style releases
Courtesy

Timex partnered with British menswear brand Nigel Cabourn on a very cool military-inspired watch.

Price: $195

SHOP NOW

Stetson x Taylor Stitch Lane Splitter

best style releases
Courtesy

San Francisco-based Taylor Stitch teamed up with Stetson to release a rugged, go-anywhere hat made from water-repellant wool. Available in sizes S through XL, it's crushable, so it's easy to pack for any weekend trip.

Price: $148 $118

SHOP NOW

Circula AquaSport Watch

best style releases
Courtesy

German brand Circula offers a pretty compelling value proposition for this affordable, Swiss automatic movement-equipped dive watch available in severa; different colors.

Price: ~$510

SHOP NOW

Everlane Flannel Chore Jacket

best style releases
Courtesy

Chore coats are the perfect layer — throw them over a tee or sweatshirt on a cool day, or under a jacket when it's downright freezing. They've got pockets for all your essentials, and this one from Everlane is made from thick 10.5-ounce organic cotton flannel (so it'll last).

Price: $88

SHOP NOW

Parmigiani Toric Heritage Watch

best style releases
Courtesy

High-end watchmaker Parmigiani is celebrating its founder's 70th birthday with a version of its Toric watch in steel with an incredible blue guilloché dial. The in-house automatic movement inside is equally impressive.

Price: $17,700

SHOP NOW

Todd Snyder x Peanuts City Collection Los Angeles Hoodie

best style releases
Courtesy

Todd Snyder has teamed up with Peanuts in the past, but this collection offers a new perspective from the duo. Sweatshirts show Snoopy dressed for various cities around the globe — we are partial to the Los Angeles hoodie (which also happens to be made in L.A.).

Price: $188

SHOP NOW

Hublot Classic Fusion Concrete Jungle New York Watch

best style releases
Courtesy

In tribute to the city of New York and its flagship boutique here, Hublot drew upon its signature use of untraditional materials and rendered its Classic Fusion chronograph watch in concrete.

Price: $18,800

LEARN MORE

Filson Vintage Wash Alaskan Guide Shirt

best style releases
Courtesy

This season, Filson raided its archives to find colors for the perennial-favorite Alaskan Guide Shirt. Made from 8-ounce flannel, this shirt has been heavily washed to recreate the look and feel of a shirt from the '90s.

Price: $145

SHOP NOW

Casio G-Shock GA2110ET-2A Earth Tone Watch

best style releases
Courtesy

G-Shock released a couple new "Earth Tone" versions of its much hyped GA2110 series, sometimes called the "Casioak" due to its bezel's resemblance to the famous Audemars Piguet Royal Oak.

Price: $110

SHOP NOW

Bravur x Wingårdh Limited Edition Watch

best style releases
Courtesy

Swedish microbrand Bravur teamed up with the father-and-son duo Gert and Rasmus Wingårdh to put their architecture and design vision into a pair of limited edition watches.

Price: $1,290

SHOP NOW

Cole Haan x Hasan Minhaj GrandPro Rally Court Sneaker

best style releases
Courtesy

This leather tennis style, designed with comedian Hasan Minhaj, has a rubberized EVA outsole, Ortholite footbed and leather heel lining.

Price: $170

SHOP NOW

The Best Style Deals of the Week

Carhartt WIP Prentis Jacket
Carhartt WIP Prentis Jacket
ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$200 $154 (23% off)
Good luck finding this on sale again.

Timex MK1 Chrono Watch
Timex MK1 Chrono Watch
TIMEX nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$119 $60 (49% off)
40mm of goodness.

Bottega Veneta Core Square Sunglasses
Bottega Veneta Core Square Sunglasses
Bottega Veneta nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$470 $130 (72% off)

Italian luxury knocked down to an entry-level price.

Converse x Hi Tri Panel Chuck 70
Converse x Hi Tri Panel Chuck 70
converse endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$85 $65 (23% off)
Color coordinated. 

Howlin' Mr. Fantasy Polo Shirt
Howlin' Mr. Fantasy Polo Shirt
Howlin huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$108 $41 (62% off)

A classic style made cozier.

Barbour Ashby Wax Jacket
Barbour Ashby Wax Jacket
Barbour endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$415 $185 (55% off)
The Swiss Army knife of jackets.

Bonobos Flannel Shirt
Bonobos Flannel Shirt
bonobos.com
SHOP NOW

$88 $35 (60% off)
Not your typical flannel pattern, not your typical flannel price.

Wild Bunch MST 14 Work Boots
Wild Bunch MST 14 Work Boots
endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$199 $129 (35% off)
Seriously good chukkas for a seriously good price.

Brooks Brothers Golden Fleece Wool-Silk Bomber Jacket
Brooks Brothers Golden Fleece Wool-Silk Bomber Jacket
SHOP NOW

$1,498 $449 (70% off)
The luxe version of a staple piece of outerwear.

Salomon XA-Pro Fusion Advanced Sneakers
Salomon XA-Pro Fusion Advanced Sneakers
ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$220 $136 (38% off)
These will take you almost anywhere.

Rag & Bone Manston Bomber Jacket
Rag & Bone Manston Bomber Jacket
nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$595 $260 (56% off) 
Take a page from Obama's style book.

J.Crew Oxford Shirt
J.Crew Oxford Shirt
J.Crew jcrew.com
SHOP NOW

$78 $24 (69% off)
J.Crew's practically giving these away.

J.Crew Ludlow Velvet Blazer
J.Crew Ludlow Velvet Blazer
J.Crew jcrew.com
SHOP NOW

$298 $80 (73% off)
For holiday parties of one this year.

Portuguese Flannel Labura Corduroy Chore Jacket
Portuguese Flannel Labura Corduroy Chore Jacket
Portuguese Flannel eastdane.com
SHOP NOW

$165 $116 (30% off)
This is the best chore coat for your money (and now it's even cheaper). READ THE FULL REVIEW

Madewell x Free & Easy Low-Key Tee
Madewell x Free & Easy Low-Key Tee
Madewell madewell.com
SHOP NOW

$35 $30 (14% off)
Relax, dude...

Hamilton Khaki Takeoff Air Zermatt Watch
Hamilton Khaki Takeoff Air Zermatt Watch
Hamilton nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$1,195 $590 (50% off)
Treat yourself to a holiday gift this year.

Alex Mill Zip Jacket in Sherpa
Alex Mill Zip Jacket in Sherpa
Alex Mill huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$165 $124 (25% off)

If you're late to the fleece game, this is a good place to start.

L.L.Bean Double L Jeans
L.L.Bean Double L Jeans
llbean.com
SHOP NOW

$50 $13 (74% off)

Classic, stonewash denim for just over 10 bucks — hard to beat that. 

Chamula Cancun
Chamula Cancun
Chamula huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$132 $73 (45% off)
Dress for winter, plan for summer.

Seiko 5 Automatic Watch
Seiko 5 Automatic Watch
Seiko amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$275 $240 (13% off)
Pair this field watch with almost anything.

J.Crew Fulton Insulated Peacoat
J.Crew Fulton Insulated Peacoat
J.Crew jcrew.com
SHOP NOW

$268 $128 (52% off)
A peacoat for the cost of a sweatshirt.

Champion Power Blend Fleece Hoodie
Champion Power Blend Fleece Hoodie
Champion nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$45 $20 (55% off)
This sweatshirt is practically a steal.

Levi's Stay Loose Jeans
Levi's Stay Loose Jeans
Levi's Red Tab eastdane.com
SHOP NOW

$90 $63 (30% off)
The opposite of rigid denim.

Cole Haan Jefferson Grand 2.0 Wingtip Oxford
Cole Haan Jefferson Grand 2.0 Wingtip Oxford
SHOP NOW

$300 $60 (80% off)
You'll have to go to a meeting/wedding/fancy dinner at some point in the future.

Hill City Thermal Light Shirt Jacket
Hill City Thermal Light Shirt Jacket
Hill City huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$158 $79 (50% off)

The ultimate light layer to fend off wind and chilly weather.

J.Crew Nordic Pullover in Sherpa Feece
J.Crew Nordic Pullover in Sherpa Feece
J.Crew jcrew.com
SHOP NOW

$128 $100 (21% off)

There are many ways to win the fleece game.

Birkenstock Arizona Sandals
Birkenstock Arizona Sandals
Birkenstock farfetch.com
SHOP NOW

$135 $108 (20% off)
You can still rock these in the winter with socks.

The Elder Statesman Hot Dye Watchman Beanie
The Elder Statesman Hot Dye Watchman Beanie
ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$415 $249 (40% off)
The cashmere heads will know.

Uniqlo x JW Anderson Pants
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Pants
uniqlo.com
SHOP NOW

$60 $30 (50% off)
You don't have to break the bank to look good.

Vans Old Skool Sneakers
Vans Old Skool Sneakers
Vans zappos.com
SHOP NOW

$60 $41 (32% off)
This sneaker will never go out of style.

Bonobos Rugby Polo
Bonobos Rugby Polo
bonobos.com
SHOP NOW

$78 $29 (63% off)
Durable, comfortable, affordable.

Saint Laurent Aviator Sunglasses
Saint Laurent Aviator Sunglasses
Saint Laurent nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$405 $100 (75% off)
Because these aren't your dad's Ray-Bans.


