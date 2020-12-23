14 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week

You might be slowing down for a well-deserved year-end break, but the style and watch releases aren't. This week we've found sleek sunglasses, adire-dyed deadstock velvet pants, a chronograph we can't wait to see in person and much more. If you're all done your holiday shopping, it might be time to treat yourself to one of these awesome new drops to get 2021 off to the right start.

Ollech & Wajs OW Navichron Watch

Courtesy

Following weeks of teasing on social media, one of our favorite tool watch makers finally announced its first modern chronograph watch — and it looks as cool as we've come to expect. Powered by a Valjoux 7753 automatic movement and measuring 39.56mm wide, it'll be available on the brand's website in 2021.

Price: ~$2,205+

LEARN MORE

Post-Imperial Ikoyi Pants

Courtesy

Made from adire-dyed deadstock velvet, these pants are so cool. The’ve got a stylish pintuck crease, but also have an elastic waistband to keep you comfortable. They’re hand-dyed in Nigeria and constructed in Kenya.

Price: $325

SHOP NOW

Grand Seiko Sport Spring Drive GMT U.S. Limited Edition SBGE263 Watch

Courtesy

Grand Seiko's new limited edition watch with a brown motif is said to reference the color of eagle feathers. It marks the brands opening of an exclusive club for Grand Seiko owners in the US called GS9. The new GMT watch — which is powered by the brand's Spring Drive technology — will be available in brand boutiques or to GS9 members to purchase online.

Price: $6,700

LEARN MORE

GLCO x Jones Sports Co. Kinney Sunglasses

Courtesy

In a collab with golf accessories brand Jones Sports Co., Garrett Leight’s best-selling Kinney sunglasses are updated with a Sea Grey frame and Sport Utility Vision lenses. The lightweight lenses were developed for the golf course — they have color enhancement technology to maximize contrasts and improve depth perception — but they’re fitting for any number of sports or outdoor activities.

Price: $395 Sold out

SHOP NOW

Ligure Tartaruga Dive Watch

Courtesy

Ligure is a new watch brand from the Netherlands currently launching its first product, the Turtle-shaped Tartaruga, via Indiegogo. It's a 43mm-wide dive watch powered by a Swiss automatic movement, and it comes in three variations.

Price: ~$605 (Indiegogo price)

SHOP NOW

Camp High Wide Wale Cords

Courtesy

How about some wide wale cords, but in a super plush knit? Camp High’s got you covered. These supremely comfy pants have a drawstring waist and come — as they should — in a relaxed, oversized fit.

SHOP NOW

B&R Bands Classic Vintage Croco Italian Watch Straps

Courtesy

Our buddies over at B&R Bands released new colors and sizes of their Classic Vintage Croco watch straps made of full grain Italian leather with an embossed crocodile pattern.

Price: $70

SHOP NOW

New Balance x Todd Snyder Triborough 997

Courtesy

This exclusive 997 features a subtly ‘Flying NB’ archival logo and comes in three traditional colors. "The 997 is one of my favorite New Balance silhouettes and I wanted to create something low-profile, yet eye-catching," says designer Todd Snyder in a statement. "We decided to feature the Flying NB logo as an ode to the humble beginnings of the shoe. It really was the first of its kind."

Price: $230

SHOP NOW

Junghans Meister Worldtimer

Courtesy

The German masters of Bauhaus-influenced design have released a world time watch in their Meister collection. Available in a couple variations — including a deep blue dial and a white dial matched to a gold-toned case — it measures 40.4mm wide and is powered by a Swiss automatic movement.

Price: $1,745

SHOP NOW

Mister Green General Psychedelics V2 Cap

Courtesy

The heads will know... This one’s made from heavy melton wool fabric and has a snap-back closure.

Price: $48

SHOP NOW

Nodus Sector Pilot Watch

Courtesy

California-based boutique watch brand Nodus introduced new additions to its popular Sector series of watches with these cool pilot-style models as well as a Sector Sport collection. Powered by Japanese automatic movements and paired to steel bracelet, these must be some of the best looking watches for the money.

Price: $425

SHOP NOW

Engineered Garments x Manhattan Portage for Pilgrim Messenger Bag

Courtesy

Once a Japan-only bag, this triple collab from Engineered Garments, Manhattan Portage and Pilgrim is the last messenger bag you’ll ever need. It’s based on a classic design but has a patchwork outer made from Cordura nylon.

Price: $300

SHOP NOW

Zelos Blacktip

Courtesy

Zelos is known for exceptional value-for-money watches, even within the competitive microbrand scene. The brand's newest release is a 41mm dive watch offering a Miyota 9015 automatic movement, sapphire crystal and several color options for its dial and ceramic bezel.

Price: $429

SHOP NOW



Taylor Stitch Dopp Kit

Courtesy

Made from 4-ounce saddle tan leather, this Dopp kit is fully lined with polyester canvas so it’s easy to clean. It has a heavy-duty brass zipper and an interior welted zipper pocket for additional storage.

Price: $98

SHOP NOW



This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io