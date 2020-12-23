Today's Top Stories
The 50 Best Gifts for Men
The Best Everyday Gadget Gift Ideas Under $50
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
The Gifts Gear Patrol Staffers Want This Year

14 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week

New Balance snekers, comfy pants, a much-anticipated chronograph watch and more.

By Zen Love and John Zientek
best style releases
Courtesy

You might be slowing down for a well-deserved year-end break, but the style and watch releases aren't. This week we've found sleek sunglasses, adire-dyed deadstock velvet pants, a chronograph we can't wait to see in person and much more. If you're all done your holiday shopping, it might be time to treat yourself to one of these awesome new drops to get 2021 off to the right start.

Ollech & Wajs OW Navichron Watch

best style releases
Courtesy

Following weeks of teasing on social media, one of our favorite tool watch makers finally announced its first modern chronograph watch — and it looks as cool as we've come to expect. Powered by a Valjoux 7753 automatic movement and measuring 39.56mm wide, it'll be available on the brand's website in 2021.

Price: ~$2,205+

LEARN MORE

Post-Imperial Ikoyi Pants

best style releases
Courtesy

Made from adire-dyed deadstock velvet, these pants are so cool. The’ve got a stylish pintuck crease, but also have an elastic waistband to keep you comfortable. They’re hand-dyed in Nigeria and constructed in Kenya.

Price: $325

SHOP NOW

Grand Seiko Sport Spring Drive GMT U.S. Limited Edition SBGE263 Watch

best style releases
Courtesy

Grand Seiko's new limited edition watch with a brown motif is said to reference the color of eagle feathers. It marks the brands opening of an exclusive club for Grand Seiko owners in the US called GS9. The new GMT watch — which is powered by the brand's Spring Drive technology — will be available in brand boutiques or to GS9 members to purchase online.

Price: $6,700

LEARN MORE

GLCO x Jones Sports Co. Kinney Sunglasses

best style releases
Courtesy

In a collab with golf accessories brand Jones Sports Co., Garrett Leight’s best-selling Kinney sunglasses are updated with a Sea Grey frame and Sport Utility Vision lenses. The lightweight lenses were developed for the golf course — they have color enhancement technology to maximize contrasts and improve depth perception — but they’re fitting for any number of sports or outdoor activities.

Price: $395 Sold out

SHOP NOW

Ligure Tartaruga Dive Watch

best style releases
Courtesy

Ligure is a new watch brand from the Netherlands currently launching its first product, the Turtle-shaped Tartaruga, via Indiegogo. It's a 43mm-wide dive watch powered by a Swiss automatic movement, and it comes in three variations.

Price: ~$605 (Indiegogo price)

SHOP NOW

Camp High Wide Wale Cords

best style releases
Courtesy

How about some wide wale cords, but in a super plush knit? Camp High’s got you covered. These supremely comfy pants have a drawstring waist and come — as they should — in a relaxed, oversized fit.

SHOP NOW

B&R Bands Classic Vintage Croco Italian Watch Straps

best style releases
Courtesy

Our buddies over at B&R Bands released new colors and sizes of their Classic Vintage Croco watch straps made of full grain Italian leather with an embossed crocodile pattern.

Price: $70

SHOP NOW

New Balance x Todd Snyder Triborough 997

best style releases
Courtesy

This exclusive 997 features a subtly ‘Flying NB’ archival logo and comes in three traditional colors. "The 997 is one of my favorite New Balance silhouettes and I wanted to create something low-profile, yet eye-catching," says designer Todd Snyder in a statement. "We decided to feature the Flying NB logo as an ode to the humble beginnings of the shoe. It really was the first of its kind."

Price: $230

SHOP NOW

Junghans Meister Worldtimer

best style releases
Courtesy

The German masters of Bauhaus-influenced design have released a world time watch in their Meister collection. Available in a couple variations — including a deep blue dial and a white dial matched to a gold-toned case — it measures 40.4mm wide and is powered by a Swiss automatic movement.

Price: $1,745

SHOP NOW

Mister Green General Psychedelics V2 Cap

best style releases
Courtesy

The heads will know... This one’s made from heavy melton wool fabric and has a snap-back closure.

Price: $48

SHOP NOW

Nodus Sector Pilot Watch

best style releases
Courtesy

California-based boutique watch brand Nodus introduced new additions to its popular Sector series of watches with these cool pilot-style models as well as a Sector Sport collection. Powered by Japanese automatic movements and paired to steel bracelet, these must be some of the best looking watches for the money.

Price: $425

SHOP NOW

Engineered Garments x Manhattan Portage for Pilgrim Messenger Bag

best style releases
Courtesy

Once a Japan-only bag, this triple collab from Engineered Garments, Manhattan Portage and Pilgrim is the last messenger bag you’ll ever need. It’s based on a classic design but has a patchwork outer made from Cordura nylon.

Price: $300

SHOP NOW

Zelos Blacktip

best style releases
Courtesy

Zelos is known for exceptional value-for-money watches, even within the competitive microbrand scene. The brand's newest release is a 41mm dive watch offering a Miyota 9015 automatic movement, sapphire crystal and several color options for its dial and ceramic bezel.

Price: $429

SHOP NOW

Taylor Stitch Dopp Kit

best style releases
Courtesy

Made from 4-ounce saddle tan leather, this Dopp kit is fully lined with polyester canvas so it’s easy to clean. It has a heavy-duty brass zipper and an interior welted zipper pocket for additional storage.

Price: $98

SHOP NOW

The Best Style Deals of the Week

Gucci Sunglasses
Gucci Sunglasses
GUCCI nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$465 $140 (69% off)
Not all aviators are metal.

Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Jacket
Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Jacket
Uniqlo uniqlo.com
SHOP NOW

$60 $50 (17% off)
Too good to pass up.

Q Timex Reissue
Q Timex Reissue
Timex huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$179 $116 (35% off)
Hard to beat this.

Filson Logger Cap
Filson Logger Cap
Filson filson.com
SHOP NOW

$45 $19 (58% off)
Corduroy isn't just a style thing.

Naadam Fleece Quarter Zip Sweatshirt
Naadam Fleece Quarter Zip Sweatshirt
Naadam naadam.co
SHOP NOW

$135 $54 (60% off)
An alternative to your hoodie.

Filson Lightweight Alaskan Guide Shirt
Filson Lightweight Alaskan Guide Shirt
Filson filson.com
SHOP NOW

$125 $60 (52% off)
Field-tested, built for the long haul.

Saint Laurent Sunglasses
Saint Laurent Sunglasses
Saint Laurent nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$385 $100 (74% off)
Not your average shades.

Mollusk Jeffrey Pants
Mollusk Jeffrey Pants
Mollusk huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$84 $63 (25% off)
All-day comfort.

Filson Camo Down Cruiser Vest
Filson Camo Down Cruiser Vest
filson filson.com
SHOP NOW

$275 $100 (63% off)
Made with goose down and wind- and water-repellent Cover Cloth.

Kreis Caymantail Belt
Kreis Caymantail Belt
Kreis toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$325 $154 (52% off)
No Country for Old Men.

Rototo Scarf
Rototo Scarf
Rototo toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$39 $29 (25% off)
There's still a long winter ahead.

Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$240 $192 (20% off)
Your all-season outerwear.

Blunt Umbrellas Metro
Blunt Umbrellas Metro
Blunt Umbrellas huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$60 $39 (35% off)
One of the best umbrellas you can buy.

Filson Quilted Pack Vest
Filson Quilted Pack Vest
Filson filson.com
SHOP NOW

$150 $75 (50% off)
Wear over a sweatshirt or under your jacket.

Pendleton Crossroads Blanket
Pendleton Crossroads Blanket
Pendleton huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$269 $188 (30% off)
See you at the crossroads...

Everlane Trainer
Everlane Trainer
everlane everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$98 $39 (60% off)
Cheap thrills.

Bonobos Classic Pique Polo
Bonobos Classic Pique Polo
Bonobos bonobos.com
SHOP NOW

$68 $38 (44% off)
For those who prefer polos.

Studebaker Workshop Brass Cuff
Studebaker Workshop Brass Cuff
Studebaker huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$58 $38 (35% off)
It'll go with any outfit.

Marrakshi Life Single-Pleat Trousers
Marrakshi Life Single-Pleat Trousers
matchesfashion.com
SHOP NOW

$328 $164 (50% off)
Dressing up doesn't have to be stuffy.

N/A Tie Dye Socks
N/A Tie Dye Socks
N/A huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$16 $12 (25% off)
No more boring socks.

Alex Mill Work Jacket in Fine Wale Corduroy
Alex Mill Work Jacket in Fine Wale Corduroy
Alex Mill huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$165 $107 (35% off)
Not just for chores.

Ugg Terrell Hoodie
Ugg Terrell Hoodie
UGG nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$85 $50 (41% off)
Because you can never have too many hoodies.

Salomon XT-4 Advanced Trainers
Salomon XT-4 Advanced Trainers
Salomon matchesfashion.com
SHOP NOW

$250 $125 (50% off)
A gradient for trails and streets.

Topo Designs Corduroy Cap
Topo Designs Corduroy Cap
Topo Designs huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$32 $22 (31% off)
Winter textures.

Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses
Ray-Ban eastdane.com
$144.00
SHOP NOW

$144 $72 (50% off)
Iconic shades for a steal.

NN07 Glen Crew Neck Sweater
NN07 Glen Crew Neck Sweater
NN07 nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$144 $70 (51% off)
Step-up your layering game.

Anonymous Ism Itazime Dye Crew
Anonymous Ism Itazime Dye Crew
Anonymous Ism eastdane.com
SHOP NOW

$32 $26 (20% off)
Cool Japanese socks for less.

Drake's Merino Crinkle Scarf
Drake's Merino Crinkle Scarf
Drake's toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$195 $149 (23% off)
Todd Snyder's sale scarf selection has the perfect gift for you or someone else.

Ugg Neumel Flex Boot
Ugg Neumel Flex Boot
UGG nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$130 $80 (38% off)
Pull-on coziness for your feet.

Carhartt WIP Vest
Carhartt WIP Vest
Carhartt WIP ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$190 $122 (36% off)
Loved by French winemakers, baristas, carpenters and more.

Ermenegildo Zegna Square Sunglasses
Ermenegildo Zegna Square Sunglasses
Ermenegildo Zegna nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$310 $100 (67% off)
It's time to upgrade your Wayfarers.

Todd Snyder + Champion Heavyweight Hoodie
Todd Snyder + Champion Heavyweight Hoodie
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$138 $99 (28% off)
Serious savings on one of our favorite hoodies.

Holubar Mustang BU15 Jacket
Holubar Mustang BU15 Jacket
Holubar ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$615 $332 (46% off)
Not just for mountaineering.

Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
Timex toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$158 $129 (18% off)
A cool 41mm.

Barbour x Norse Projects Wax Ursula Jacket
Barbour x Norse Projects Wax Ursula Jacket
Barbour ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$760 $304 (60% off)
Weatherproof style, reimagined.

Adidas Craig Green Kontuur III Sneakers
Adidas Craig Green Kontuur III Sneakers
adidas eastdane.com
SHOP NOW

$220 $154 (30% off)
Not your typical trainers.

Levi's Lined Trucker Jacket
Levi's Lined Trucker Jacket
Levi's nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$98 $40 (59% off)
Your favorite jacket, winterized.

Champion Power Fleece Sweatshirt
Champion Power Fleece Sweatshirt
Champion nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$40 $20 (50% off)
A classic for a Jackson.

Crocs Coast Clog
Crocs Coast Clog
Crocs zappos.com
SHOP NOW

$45 $35 (22% off)
A guilty pleasure.

Herringbone Denim Chore Coat
Herringbone Denim Chore Coat
Madewell madewell.com
SHOP NOW

$148 $53 (64% off)
Your new favorite coat.

Todd Snyder Italian Cashmere Pocket T-Shirt
Todd Snyder Italian Cashmere Pocket T-Shirt
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$298 $164 (44% off)
When you want something lighter than a sweater.

F. Hammann for Todd Snyder Shoe Shine Kit
F. Hammann for Todd Snyder Shoe Shine Kit
F. Hammann toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$98 $64 (34% off)
Essential maintenance tools for your shoes.

Todd Snyder Lightweight Classic Sweatpant
Todd Snyder Lightweight Classic Sweatpant
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$118 $64 (45% off)
Invest in your comfort.

Riverside Tool & Dye Ripstop Tote Bag
Riverside Tool & Dye Ripstop Tote Bag
Riverside Tool & Dye urbanoutfitters.com
SHOP NOW

$60 $40 (33% off)
Your reusable bags don't have to be boring.

Sorel Caribou Storm Waterproof Mellow Boots
Sorel Caribou Storm Waterproof Mellow Boots
Sorel eastdane.com
SHOP NOW

$235 $165 (30% off)
If it gets snowy where you live.

Wacko Maria x Carhartt Chase Beanie
Wacko Maria x Carhartt Chase Beanie
ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$45 $38 (16% off)
A subtle twist on a classic.

