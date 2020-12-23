14 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week

You might be slowing down for a well-deserved year-end break, but the style and watch releases aren't. This week we've found sleek sunglasses, adire-dyed deadstock velvet pants, a chronograph we can't wait to see in person and much more. If you're all done your holiday shopping, it might be time to treat yourself to one of these awesome new drops to get 2021 off to the right start.
Ollech & Wajs OW Navichron Watch
Courtesy
Following weeks of teasing on social media, one of our favorite tool watch makers finally announced its first modern chronograph watch — and it looks as cool as we've come to expect. Powered by a Valjoux 7753 automatic movement and measuring 39.56mm wide, it'll be available on the brand's website in 2021.
Made from adire-dyed deadstock velvet, these pants are so cool. The’ve got a stylish pintuck crease, but also have an elastic waistband to keep you comfortable. They’re hand-dyed in Nigeria and constructed in Kenya.
Grand Seiko Sport Spring Drive GMT U.S. Limited Edition SBGE263 Watch
Courtesy
Grand Seiko's new limited edition watch with a brown motif is said to reference the color of eagle feathers. It marks the brands opening of an exclusive club for Grand Seiko owners in the US called GS9. The new GMT watch — which is powered by the brand's Spring Drive technology — will be available in brand boutiques or to GS9 members to purchase online.
In a collab with golf accessories brand Jones Sports Co., Garrett Leight’s best-selling Kinney sunglasses are updated with a Sea Grey frame and Sport Utility Vision lenses. The lightweight lenses were developed for the golf course — they have color enhancement technology to maximize contrasts and improve depth perception — but they’re fitting for any number of sports or outdoor activities.
Ligure is a new watch brand from the Netherlands currently launching its first product, the Turtle-shaped Tartaruga, via Indiegogo. It's a 43mm-wide dive watch powered by a Swiss automatic movement, and it comes in three variations.
This exclusive 997 features a subtly ‘Flying NB’ archival logo and comes in three traditional colors. "The 997 is one of my favorite New Balance silhouettes and I wanted to create something low-profile, yet eye-catching," says designer Todd Snyder in a statement. "We decided to feature the Flying NB logo as an ode to the humble beginnings of the shoe. It really was the first of its kind."
The German masters of Bauhaus-influenced design have released a world time watch in their Meister collection. Available in a couple variations — including a deep blue dial and a white dial matched to a gold-toned case — it measures 40.4mm wide and is powered by a Swiss automatic movement.
California-based boutique watch brand Nodus introduced new additions to its popular Sector series of watches with these cool pilot-style models as well as a Sector Sport collection. Powered by Japanese automatic movements and paired to steel bracelet, these must be some of the best looking watches for the money.
Engineered Garments x Manhattan Portage for Pilgrim Messenger Bag
Courtesy
Once a Japan-only bag, this triple collab from Engineered Garments, Manhattan Portage and Pilgrim is the last messenger bag you’ll ever need. It’s based on a classic design but has a patchwork outer made from Cordura nylon.
Zelos is known for exceptional value-for-money watches, even within the competitive microbrand scene. The brand's newest release is a 41mm dive watch offering a Miyota 9015 automatic movement, sapphire crystal and several color options for its dial and ceramic bezel.
Made from 4-ounce saddle tan leather, this Dopp kit is fully lined with polyester canvas so it’s easy to clean. It has a heavy-duty brass zipper and an interior welted zipper pocket for additional storage.
