14 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week

The newest drops for the first week of February are in. If you were buried in snow recently, Outerknown's cushy new sherpa shirt-jacket is going to look pretty good — but warmer weather isn't too far away, and we've got sandals, shades and dive watches to get you ready for it. Check out these style releases, awesome new watches and more to get your weekend started right.

Glor Chore Coats

Courtesy

These one-of-a-kind chore coats are made in from vintage Moroccan blankets. Cut and sewn in Northern California, they feature three patch pockets and Italian horn buttons. Many of the first run of coats are already sold out, but sign up for Glor's newsletter to receive updates on the next drop.

Price: $550

SHOP NOW

Nivada Depthmaster

Courtesy

Nivada, as a recently revived modern brand, is wholly committed to bringing back one cool, historical watch after another. The latest is its Depthmaster dive watch from the 1960s, and it's coming out soon with a few versions, including one with the awesome Art Deco "Pac-Man" numerals collectors love on vintage models.

Price: $1,000 - $1,275

LEARN MORE

Nike GO FlyEase

Courtesy

Nike's latest sneaker goes on and off perfectly without losing its shape. The key is a bi-stable hinge in the sole combined with flexible tensioner, a rubber strap that spans the length of the shoe. The GO FlyEase will be available via invite for select Nike Members February 15, with a wider release coming later this year.

Price: TBD

LEARN MORE

Piaget Polo Skeleton

Courtesy

Piaget's luxury sport watch, the Polo, got a new twist with a skeletonized dial and movement in a couple variations. The brand is known for its record-breaking ultra-thin watches and this one, with its in-house movement. measures only 6.5mm thick.

Price: $28,500

LEARN MORE

Garrett Leight California Optical Kinney X Sun

Courtesy

GLCO's latest frames have an almost sculptural quality because they're milled from 12mm of solid acetate. The frame has a thickness that acts as a mini sun shield around the lenses and it's available in four different colors.

Price: $395

SHOP NOW

H. Moser & Cie. Swiss Alps Watch

Courtesy

In addition to showcasing its high-end independent watchmaking brilliance, H. Moser & Cie. regularly makes statement watches that poke fun at anything from the Swiss watch industry to smartwatches. The Swiss Alps watch has come in a range of versions parodying the Apple Watch, but this Final Upgrade version is said to be the last in the series. Here, the seconds indicator takes the form of a motif mimicking a loading screen, but the watch is powered by fully mechanical in-house movement. If you've got $30,800 to spend on an ironic watch, this might be the one to get.

Price: $30,800

SHOP NOW

Reebok x Story Mfg. Beatnik

Courtesy

Reebok teamed up with the UK's Story Mfg. for this unique version of the Beatnik. It's made with an undyed, woven linen blend and features an embroidered peace sign and removable heel strap. It'll be available at Reebok and various retailers Saturday, February 6 along with the duo's take on the Club C silhouette.

Price: $119

SHOP NOW

Omega Seamaster Diver 300M “Beijing 2022” Special Edition

Courtesy

As official Olympic timekeeper since 1932, Omega is looking ahead to the Winter Olympics to be held in Beijing in 2022. The brand releases commemorative watches for each Games, of which the Seamaster Diver 300M “Beijing 2022” Special Edition, with a blue dial and titanium bezel engraved in relief, is the latest. A subtle reference to the occasion is present in the form of markers at the dial's edge in the colors of the Olympic logo.

Price: $6,150

SHOP NOW

King Kennedy Rugs Tote Bag

Courtesy

Made in Los Angeles from vintage Turkish rugs, these tote bags are completely unique. Each one is features a leather bottom, 7-ounce canvas reinforment (lined with a nylon interior) and folded veg-tanned leather handles. There's also a 9-inch interior pocket for storing your valuables.

Price: $525

SHOP NOW

Swatch Essentials N-Igma

Courtesy

The day and date wheels on a watch are usually hidden behind a dial with only a small window framing the information you want to know. In several new models from Swatch, exposed wheels offer an interesting look, and the style is available in a couple colors and sizes.

Price: $75+

SHOP NOW

Outerknown Skyline Shirt Jacket

Courtesy

This sherpa overshirt is perfect for layering as the seasons change. The vintage-inspired design features recycled polyester fleece, regenerated nylon chest pockets, a snap front and welted hand-warmer pockets.

Price: $168

SHOP NOW

Nezumi x Ruf Voiture Chronograph

Courtesy

Swedish watch brand Nezumi partnered with German carmaker Ruf Automobile on an affordable, vintage-style chronograph powered by a Seiko VK63 mecha-quartz movement. The 40mm case, green dial and sporty vintage vibe make for a great look.

Price: $464

SHOP NOW

Alex Mill Hand Dyed Cashmere Sweater

Courtesy

These unique sweaters are hand-dyed in New York — only 9 of each color are available. The sweater is ideal for transitional weather and is made with 2-ply, 7 gauge cashmere.

Price: $295

SHOP NOW

Saturdays NYC Ditch International Hoodie

Courtesy

Saturday's revamped its go-to hoodie, making it with heavyweight loopback terry that's both structured and soft. It features a one-piece hood, a kangaroo pocket and overlock stitching with split needle seams.

Price: $125

SHOP NOW

