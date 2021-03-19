12 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week

There were strong releases across the board this week in both the style and watches. Best of all, they include some fun and accessible options like Timex's new "Coke" colorway for its retro-inspired automatic watch and some affordable T-shirts from Uniqlo featuring motifs from Japanese author Haruki Murakami's novels. For a healthy mix, we've also got some grail-worthy high-end watches, an unexpected auction from Red Wing Boots and more compelling drops to kick off your weekend.

Levi's Stay Loose Crop Jeans

The latest Levi’s Wellthread collection features a range of wardrobe staples made with the brand’s ‘cottonized hemp,’ a processed hemp fiber that looks and feels just like cotton. Check out the more sustainable versions of cropped chinos, Trucker jackets and hoodies here.

Price: $128

Blancpain Tribute to Fifty Fathoms No Rad Watch

When, in the 1950s-1960s, it became clear that the luminous radium paint used on watch dials was radioactive and a health risk, brands like Blancpain were at pains to emphasized that their watches didn't use it. The dive watches they made for the German Navy's Combat Swimmers in the 1960s featured a bright yellow and red, X'ed-out radiation symbol with the words "No Radiations," which has since become irresistible to collectors. (Tritium, which is still mildly radioactive, in fact, replaced the radium, making these dials technically "less radiations" rather than none.) Collectors will similarly perk up for the latest limited-edition recreation of that watch from Blancpain.

Price: $14,100

Vans Vault x Wacko Maria

This collab with Tokyo-based label Wacko Maria features the iconic Vans OG Authentic LX with a vinyl record print in three colors. The shoes pay homage to the roots of the Japanese brand — the founder, Atushiko Mori, initially opened a bar in Tokyo called Rock Steady that spun records. Available March 20.

Price: TBD

Timex M79 Automatic "Coke" Watch

Timex is on a roll with its affordable, vintage-inspired Q and M series watches. The newest is named for a colorway reminiscent of the Coca-Cola logo, but more so the Rolex watches that most famously use it. Using a Miyota movement and measuring 40mm wide, the M79 is one of the best-looking automatic watches in the ultra-affordable range.

Price: $279

Reigning Champ x Everlast Pullover Hoodie

Reigning Champ teamed up with Everlast for a range of gym-ready knits include a hoodie, shorts, sweats and a robe. The collab’s campaign also features Ivy Richardson, former Golden Gloves winner and Lightweight Champion, who know runs British Columbia’s first indigenous competitive boxing team.

Price: $190

Longines Legend Diver Blue Watch

Built in the vintage style of a "super compressor" dive watch, the Longines Legend Diver was already cool in its existing black dial variant. New versions now expand upon that retro tool watch base and give it a more contemporary treatment with blue and brown dial variant options in gradient executions.

Price: $2,300

Uniqlo x Haruki Murakami

Uniqlo partnered with Haruki Murakami on a set of t-shirts inspired by motifs from his novels and radio program. Act fast before these are gone.

Price: $20

Bell & Ross BR 03-92 Diver Red Bronze Watch

Are you ready for a big, square dive watch in bronze with a red dial and bezel? You're not going to find this particular combination elsewhere very easily, but it's what makes the Bell & Ross's newest iteration of its BR 03-92 Diver stand out. A brown leather strap completes the warm, earthy tones for a watch that's sure to look even more unique with some patina.

Price: $4,600

Dad Grass x Free & Easy LS Tee

Everyone’s favorite laid-back L.A. brand, Free & Easy, released a limited-edition t-shirt and a corduroy hat with CBD hemp brand Dad Grass. Don’t trip — it’s all about relaxing.

Price: $68

DeBethune DB28XP Meteorite Watch

DeBethune is one of those high-end independent watchmakers that's a bit out there. The brand's mix of technical details, complicated horology (most feature a tourbillon) and strikingly original design is often space- and sci-fi-inspired, and the latest watch fits right in with a meteorite dial that's been given the brand's signature blue treatment.

Price: $138,000

Red Wing Heritage x Want Show Laundry

Bid on Red Wing Heritage unreleased prototypes, special editions, limited runs and more — the proceeds will be dedicated to the Want Show Laundry Redefine Project, an initiative that encourages Taiwan’s laundromats to sell forgotten items of clothing to cover unpaid cleaning bills and benefit other charitable causes.

Price: TBD

Bandits Bandanas "Concrete Jungle"

Bandits Bandanas are made from organic cotton at a Fair Trade-certified facility in India. The brand’s designs feature work from various artists — like this one from Brooklyn-based tattoo artist Rosa Bluestone Perr. On top of being one of the cooler bandanas you can get, 10 percent of the proceeds go to support a charity of the artist's choosing (in this case Food Bank 4 NYC).

Price: $30

