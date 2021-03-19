Today's Top Stories
Episode One of the GP Podcast is Now Live
This Is the Running Shoe You’ve Been Waiting For
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
Why These Four Watches Make Excellent Gifts

12 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week

Haruki Murakami T-shirts from Uniqlo, an unexpected Red Wing boot auction and more are in this week's roundup.

By Zen Love and John Zientek
watch
Courtesy

There were strong releases across the board this week in both the style and watches. Best of all, they include some fun and accessible options like Timex's new "Coke" colorway for its retro-inspired automatic watch and some affordable T-shirts from Uniqlo featuring motifs from Japanese author Haruki Murakami's novels. For a healthy mix, we've also got some grail-worthy high-end watches, an unexpected auction from Red Wing Boots and more compelling drops to kick off your weekend.

Levi's Stay Loose Crop Jeans

watch
Courtesy

The latest Levi’s Wellthread collection features a range of wardrobe staples made with the brand’s ‘cottonized hemp,’ a processed hemp fiber that looks and feels just like cotton. Check out the more sustainable versions of cropped chinos, Trucker jackets and hoodies here.

Price: $128

SHOP NOW

Blancpain Tribute to Fifty Fathoms No Rad Watch

watch
Courtesy

When, in the 1950s-1960s, it became clear that the luminous radium paint used on watch dials was radioactive and a health risk, brands like Blancpain were at pains to emphasized that their watches didn't use it. The dive watches they made for the German Navy's Combat Swimmers in the 1960s featured a bright yellow and red, X'ed-out radiation symbol with the words "No Radiations," which has since become irresistible to collectors. (Tritium, which is still mildly radioactive, in fact, replaced the radium, making these dials technically "less radiations" rather than none.) Collectors will similarly perk up for the latest limited-edition recreation of that watch from Blancpain.

Price: $14,100

SHOP NOW

Vans Vault x Wacko Maria

watch
Courtesy

This collab with Tokyo-based label Wacko Maria features the iconic Vans OG Authentic LX with a vinyl record print in three colors. The shoes pay homage to the roots of the Japanese brand — the founder, Atushiko Mori, initially opened a bar in Tokyo called Rock Steady that spun records. Available March 20.

Price: TBD

SHOP NOW

Timex M79 Automatic "Coke" Watch

timex
Courtesy

Timex is on a roll with its affordable, vintage-inspired Q and M series watches. The newest is named for a colorway reminiscent of the Coca-Cola logo, but more so the Rolex watches that most famously use it. Using a Miyota movement and measuring 40mm wide, the M79 is one of the best-looking automatic watches in the ultra-affordable range.

Price: $279

SHOP NOW

Reigning Champ x Everlast Pullover Hoodie

watch
Courtesy

Reigning Champ teamed up with Everlast for a range of gym-ready knits include a hoodie, shorts, sweats and a robe. The collab’s campaign also features Ivy Richardson, former Golden Gloves winner and Lightweight Champion, who know runs British Columbia’s first indigenous competitive boxing team.

Price: $190

SHOP NOW

Longines Legend Diver Blue Watch

watch
Courtesy

Built in the vintage style of a "super compressor" dive watch, the Longines Legend Diver was already cool in its existing black dial variant. New versions now expand upon that retro tool watch base and give it a more contemporary treatment with blue and brown dial variant options in gradient executions.

Price: $2,300

LEARN MORE

Uniqlo x Haruki Murakami

watch
Courtesy

Uniqlo partnered with Haruki Murakami on a set of t-shirts inspired by motifs from his novels and radio program. Act fast before these are gone.

Price: $20

SHOP NOW

Bell & Ross BR 03-92 Diver Red Bronze Watch

watch
Courtesy

Are you ready for a big, square dive watch in bronze with a red dial and bezel? You're not going to find this particular combination elsewhere very easily, but it's what makes the Bell & Ross's newest iteration of its BR 03-92 Diver stand out. A brown leather strap completes the warm, earthy tones for a watch that's sure to look even more unique with some patina.

Price: $4,600

SHOP NOW

Dad Grass x Free & Easy LS Tee

watch
Courtesy

Everyone’s favorite laid-back L.A. brand, Free & Easy, released a limited-edition t-shirt and a corduroy hat with CBD hemp brand Dad Grass. Don’t trip — it’s all about relaxing.

Price: $68

SHOP NOW

DeBethune DB28XP Meteorite Watch

watch
Courtesy

DeBethune is one of those high-end independent watchmakers that's a bit out there. The brand's mix of technical details, complicated horology (most feature a tourbillon) and strikingly original design is often space- and sci-fi-inspired, and the latest watch fits right in with a meteorite dial that's been given the brand's signature blue treatment.

Price: $138,000

LEARN MORE


Red Wing Heritage x Want Show Laundry

watch
Courtesy

Bid on Red Wing Heritage unreleased prototypes, special editions, limited runs and more — the proceeds will be dedicated to the Want Show Laundry Redefine Project, an initiative that encourages Taiwan’s laundromats to sell forgotten items of clothing to cover unpaid cleaning bills and benefit other charitable causes.

Price: TBD

SHOP NOW


Bandits Bandanas "Concrete Jungle"

watch
Courtesy

Bandits Bandanas are made from organic cotton at a Fair Trade-certified facility in India. The brand’s designs feature work from various artists — like this one from Brooklyn-based tattoo artist Rosa Bluestone Perr. On top of being one of the cooler bandanas you can get, 10 percent of the proceeds go to support a charity of the artist's choosing (in this case Food Bank 4 NYC).

Price: $30

SHOP NOW

The Best Style Deals of the Week

Barbour International Duke Wax Jacket
Barbour International Duke Wax Jacket
Barbour endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$415 $175 (58% off)
Fend off April showers. 

Hamilton Khaki Field Watch, 38mm
Hamilton Khaki Field Watch, 38mm
Hamilton nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$380 $200 (47% off)
The perfect everyday watch. 

J.Crew Kenton Cap-Toe Boots
J.Crew Kenton Cap-Toe Boots
J.Crew jcrew.com
SHOP NOW

$298 $134 (55% off)
Goodyear-welted boots with the code SHOPSALE

Double-knit pullover hoodie
Double-knit pullover hoodie
J.Crew jcrew.com
SHOP NOW

$70 $25 (64% off)
Get cozy with the code SHOPSALE

Outerknown Hightide Sweatshorts
Outerknown Hightide Sweatshorts
Outerknown huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$88 $75 (15% off)
Made for warm-weather lounging. 

Marine Layer Banks Crew Sweatshirt
Marine Layer Banks Crew Sweatshirt
huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$88 $57 (35% off)
All you need this spring. 

Vans Anaheim Factory Era 95 DX Sneaker
Vans Anaheim Factory Era 95 DX Sneaker
VANS nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$75 $40 (46% off)
Throwback vibes. 

Christian Dior Sunglasses
Christian Dior Sunglasses
CHRISTIAN DIOR nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$340 $100 (70% off)
Distinguished shades. 

Faherty Forever Jogger
Faherty Forever Jogger
Faherty Brand huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$128 $70 (45% off)
Stay comfortable. 

Victory Sportswear Classic Runner
Victory Sportswear Classic Runner
Victory Sportswear huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$230 $195 (15% off)
Small-batch runners. 

Edwin Sunrise II Tee
Edwin Sunrise II Tee
endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$55 $35 (36% off)
Expand your mind. 

Barbour Beacon Sports Jacket
Barbour Beacon Sports Jacket
Barbour endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$745 $355 (52% off)
A steal. 

Proof 72-Hour Merino Polo
Proof 72-Hour Merino Polo
Proof huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$88 $48 (45% off)
Prepare for warmer weather. 

Rancourt & Co. Freeman Slippers
Rancourt & Co. Freeman Slippers
Rancourt & Co. huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$225 $146 (35% off)
Upgrade your WFH shoes. 

Garrett Leight California Optical Wilson Sunglasses
Garrett Leight California Optical Wilson Sunglasses
Garrett Leight California Optical huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$390 $312 (20% off)
Sunny day, sweeping the clouds away. 

Ginew Waxed Canvas Rider Jacket
Ginew Waxed Canvas Rider Jacket
Ginew huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$365 $201 (42% off)
Weather-resistant, built to last. 

Dior Homme Sunglasses
Dior Homme Sunglasses
DIOR HOMME nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$330 $100 (69% off)
Invest in nicer shades. 

Faherty Slub Cotton Hoodie
Faherty Slub Cotton Hoodie
Faherty Brand huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$98 $64 (35% off)
Prioritize your comfort. 

Outerknown Blanket Shirt Jacket
Outerknown Blanket Shirt Jacket
Outerknown huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$168 $126 (25% off)
May as well get the best. 

Rhythm Uni Fleece Pant
Rhythm Uni Fleece Pant
Rhythm huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$50 $35 (30% off)
New sweatpants are worth it. 

Le Mont Saint Michel Work Jacket
Le Mont Saint Michel Work Jacket
Le Mont St Michel huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$245 $159 (35% off)
The original chore coat. 

Citizen BI1045-13E Watch
Citizen BI1045-13E Watch
Citizen nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$140 $70 (50% off)
Hard to argue with that price. 

Alternative Marathon Pullover Hoodie
Alternative Marathon Pullover Hoodie
Alternative nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$40 $17 (57% off)
Your go-to lightweight hoodie. 

Padmore & Barnes Willow Shoes
Padmore & Barnes Willow Shoes
Padmore & Barnes huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$200 $130 (35% off)
All-day comfort. 

Marine Layer Myers Sweater
Marine Layer Myers Sweater
Marine Layer huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$155 $85 (45% off)
For chilly evenings. 

Keen Uneek II Slide
Keen Uneek II Slide
Keen nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$100 $77 (23% off)
Relax. 

Madewell Baseball Cap
Madewell Baseball Cap
Madewell madewell.com
SHOP NOW

$30 $20 (33% off)
Time for a new hat. 

Save Khaki Quarter Zip Sweatshirt
Save Khaki Quarter Zip Sweatshirt
Save Khaki eastdane.com
SHOP NOW

$120 $60 (50% off)
An alternative to the hoodie. 

Techné Instruments Merlin 9238A SS GB
Techné Instruments Merlin 9238A SS GB
Techné Instruments verishop.com
SHOP NOW

$260 $245 (6% off)
Field ready. 

Todd Snyder Workwear Snap Jacket
Todd Snyder Workwear Snap Jacket
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$188 $84 (55% off)
A vintage-inspired mechanic's shirt. 

Aquatalia Dax Suede Boat Shoe
Aquatalia Dax Suede Boat Shoe
Aquatalia nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$395 $195 (50% off)
Weatherproof moc-toe kicks. 

Todd Snyder Reverse Fleece Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder Reverse Fleece Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$168 $119 (29% off)
Cozy for every season. 

Ugg Courtland Boot
Ugg Courtland Boot
nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$200 $120 (40% off)
Where the ranch meets the beach. 

Alex Mill Field Shirt
Alex Mill Field Shirt
ALEX MILL nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$95 $40 (57% off)
Field of Dreams

Wood Wood Fabian Shirt
Wood Wood Fabian Shirt
Wood Wood verishop.com
SHOP NOW

$270 $189 (30% off)
Your go-to layer. 

Everlane Relaxed Summer Jean
Everlane Relaxed Summer Jean
everlane everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$68 $20 (71% off)
Hard to go wrong with these. 

Stan Ray Tie-Dye Logo Tee
Stan Ray Tie-Dye Logo Tee
madewell madewell.com
SHOP NOW

$50 $30 (40% off)
Relaxed workwear. 

Madewell x Penfield Equinox Puffer Jacket
Madewell x Penfield Equinox Puffer Jacket
Madewell madewell.com
SHOP NOW

$275 $55 (80% off)
Now's the best time to buy a parka. 

Rhodes Footwear Dolomite Boot
Rhodes Footwear Dolomite Boot
Rhodes Footwear huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$248 $161 (35% off)
A vintage-inspired hiker. 

Gevril Wall Street Automatic Diver
Gevril Wall Street Automatic Diver
Gevril nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$3,495 $750 (78% off)
Serious savings. 

Uniqlo Milano Ribbed Crew Neck Sweater
Uniqlo Milano Ribbed Crew Neck Sweater
uniqlo.com
SHOP NOW

$40 $20 (50% off)
Wear it til summer. 

Timex MK1
Timex MK1
TIMEX nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$89 $45 (49% off)
Ideal for every day. 

Nike Killshot SP
Nike Killshot SP
Nike endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$95 $59 (38% off)
A modern classic.

Todd Snyder Wool Cruiser Jacket
Todd Snyder Wool Cruiser Jacket
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$598 $399 (33% off)
Filson, but make it NYC. 

Todd Snyder Italian Quilted Liner Jacket
Todd Snyder Italian Quilted Liner Jacket
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$248 $144 (41% off)
Your spring jacket. 

Saucony Jazz Original Vintage
Saucony Jazz Original Vintage
Saucony endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$99 $69 (30% off)
Hard to fault a classic. 

Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch
Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch
Timex Huckberry
SHOP NOW

$189 $132 (29% off)
An affordable diver. 

Everlane Crew Neck Sweater
Everlane Crew Neck Sweater
EVERLANE nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$64 $34 (47% off)
A great layer for spring. 

Teva Hurricane XLT2 ALP Sandasl
Teva Hurricane XLT2 ALP Sandasl
Teva nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$85 $47 (44% off)
With or without socks. 

Ermenegildo Zegna Sunglasses
Ermenegildo Zegna Sunglasses
Ermenegildo Zegna nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$305 $100 (67% off)
The cooler Italian Wayfarers. 

Astorflex Bitflex Chelsea Boot
Astorflex Bitflex Chelsea Boot
Astorflex endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$175 $115 (34% off)
Italian-made Chelsea boots.

Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch
Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch
Timex toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$138 $79 (42% off)
Can't go wrong with this 40mm classic.

