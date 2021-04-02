12 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week

It's full-on springtime, and time for new kicks, and maybe a fresh hoodie. We've got that for you in this week's roundup, along with a few of this year's major watch releases: Don't miss Rado's new ceramic dive watch, a sharp linen Armani suit and a thermal crewneck with a new silhouette. Kick off the weekend and the season with these fun drops and much more.
Rado Captain Cook High-tech Ceramic Watch
Courtesy
We'd been wondering when it would happen. Now, Rado's most popular sport watch has finally merged with the technology the brand is best known for: ceramic. The new Captian Cook dive watch has a fully ceramic case and bracelet in a couple different colors, including a cool black. The dial is sapphire crystal with a "smoked" treatment, which allows for a tinted view of the automatic movement inside while retaining strong legibility.
This breezy linen-blend suit jacket is perfect for warmer weather in the months ahead. Made in Italy, it features notch lapels, patch pockets and a double vent. Make sure to check out Mr Porter for an exclusive capsule collection of other lightweight layers.
The retro-esque Ocea Star Tribute is one of our favorite watches from Mido in a while, not least for its 40.5mm case and reasonable price. Its newest version has a more contemporary look with an all-green dial, bezel and strap, enlivened with a pop of orange. Inside, it's got an 80-hour-power-reserve automatic movement from its sister company ETA.
This throwback silhouette is made with LWG Gold certified leather and partially recycled synthetics like Koio’s ReCycled outsole, made up of 68-percent recycled materials. Made in the Marche region of Italy, this shoe comes in a range of colors.
British watchmaker Bremont is expanding its Supermarine dive watch collection with a totally new model combining a chronograph and GMT. It comes in color and strap options and is powered by a modified ETA 7754 automatic movement.
Madewell x Parks Project Yosemite National Park Hoodie
Courtesy
Made from organic cotton, this hoodie reps Yosemite, the iconic park in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains. Parks Project supports the future of public lands by contributing directly to 45 park conservancies across the U.S.
Omega's Tresor line within the larger DeVille dress watch collection has an elegantly minimalist but distinctly high-end feel. The newest models add some visual and technical complexity to an otherwise simple design: two vertically symmetrical subdials respectively indicate the seconds (at 6 o'clock) and the movement's power reserve (at 12 o'clock).
This vintage-inspired hoodie now comes in summer-ready white, perfect for cool evenings at the beach. Made in Southern California from 24-ounce french cotton terry, it features two two-entry front pockets, a V-stitch at the neck, a roomy hood and a lifetime guarantee.
Ball Trainmaster Railroad Standard 130 Years Watch
Courtesy
Founded 130 years ago, today's Ball Watch Company is still known for its pocket watches' role in early railroad development in the United States. The newest model in its Trainmaster collection celebrates the anniversary and looks back to the design of those pocket watches. An elegant enamel dial offers an interesting contrast to the 14 tritium tubes used for illumination.
It’s not surprising if you missed this release — it was gone almost immediately. Made in Vernon. California from 24-ounce, ring-spun cotton, this thermal has an oversized fit that is shorter and wider than normal thermals.
Among multiple cool releases this year, Yema has announced a couple new versions of its Superman Worldtime — which despite its name suggesting a somewhat different type of watch is recognizable as a proper GMT with its 24-hour hand and accompanying 24-hour rotating bezel. It comes in two iterations, including one with an all-steel bezel and one with a Rolex-like bicolor "Coke bezel," both powered by the brand's own YEMA3000 automatic movement.
TAG Heuer has expanded on its youth-oriented, motorsport-focused Formula 1 collection. The several new models feature chronograph functionality (there's also a new time-only model) and come in a range of options. What they all have in common are quartz movements, a 43mm diameter and bold coloring in some form or another.
