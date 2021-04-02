Today's Top Stories
12 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week

Fresh hoodies, new dive watches from brands big and small and much more figure in this week's roundup.

By Zen Love and John Zientek
watch
Courtesy

It's full-on springtime, and time for new kicks, and maybe a fresh hoodie. We've got that for you in this week's roundup, along with a few of this year's major watch releases: Don't miss Rado's new ceramic dive watch, a sharp linen Armani suit and a thermal crewneck with a new silhouette. Kick off the weekend and the season with these fun drops and much more.

Rado Captain Cook High-tech Ceramic Watch

watch
Courtesy

We'd been wondering when it would happen. Now, Rado's most popular sport watch has finally merged with the technology the brand is best known for: ceramic. The new Captian Cook dive watch has a fully ceramic case and bracelet in a couple different colors, including a cool black. The dial is sapphire crystal with a "smoked" treatment, which allows for a tinted view of the automatic movement inside while retaining strong legibility.

Price: $3,300-$3,800

SHOP NOW

Giorgio Armani Suit Jacket

watch
Courtesy

This breezy linen-blend suit jacket is perfect for warmer weather in the months ahead. Made in Italy, it features notch lapels, patch pockets and a double vent. Make sure to check out Mr Porter for an exclusive capsule collection of other lightweight layers.

Price: $2,295

SHOP NOW

Mido Ocean Star Tribute Watch

watch
Courtesy

The retro-esque Ocea Star Tribute is one of our favorite watches from Mido in a while, not least for its 40.5mm case and reasonable price. Its newest version has a more contemporary look with an all-green dial, bezel and strap, enlivened with a pop of orange. Inside, it's got an 80-hour-power-reserve automatic movement from its sister company ETA.

Price: $950

SHOP NOW

Koio Retro Runner

watch
Courtesy

This throwback silhouette is made with LWG Gold certified leather and partially recycled synthetics like Koio’s ReCycled outsole, made up of 68-percent recycled materials. Made in the Marche region of Italy, this shoe comes in a range of colors.

Price: $278

SHOP NOW

Bremont Supermarine Chrono Watch

watch
Courtesy

British watchmaker Bremont is expanding its Supermarine dive watch collection with a totally new model combining a chronograph and GMT. It comes in color and strap options and is powered by a modified ETA 7754 automatic movement.

Price: $6,795-$7,395

SHOP NOW

Madewell x Parks Project Yosemite National Park Hoodie

watch
Courtesy

Made from organic cotton, this hoodie reps Yosemite, the iconic park in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains. Parks Project supports the future of public lands by contributing directly to 45 park conservancies across the U.S.

Price: $98

SHOP NOW

Omega DeVille Tresor Power Reserve Watch

watch
Courtesy

Omega's Tresor line within the larger DeVille dress watch collection has an elegantly minimalist but distinctly high-end feel. The newest models add some visual and technical complexity to an otherwise simple design: two vertically symmetrical subdials respectively indicate the seconds (at 6 o'clock) and the movement's power reserve (at 12 o'clock).

Price: $7,600+

SHOP NOW

Birdwell Beach Britches Cayucos Pullover Hoodie

watch
Courtesy

This vintage-inspired hoodie now comes in summer-ready white, perfect for cool evenings at the beach. Made in Southern California from 24-ounce french cotton terry, it features two two-entry front pockets, a V-stitch at the neck, a roomy hood and a lifetime guarantee.

Price: $110

SHOP NOW

Ball Trainmaster Railroad Standard 130 Years Watch

watch
Courtesy

Founded 130 years ago, today's Ball Watch Company is still known for its pocket watches' role in early railroad development in the United States. The newest model in its Trainmaster collection celebrates the anniversary and looks back to the design of those pocket watches. An elegant enamel dial offers an interesting contrast to the 14 tritium tubes used for illumination.

Price: $2,499

SHOP NOW

Standard Issue for 18 East Thermal Crewneck

watch
Courtesy

It’s not surprising if you missed this release — it was gone almost immediately. Made in Vernon. California from 24-ounce, ring-spun cotton, this thermal has an oversized fit that is shorter and wider than normal thermals.

Price: Sold out

SHOP NOW

Yema Superman Worldtime Watch

watch
Courtesy

Among multiple cool releases this year, Yema has announced a couple new versions of its Superman Worldtime — which despite its name suggesting a somewhat different type of watch is recognizable as a proper GMT with its 24-hour hand and accompanying 24-hour rotating bezel. It comes in two iterations, including one with an all-steel bezel and one with a Rolex-like bicolor "Coke bezel," both powered by the brand's own YEMA3000 automatic movement.

Price: $1,119-$1,190

SHOP NOW

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Watches

watch
Courtesy

TAG Heuer has expanded on its youth-oriented, motorsport-focused Formula 1 collection. The several new models feature chronograph functionality (there's also a new time-only model) and come in a range of options. What they all have in common are quartz movements, a 43mm diameter and bold coloring in some form or another.

Price: $1,900-$2,050

SHOP NOW

The Best Style Deals of the Week

Native Youth Moreno T-Shirt
Native Youth Moreno T-Shirt
Native Youth verishop.com
SHOP NOW

$50 $38 (25% off)
Tie dye, but subtle.

Tom Ford August Sunglasses
Tom Ford August Sunglasses
Tom Ford nordstromrack.com
$159.97
SHOP NOW

$445 $160 (64% off)
Don't miss out!

Carhartt Pocket T-Shirt
Carhartt Pocket T-Shirt
Carhartt moosejaw.com
SHOP NOW

$20 $13 (35% off)
Classic shirt, better price.

Oliver Peoples Sunglasses
Oliver Peoples Sunglasses
Oliver Peoples nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$471 $120 (74% off)
Undeniably cool.

Stepney Workers Club Dellow Sneakers
Stepney Workers Club Dellow Sneakers
endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$89 $59 (34% off)
Not your Dad's Chucks.

Spiritual Gangster x Grateful Dead Tee
Spiritual Gangster x Grateful Dead Tee
Spiritual Gangster eastdane.com
SHOP NOW

$78 $55 (30% off)
Steal your face right off your head.

Vans Vault x LQQK Studio UA OG Chukka Boot
Vans Vault x LQQK Studio UA OG Chukka Boot
Vans endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$155 $99 (36% off)
A great collab for less.

District Vision Keiichi Sunglasses
District Vision Keiichi Sunglasses
District Vision eastdane.com
SHOP NOW

$249 $174 (30% off)
If you know,  you know.

Rhythm Uni Fleece Hood
Rhythm Uni Fleece Hood
Rhythm huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$60 $42 (30% off)
New season, new sweatshirt.

Bottega Veneta Sunglasses
Bottega Veneta Sunglasses
Bottega Veneta nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$360 $140 (61% off)

Italian style for less.

Adidas x Jonah Hill Samba
Adidas x Jonah Hill Samba
Adidas endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$105 $69 (34% off)
Classic kicks, new color.

Havaianas Basic Flip Flops
Havaianas Basic Flip Flops
Havaianas nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$22 $12 (45% off)
A warm-weather staple.

Carhartt WIP Overshirt
Carhartt WIP Overshirt
Carhartt WIP farfetch.com
SHOP NOW

$143 $57 (60% off)
Act fast. 

Vans Pro Slip-Ons
Vans Pro Slip-Ons
VANS nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$70 $40 (42% off)
Perfect for warmer days. 

Hamilton Pilot Pioneer Automatic Watch
Hamilton Pilot Pioneer Automatic Watch
Hamilton nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$1,145 $570 (50% off)
Your new daily driver. 

Todd Snyder Warm Up Shorts
Todd Snyder Warm Up Shorts
toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$128 $99 (22% off)
Throwback colors, laid-back fabric. 

Outerknown Blanket Shirt Jacket
Outerknown Blanket Shirt Jacket
Outerknown huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$168 $126 (25% off)
May as well get the best. 

Vans Era Sneakers
Vans Era Sneakers
VANS nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$75 $40 (46% off)
Far out, deep discount. 

Garrett Leight California Optical Hampton X
Garrett Leight California Optical Hampton X
Garrett Leight California Optical huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$398 $316 (21% off)
L.A. shades, rarely on sale.

Levi's Artist T-Shirt
Levi's Artist T-Shirt
Levi levi.com
SHOP NOW

$30 $9 (70% off)
Hard to beat this tee (Code PLUS50).

Salvatore Ferragamo Sunglasses
Salvatore Ferragamo Sunglasses
Salvatore Ferragamo nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$340 $80 (76% off)
Italian-made style for less.

Levi's 501 '93 Jeans
Levi's 501 '93 Jeans
Levi levi.com
SHOP NOW

$90 $29 (68% off)
'90s jeans, '90s price (Code PLUS50).

Deadwood Sharpe Suede Jacket
Deadwood Sharpe Suede Jacket
verishop.com
SHOP NOW

$400 $280 (30% off)
Dress well — pandemic be damned.

Everlane ThermoStat Base Layer
Everlane ThermoStat Base Layer
everlane everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$68 $40 (41% off)
Base layers can be top layers in the heat.

Whiting Shirt
Whiting Shirt
Wax London huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$170 $94 (45% off) 
A new overshirt for a new season. 

Hamilton Khaki Field Watch, 38mm
Hamilton Khaki Field Watch, 38mm
Hamilton nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$380 $200 (47% off)
The perfect everyday watch. 

Sabah Slip-On Shoes
Sabah Slip-On Shoes
huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$195 $156 (20% off) 
The perfect shoes for warm weather. 

Vans Ultrarange EXO
Vans Ultrarange EXO
Vans huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$90 $68 (24% off) 
Vans, but off-road. 

Uniqlo U Regular-Fit Jeans
Uniqlo U Regular-Fit Jeans
uniqlo.com
SHOP NOW

$50 $40 (20% off) 
Jeans don't have to be blue. 

Vans Vault x Free & Easy Popover Hoody
Vans Vault x Free & Easy Popover Hoody
Vans endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$99 $69 (30% off) 
A dose of laid-back California style. 

Billy Reid Western Shirt
Billy Reid Western Shirt
Billy Reid eastdane.com
SHOP NOW

$250 $75 (70% off) 
An American classic. 

Ugg Romeo Corduroy Shoes
Ugg Romeo Corduroy Shoes
UGG nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$90 $40 (55% off) 
Post-beach, post-hike comfort. 

Marine Layer Sweatshirt
Marine Layer Sweatshirt
Marine Layer huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$88 $57 (35% off) 
Coastal cool. 

Todd Snyder Italian Suede Dylan Jacket
Todd Snyder Italian Suede Dylan Jacket
toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$998 $594 (40% off) 

This layer will last a lifetime. 

Timex MK1
Timex MK1
TIMEX nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$89 $45 (49% off)
Ideal for every day. 

Outerknown Hightide Sweatshorts
Outerknown Hightide Sweatshorts
Outerknown huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$88 $75 (15% off)
Made for warm-weather lounging. 

Marine Layer Banks Crew Sweatshirt
Marine Layer Banks Crew Sweatshirt
huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$88 $57 (35% off)
All you need this spring. 

Faherty Forever Jogger
Faherty Forever Jogger
Faherty Brand huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$128 $70 (45% off)
Stay comfortable. 

Edwin Sunrise II Tee
Edwin Sunrise II Tee
endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$55 $35 (36% off)
Expand your mind. 

Rancourt & Co. Freeman Slippers
Rancourt & Co. Freeman Slippers
Rancourt & Co. huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$225 $146 (35% off)
Upgrade your WFH shoes. 

Garrett Leight California Optical Wilson Sunglasses
Garrett Leight California Optical Wilson Sunglasses
Garrett Leight California Optical huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$390 $312 (20% off)
Sunny day, sweeping the clouds away. 

Faherty Slub Cotton Hoodie
Faherty Slub Cotton Hoodie
Faherty Brand huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$98 $64 (35% off)
Prioritize your comfort. 

Citizen BI1045-13E Watch
Citizen BI1045-13E Watch
Citizen nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$140 $70 (50% off)
Hard to argue with that price. 

Keen Uneek II Slide
Keen Uneek II Slide
Keen nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$100 $77 (23% off)
Relax. 

Madewell Baseball Cap
Madewell Baseball Cap
Madewell madewell.com
SHOP NOW

$30 $20 (33% off)
Time for a new hat. 

Techné Instruments Merlin 9238A SS GB
Techné Instruments Merlin 9238A SS GB
Techné Instruments verishop.com
SHOP NOW

$260 $245 (6% off)
Field ready. 

Todd Snyder Workwear Snap Jacket
Todd Snyder Workwear Snap Jacket
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$188 $84 (55% off)
A vintage-inspired mechanic's shirt. 

Todd Snyder Reverse Fleece Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder Reverse Fleece Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$168 $119 (29% off)
Cozy for every season. 

Ugg Courtland Boot
Ugg Courtland Boot
nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$200 $120 (40% off)
Where the ranch meets the beach. 

Alex Mill Field Shirt
Alex Mill Field Shirt
ALEX MILL nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$95 $40 (57% off)
Field of Dreams

Wood Wood Fabian Shirt
Wood Wood Fabian Shirt
Wood Wood verishop.com
SHOP NOW

$270 $189 (30% off)
Your go-to layer. 

Everlane Relaxed Summer Jean
Everlane Relaxed Summer Jean
everlane everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$68 $20 (71% off)
Hard to go wrong with these. 

Stan Ray Tie-Dye Logo Tee
Stan Ray Tie-Dye Logo Tee
madewell madewell.com
SHOP NOW

$50 $30 (40% off)
Relaxed workwear. 

Gevril Wall Street Automatic Diver
Gevril Wall Street Automatic Diver
Gevril nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$3,495 $750 (78% off)
Serious savings. 

Todd Snyder Italian Quilted Liner Jacket
Todd Snyder Italian Quilted Liner Jacket
Todd Snyder toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$248 $144 (41% off)
Your spring jacket. 

Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch
Huckberry x Timex "Cola" Sport Watch
Timex Huckberry
SHOP NOW

$189 $132 (29% off)
An affordable diver. 

Teva Hurricane XLT2 ALP Sandasl
Teva Hurricane XLT2 ALP Sandasl
Teva nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$85 $47 (44% off)
With or without socks. 

Ermenegildo Zegna Sunglasses
Ermenegildo Zegna Sunglasses
Ermenegildo Zegna nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$305 $100 (67% off)
The cooler Italian Wayfarers. 

