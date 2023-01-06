For more style and grooming releases, check out our collection of the best new gear of 2022.
Both the grooming and style spaces are hard to keep up with. Sure, you can stay close to a few core brands and never really need to deviate all that often, but that methodology really limits you (and your wardrobe). There are loads of brands out there, both big and small, new and undiscovered, offering incredible outerwear, exfoliants, boots and beyond.
Each week, we round up the best style and grooming releases here, in our guide to the best of them thus far this year.
January
Taylor Stitch The Golden Bear Snap Bomber
Taylor Stitch's latest collab with legendary San Fran brand Golden Bear Sportswear is a sweet-looking black and blue bomber jacket. It's available via Taylor Stitch's Workshop — in limited quantities, though: just 50.
Price: $598
Unmarked Yulka 02GXL Eco White
Tanned using aluminum salts, Mexican footwear brand Unmarked's Eco White Yulka 02GXL Boot sticks out, but for good reason. It's a unique color, sure, but it's the sturdy construction that strikes.
Price: $350
Studio D'Artisan Tasogare Indigo Outdoorsman Jacket
Want a hefty flannel? Look no further than Studio D'Artisan's full-on flannel jacket, which is made from heavyweight, Indigo dyed jacquard check woven fabric. It comes with stacked pockets, taped seams, bartack reinforcements and is finished with reproduction melamine buttons.
Price: $485
Tom Ford Cherry Smoke
Tom Ford's classic Cherry Eau de Parfum is an iconic aroma. Now, though, there are variants — and good ones at that. Take Cherry Smoke, for example. It's the famous fragrance but burnt, and, in my opinion, made better.
Price: $240
American Trench Wool Fleece Jacket
When you want to wear fleece, reach for one made from wool, not polyester. Polyester sheds, which sends microplastics into our water supply. Wool options, like this one from American Trench, are better for the planet, but in the long run, too, making you more likely to hold onto it.
Price: $365
Jamieson's of Shetland Fair Isle V-Neck Sweater Vest
Sweater vests are cool, especially when they're made by Jamieson's of Shetland, a storied Scottish company that specializes in woolen knitwear.
Price: $159
