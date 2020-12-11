Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.
There are watches, and then there is the PAM01112, Panerai Luminor Marina Goldtech™ Sole Blu in a 44mm case. It's about as pretty as dive watches get, so pretty in fact, that we’re inclined to say it wouldn’t look out of place paired with your finest suit. Its case is made from Goldtech, which is a technologically advanced gold alloy engineered by Panerai’s Laboratorio de Idee to achieve an intense, unique red hue and extreme degree of resistance to oxidation and scratches. The technology comes together in a refined form that calls back to Panerai's original Luminor introduced in the 1950s. But, if the task at hand calls for a bit more performance, the PAM01112 has you covered there too with an included dark blue rubber strap.
LEARN MORE
Product innovation is alive and well. It just looked a little different this year.
The best camper vans we wrote about in 2020, from trail-conquering overlanders to tricked-out Toyota Siennas.
If you're buying one of the next-generation consoles, either an Xbox Series X or a PlayStation 5, you want to first upgrade your TV.
You won't want to miss the cool watch and style drops that crossed our desks this week, from colorful dive watches to crocodile boots and more.
Brand ambassadors can be controversial, but the best ones feel like a natural match.
White's Perry moc-toe boots are an incredible value — here's why.
Apple's AirPods Max dominated the news this week, but a lot of other new gadgets snuck out too.
A new Civic Type R for grown-ups, an SUV for single-malt drinkers...and, of course, a $550,000 Beetle powered by a jet engine.
Not everyone on your Christmas list is going to make the cut for getting a big-ticket item.
Don't want to stop training outside, despite the cold? These winterized sneakers conquer ice and snow like no other.
We've all been redefining what makes a gym, but no matter where we lift, run and sweat, the right gear is critical.
The production version of the Hennessey Venom F5 is just days away from its debut.
Technical materials and elegant design make this desk converter ideal for your tinkering proclivities.
Bags of coffee are more than just pretty packaging.
Reports and rumors suggest dramatic performance upgrades for the WRX STI.
LEARN MORE
Enter for your chance to win the gear you need for a holiday road trip. Prizes include quality eyewear, hard-wearing footwear, freshly roasted coffee and essential reading material.