Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

panerai pam1112
Panerai

This Blue and Gold Panerai Is the Stuff of Dreams
panerai pam1112
Panerai

There are watches, and then there is the PAM01112, Panerai Luminor Marina Goldtech™ Sole Blu in a 44mm case. It's about as pretty as dive watches get, so pretty in fact, that we’re inclined to say it wouldn’t look out of place paired with your finest suit. Its case is made from Goldtech, which is a technologically advanced gold alloy engineered by Panerai’s Laboratorio de Idee to achieve an intense, unique red hue and extreme degree of resistance to oxidation and scratches. The technology comes together in a refined form that calls back to Panerai's original Luminor introduced in the 1950s. But, if the task at hand calls for a bit more performance, the PAM01112 has you covered there too with an included dark blue rubber strap.

The 100 Best New Products of 2020
gp100 cover
Henry Phillips

Product innovation is alive and well. It just looked a little different this year.

Our 13 Favorite Camper Vans of 2020
ready set van
Will Sabel Courtney

The best camper vans we wrote about in 2020, from trail-conquering overlanders to tricked-out Toyota Siennas.

Buying a Next Gen Console? Here's Why to Budget for a New TV, Too
lg
LG

If you're buying one of the next-generation consoles, either an Xbox Series X or a PlayStation 5, you want to first upgrade your TV.

22 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week
style releases 1210
Courtesy

You won't want to miss the cool watch and style drops that crossed our desks this week, from colorful dive watches to crocodile boots and more.

What Makes a Compelling Watch Brand Ambassador?
compelling watch ambassadors
Courtesy

Brand ambassadors can be controversial, but the best ones feel like a natural match.

These Are the Best Moc-Toe Boots for Your Money
whites perry
White's

White's Perry moc-toe boots are an incredible value — here's why.

7 Gadgets You Should Have on Your Radar This Week, That Aren't the AirPods Max
tech roundup
Courtesy

Apple's AirPods Max dominated the news this week, but a lot of other new gadgets snuck out too.

All the Automotive News You Missed This Week That You Should Know About
bugatti bolide
Bugattii

A new Civic Type R for grown-ups, an SUV for single-malt drinkers...and, of course, a $550,000 Beetle powered by a jet engine.

The Best Men's Gifts Under $25
best mens gifts under 25
Courtesy

Not everyone on your Christmas list is going to make the cut for getting a big-ticket item.

The 7 Best Winter Running Shoes of 2021
nike winter shoes
Nike

Don't want to stop training outside, despite the cold? These winterized sneakers conquer ice and snow like no other.

The Best Gifts for the Gym Rat in Your Life
the best gifts for the gym rat in your life
Courtesy

We've all been redefining what makes a gym, but no matter where we lift, run and sweat, the right gear is critical.

Hennessey's Bugatti-Rivaling Hypercar Is About to Be Revealed
venom f5 sports car
Hennessey Performance

The production version of the Hennessey Venom F5 is just days away from its debut.

Convert Any Table into a Watchmaking Studio with This Portable Desk
etablee
Etablee

Technical materials and elegant design make this desk converter ideal for your tinkering proclivities.

How to Read a Bag of Coffee Beans
buy better coffee gear patrol lead full
Henry Phillips

Bags of coffee are more than just pretty packaging.

The Next Subaru WRX STI Will Push the Boundaries of Performance and Tech
subaru levorg 2021 sti
Subaru

Reports and rumors suggest dramatic performance upgrades for the WRX STI.

Ends Soon: Win Over $1,600 in Gear for Your Next Road Trip
man wearing ewool heated vest, carton of drive coffee, man wearing randolph usa sunglasses, pair of rmwilliams leather boots, and an image of cars at a road track event
Courtesy

Enter for your chance to win the gear you need for a holiday road trip. Prizes include quality eyewear, hard-wearing footwear, freshly roasted coffee and essential reading material.

