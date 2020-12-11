Today's Top Stories
1
The 50 Best Gifts for Men
2
The Best Everyday Gadget Gift Ideas Under $50
3
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
4
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
5
The Gifts Gear Patrol Staffers Want This Year

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Convert Any Table into a Watchmaking Studio with This Portable Desk

Technical materials and elegant design make this desk converter ideal for your tinkering proclivities.

By Zen Love
etablee
Etablee

In an increasingly WFH era, you may have browsed products that convert your regular desk into a standing desk. There are plenty of good options for laptop stands and the like, but what if your work or hobby involves getting up close with small items like watches or electronics? The new Etablee OE1 may be just the thing for you — and it's built to the standards of a luxury watch, to boot.

etablee
Etablee
Related Stories
How to Change a Watch Battery
How to Be a Watch Guy

The main thing that makes a watchmaker's bench different from other desks is that its surface needs to be at chest level so watchmakers don't need to lean forward all day. Rather than investing in a dedicated bench, the Etablee OE1 sits atop another desk to provide this surface. Made of lightweight materials (a total weight of just 1.86kg), it's meant to be easy to set up and remove as necessary and yet to be completely sturdy. Created by a horology educator, it's also intended to provide a level of craftsmanship similar to that which watchmakers are familiar with in luxury watches.

The 65cm x 40cm surface is made of carbon fiber and its corners are curved elegantly downward to make for ergonomic arm rests. Sitting 20cm tall, it's supported on a honeycomb-patterned aluminum frame with rubber foot pads. With technical materials and a sophisticated design, it's an attractive appointment in and of itself and can be ordered directly from the brand for $1,195.

SHOP NOW

The Best Style Deals of the Week

The Elder Statesman Tie-Dye Cashmere Sweater
The Elder Statesman Tie-Dye Cashmere Sweater
matchesfashion.com
SHOP NOW

$1,344 $813 (40% off)

The gradient and warmth of a good sunset.

Persol PO9649S Sunglasses
Persol PO9649S Sunglasses
Persol ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$310 $217 (30% off)
Aviators don't have to have metal frames.

Astorflex Sandflex
Astorflex Sandflex
Astorflex huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$135 $72 (47% off)
Pair these Italian-made slip-ons with some chunky socks.

Guanábana Handmade Keyring in Purple
Guanábana Handmade Keyring in Purple
Guanábana toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$40 $29 (27% off)
A good holiday gift for someone on your list (or yourself).

Alex Mill City Cargo Pant
Alex Mill City Cargo Pant
Alex Mill huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$125 $75 (40% off)
Relaxed and tapered with lots of storage.

Hill City Hydro Pile Jacket
Hill City Hydro Pile Jacket
hc gap.com
SHOP NOW

$178 $69 (61% off)
The color (and price) of this fleece is hard to beat.

The North Face Brown Label Mittens
The North Face Brown Label Mittens
The North Face eastdane.com
SHOP NOW

$60 $42 (30% off)
Staying warm is never overrated.

Saturdays NYC x District Vision Mindful Ocean Collective T-Shirt
Saturdays NYC x District Vision Mindful Ocean Collective T-Shirt
saturdaysnyc.com
SHOP NOW

$75 $56 (25% off)
Made from a super comfy blend of recycled polyester and recycled cotton.

Goldwin Grey Boa Zip-Up Hoodie
Goldwin Grey Boa Zip-Up Hoodie
ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$360 $270 (25% off)
Your current hoodie is not as cozy as it could be.

Wacko Maria x Carhartt Chase Beanie
Wacko Maria x Carhartt Chase Beanie
ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$45 $38 (16% off)
A subtle twist on a classic.

Robert Geller x Lululemon Take The Moment Joggers
Robert Geller x Lululemon Take The Moment Joggers
Robert Geller x lululemon eastdane.com
SHOP NOW

$158 $79 (50% off)
Get some better pants for your workout.

Saint Laurent Square Sunglasses
Saint Laurent Square Sunglasses
Saint Laurent nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$405 $120 (70% off)
Get faded.

Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Vest
Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Vest
uniqlo.com
SHOP NOW

$50 $30 (40% off)
The ultimate winter layer.

4SDesigns Black Croc Western Boots
4SDesigns Black Croc Western Boots
ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$990 $398 (60% off)
Man in Black.

Carhartt WIP Michigan Jacket
Carhartt WIP Michigan Jacket
ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$290 $194 (33% off)
This isn't going out of style any time soon.

Timex MK1 Chrono Watch
Timex MK1 Chrono Watch
TIMEX nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$119 $60 (49% off)
40mm of goodness.

Wax London Berg Jacket
Wax London Berg Jacket
verishop.com
SHOP NOW

$280 $140 (50% off)
Maybe it doesn't snow where you live.

Affix x Asics Gel-Noosa Tri 12 Sneakers
Affix x Asics Gel-Noosa Tri 12 Sneakers
ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$165 $91 (45% off)
Where function meets fashion.

Citizen Vintage Brycen Sport Watch
Citizen Vintage Brycen Sport Watch
Citizen nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$295 $140 (52% off)

A good looking diver that never needs a battery or winding.

Uniqlo U Wool-Blend Fleece Jacket
Uniqlo U Wool-Blend Fleece Jacket
uniqlo.com
SHOP NOW

$130 $50 (62% off)
Inspired by vintage workwear.

Todd Snyder + Champion Polartec Half Zip Hoodie
Todd Snyder + Champion Polartec Half Zip Hoodie
Polartec toddsnyder.com
SHOP NOW

$228 $179 (21% off)
There's no reason your hoodie shouldn't be fleece.

Bottega Veneta Core Square Sunglasses
Bottega Veneta Core Square Sunglasses
Bottega Veneta nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$470 $130 (72% off)

Italian luxury knocked down to an entry-level price.

Battenwear Battenpack
Battenwear Battenpack
endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$189 $125 (34% off)

A throwback bag, made in America.

Rotate North Altitude Pilot's Watch
Rotate North Altitude Pilot's Watch
Rotate North huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$333 $233 (30% off)
Bigger is not always better.

Adidas UltraBoost 20 Running Shoe
Adidas UltraBoost 20 Running Shoe
SHOP NOW

$180 $126 (30% off)
Act fast before this is gone.

Banks Journal Doubled Jacket
Banks Journal Doubled Jacket
verishop.com
SHOP NOW

$125 $75 (40% off)
Variations on a theme by Levi's.

Rag & Bone South Suede Belt
Rag & Bone South Suede Belt
SHOP NOW

$225 $135 (40% off)
Your belt is boring — this one isn't.

Remi Relief Yosemite T-Shirt
Remi Relief Yosemite T-Shirt
ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$120 $56 (53% off)

Vintage style without the stains.

Barbour Ashby Jacket
Barbour Ashby Jacket
Barbour endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$415 $185 (55% off)
An iconic jacket for a steal.

Filson Moleskin Seattle Shirt
Filson Moleskin Seattle Shirt
Filson zappos.com
SHOP NOW

$195 $137 (30% off)

An overshirt that will last for decades.

Sterling Silver Box Chain Necklace
Sterling Silver Box Chain Necklace
verishop.com
SHOP NOW

$170 $102 (40% off)
A timeless silver necklace that holds its value.

J.Crew Cashmere Hat
J.Crew Cashmere Hat
J.Crew jcrew.com
SHOP NOW

$70 $24 (66% off)
A cashmere beanie for 24 bucks? Get this before they realize what they've done. 

Converse x Hi Tri Panel Chuck 70
Converse x Hi Tri Panel Chuck 70
converse endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$85 $65 (23% off)
Color coordinated. 

Carhartt WIP Prentis Jacket
Carhartt WIP Prentis Jacket
ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$200 $154 (23% off)
Good luck finding this on sale again.

Saturdays NYC Grande Peace Hoodie
Saturdays NYC Grande Peace Hoodie
saturdaysnyc.com
SHOP NOW

$185 $101 (25% off)
Chills vibes, relaxed fit.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Office
This Sitewide Sale Will Refresh Your WFH Space
The 15 Best Desks for Small Spaces
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
How to Design a Business Card, Explained by a Master Stationer
This Bright Lamp Upgrades Every Desk, and is $49 Off
Can Home-Inspired Office Furniture Help You Work Better?
A High-Quality, Flat-Pack Desk That Comes Together Tool-Free
I’ve Given Up on Leather Wallets. You Should Too
60 Years After Eames, Herman Miller Hints at the Office of the Future
An Obsessive’s Guide to Un-Cluttering Your Work Desk
7 Great Architects and the Chairs They Designed