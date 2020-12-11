18 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week

Winter is upon us, but that doesn't mean everything has to be gray and dour. Colorful dive watches and cozy layers seem to express a growing sense of optimism as we prepare to leave a shitty 2020 behind. Don't miss some incredible vintage watch rereleases and crocodile boots, too: these watch and style drops are guaranteed to give your weekend an uplifting start.

A. Lange & Söhne Saxonia Thin Watch

Quite possibly the ultimate dress watch, a new 50-piece-limited-edition version of Lange's Saxonia features subtle sparkles on its deep black dial.

Price: $25,800

Tecovas Marshall Boots

This boot is made from Nile Crocodile which has smaller scales similar to the Caiman. A traditional cowboy boot in this exotic skin would cost well over $3K, so grab a pair of these while you can — there were only 500 made.

Price: $1,495

Unimatic x Massena LAB Marine U1-MLM Watch

For a new version of its Modello Uno, Unimatic teamed up with Massena Lab on a dive watch inspired by those worn by the French Navy in the 1960s.

Price: $895

18 East Drop Twenty Four

Made with Japanese cabled corduroy, this suit is business casual for the WFH generation. But if you’re just seeing this now, you’re too late — the Osman Jacket and single pleat trousers are already sold out.

Price: Sold Out

Flint and Tinder x Golden Bear Leather Bomber

This limited-edition jacket is made in San Francisco from buttery nubuck leather and features a removable sherpa collar. Lined with 5-ounce chambray, the jacket has flannel-lined pockets, knit cuffs and an oversized zipper.

Price: $998

Zodiac Super Sea Wolf 53 Compression Watch

It's mean and green, and easily one of the best-looking versions of Zodiac's Super Sea Wolf dive watch yet.

Price: $1,095

Mister Green Hemp Adjustable Face Mask

This double-sided face mask is made with premium hemp fabrics and features a flexible nosepiece and adjustable shock para-cord for a custom fit. It features two labels — pick your favorite depending on your mood and read up on Mister Green here.

Price: $25

Tutima Flieger Friday Chronograph

Best known for its aviation heritage, German brand Tutima made a special edition chronograph for the #FliegerFriday social media hashtag that's all about pilot watches.

Price: $3,450

Akila Legacy Raw

L.A.’s Akila produces some of the coolest sunglasses out there — just check out its latest Raw Collection. Made with unpolished acetate, each frame has a one-of-a-kind textured finish. And, like Akila’s other releases, each frame features scratch-resistant nylon lenses, durable 5-barrel hinges and an affordable price.

Price: $105

Seiko King Seiko Watch

Unless you're totally jaded by vintage rereleases, Seiko's resurrection of its popular King Seiko from 1965 has got to be one of the coolest recent throwbacks.

Price: $3,300

Story Mfg. Monster Indigo Fleece Polite Pullover

Story Mfg. updated its ever-popular Polite Pullover with thick, organic-cotton fleece, hand-dyed with natural indigo. It features the brand’s iconic crochet panel and a hand-embroidered peace sign on the chest.

Price: ~$524

Taylor Stitch Rugby Shirt

Rugby shirts are meant to take a beating. That’s why they were a favorite of Californian rock climbers in the ‘70s. This new iteration on the classic design is made from an 8-ounce blend of upcycled cotton and recycled polyester, and features and organic cotton collar, rubber rugby button and ribbed cuffs.

Price: $88

Omega De Ville Watches

Omega has expanded its dressy De Ville Prestige line with five new dial variations.

Price: $3,850+

Uniqlo x JW Anderson Heattech Socks

Made from marled yarn in a color-blocked design, these warm socks deliver JW Anderson’s take on traditional British apparel in a very affordable package. Make sure to check out other accessories like hats and gloves here.

Price: $7

Formex Essence ThirtyNine

Swiss watchmaker Formex's Essence collection features tough build, proprietary technology and COSC-certified automatic chronometer movements, and a new version offers a smaller 39mm case and some very cool dial options.

Price: $1,160

Camp High Counselor Hoodie

Camp High delivers extra laid-back vibes with this raglan-sleeve hoodie, made from 20-ounce French terry. Knit, dyed, printed and finished in L.A., it features an oversized hood, overlock underarm seams and a side-seam zippered stash pocket.

Price: $125

Suunto 7 Graphite Limited Edition

Powered by Wear OS from Google, the Suunto 7 is a powerful smartwatch for the outdoor set. This LE features a cool microfiber textile strap with a matching, graphite-colored case.

Price: $399

Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog II

The fifth collab between Crocs and Post Malone is already sold out. The Duet Max Clog II came in both pink and black colors, and featured a chunky outsole, pivotable backstrap and Post Malone-branded rivets and lanyard clips.

Price: Sold Out

