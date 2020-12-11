Today's Top Stories
18 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week

You won't want to miss the cool watch and style drops that crossed our desks this week, from colorful dive watches to crocodile boots and more.

By Zen Love and John Zientek
style releases 1210
Courtesy

Winter is upon us, but that doesn't mean everything has to be gray and dour. Colorful dive watches and cozy layers seem to express a growing sense of optimism as we prepare to leave a shitty 2020 behind. Don't miss some incredible vintage watch rereleases and crocodile boots, too: these watch and style drops are guaranteed to give your weekend an uplifting start.

A. Lange & Söhne Saxonia Thin Watch

style releases 1210
Courtesy

Quite possibly the ultimate dress watch, a new 50-piece-limited-edition version of Lange's Saxonia features subtle sparkles on its deep black dial.

Price: $25,800

SHOP NOW

Tecovas Marshall Boots

style releases 1210
Courtesy

This boot is made from Nile Crocodile which has smaller scales similar to the Caiman. A traditional cowboy boot in this exotic skin would cost well over $3K, so grab a pair of these while you can — there were only 500 made.

Price: $1,495

SHOP NOW

Unimatic x Massena LAB Marine U1-MLM Watch

style releases 1210
Courtesy

For a new version of its Modello Uno, Unimatic teamed up with Massena Lab on a dive watch inspired by those worn by the French Navy in the 1960s.

Price: $895

SHOP NOW

18 East Drop Twenty Four

style releases 1210
Courtesy

Made with Japanese cabled corduroy, this suit is business casual for the WFH generation. But if you’re just seeing this now, you’re too late — the Osman Jacket and single pleat trousers are already sold out.

Price: Sold Out

SHOP NOW

Flint and Tinder x Golden Bear Leather Bomber

style releases 1210
Courtesy

This limited-edition jacket is made in San Francisco from buttery nubuck leather and features a removable sherpa collar. Lined with 5-ounce chambray, the jacket has flannel-lined pockets, knit cuffs and an oversized zipper.

Price: $998

SHOP NOW

Zodiac Super Sea Wolf 53 Compression Watch

style releases 1210
Courtesy

It's mean and green, and easily one of the best-looking versions of Zodiac's Super Sea Wolf dive watch yet.

Price: $1,095

SHOP NOW

Mister Green Hemp Adjustable Face Mask

style releases 1210
Courtesy

This double-sided face mask is made with premium hemp fabrics and features a flexible nosepiece and adjustable shock para-cord for a custom fit. It features two labels — pick your favorite depending on your mood and read up on Mister Green here.

Price: $25

SHOP NOW

Tutima Flieger Friday Chronograph

style releases 1210
Courtesy

Best known for its aviation heritage, German brand Tutima made a special edition chronograph for the #FliegerFriday social media hashtag that's all about pilot watches.

Price: $3,450

SHOP NOW

Akila Legacy Raw

style releases 1210
Courtesy

L.A.’s Akila produces some of the coolest sunglasses out there — just check out its latest Raw Collection. Made with unpolished acetate, each frame has a one-of-a-kind textured finish. And, like Akila’s other releases, each frame features scratch-resistant nylon lenses, durable 5-barrel hinges and an affordable price.

Price: $105

SHOP NOW

Seiko King Seiko Watch

king seiko
Courtesy

Unless you're totally jaded by vintage rereleases, Seiko's resurrection of its popular King Seiko from 1965 has got to be one of the coolest recent throwbacks.

Price: $3,300

SHOP NOW

Story Mfg. Monster Indigo Fleece Polite Pullover

style releases 1210
Courtesy

Story Mfg. updated its ever-popular Polite Pullover with thick, organic-cotton fleece, hand-dyed with natural indigo. It features the brand’s iconic crochet panel and a hand-embroidered peace sign on the chest.

Price: ~$524

SHOP NOW

Taylor Stitch Rugby Shirt

style releases 1210
Courtesy

Rugby shirts are meant to take a beating. That’s why they were a favorite of Californian rock climbers in the ‘70s. This new iteration on the classic design is made from an 8-ounce blend of upcycled cotton and recycled polyester, and features and organic cotton collar, rubber rugby button and ribbed cuffs.

Price: $88

SHOP NOW

Omega De Ville Watches

style releases 1210
Courtesy

Omega has expanded its dressy De Ville Prestige line with five new dial variations.

Price: $3,850+

SHOP NOW

Uniqlo x JW Anderson Heattech Socks

style releases 1210
Courtesy

Made from marled yarn in a color-blocked design, these warm socks deliver JW Anderson’s take on traditional British apparel in a very affordable package. Make sure to check out other accessories like hats and gloves here.

Price: $7

SHOP NOW

Formex Essence ThirtyNine

style releases 1210
Courtesy

Swiss watchmaker Formex's Essence collection features tough build, proprietary technology and COSC-certified automatic chronometer movements, and a new version offers a smaller 39mm case and some very cool dial options.

Price: $1,160

SHOP NOW

Camp High Counselor Hoodie

style releases 1210
Courtesy

Camp High delivers extra laid-back vibes with this raglan-sleeve hoodie, made from 20-ounce French terry. Knit, dyed, printed and finished in L.A., it features an oversized hood, overlock underarm seams and a side-seam zippered stash pocket.

Price: $125

SHOP NOW

Suunto 7 Graphite Limited Edition

watch releases
Courtesy

Powered by Wear OS from Google, the Suunto 7 is a powerful smartwatch for the outdoor set. This LE features a cool microfiber textile strap with a matching, graphite-colored case.

Price: $399

SHOP NOW

Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog II

style releases 1210
Courtesy

The fifth collab between Crocs and Post Malone is already sold out. The Duet Max Clog II came in both pink and black colors, and featured a chunky outsole, pivotable backstrap and Post Malone-branded rivets and lanyard clips.

Price: Sold Out

SHOP NOW



The Best Style Deals of the Week

Wax London Berg Jacket
Wax London Berg Jacket
verishop.com
SHOP NOW

$280 $140 (50% off)
Maybe it doesn't snow where you live.

The North Face Brown Label Mittens
The North Face Brown Label Mittens
The North Face eastdane.com
SHOP NOW

$60 $42 (30% off)
Staying warm is never overrated.

Gucci Core Sunglasses
Gucci Core Sunglasses
GUCCI nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$420 $140 (66% off)

Can't see her with this pitch black Gucci frames on...

Saturdays NYC x District Vision Mindful Ocean Collective T-Shirt
Saturdays NYC x District Vision Mindful Ocean Collective T-Shirt
saturdaysnyc.com
SHOP NOW

$75 $56 (25% off)
Made from a super comfy blend of recycled polyester and recycled cotton.

Tom Ford Square Sunglasses
Tom Ford Square Sunglasses
Tom Ford nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$395 $160 (59% off)
Classy as hell.

Astorflex Sandflex
Astorflex Sandflex
Astorflex huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$135 $72 (47% off)
Pair these Italian-made slip-ons with some chunky socks.

The Elder Statesman Tie-Dye Cashmere Sweater
The Elder Statesman Tie-Dye Cashmere Sweater
matchesfashion.com
SHOP NOW

$1,344 $813 (40% off)

The gradient and warmth of a good sunset.

Wacko Maria x Carhartt Chase Beanie
Wacko Maria x Carhartt Chase Beanie
ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$45 $38 (16% off)
A subtle twist on a classic.

Robert Geller x Lululemon Take The Moment Joggers
Robert Geller x Lululemon Take The Moment Joggers
Robert Geller x lululemon eastdane.com
SHOP NOW

$158 $79 (50% off)
Get some better pants for your workout.

Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Vest
Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Vest
uniqlo.com
SHOP NOW

$50 $30 (40% off)
The ultimate winter layer.

Saint Laurent Square Sunglasses
Saint Laurent Square Sunglasses
Saint Laurent nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$405 $120 (70% off)
Get faded.

Hill City Hydro Pile Jacket
Hill City Hydro Pile Jacket
hc gap.com
SHOP NOW

$178 $69 (61% off)
The color (and price) of this fleece is hard to beat.

4SDesigns Black Croc Western Boots
4SDesigns Black Croc Western Boots
ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$990 $398 (60% off)
Man in Black.

Goldwin Grey Boa Zip-Up Hoodie
Goldwin Grey Boa Zip-Up Hoodie
ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$360 $270 (25% off)
Your current hoodie is not as cozy as it could be.

Carhartt WIP Michigan Jacket
Carhartt WIP Michigan Jacket
ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$290 $194 (33% off)
This isn't going out of style any time soon.

Affix x Asics Gel-Noosa Tri 12 Sneakers
Affix x Asics Gel-Noosa Tri 12 Sneakers
ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$165 $91 (45% off)
Where function meets fashion.

Citizen Vintage Brycen Sport Watch
Citizen Vintage Brycen Sport Watch
Citizen nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$295 $140 (52% off)

A good looking diver that never needs a battery or winding.

Uniqlo U Wool-Blend Fleece Jacket
Uniqlo U Wool-Blend Fleece Jacket
uniqlo.com
SHOP NOW

$130 $50 (62% off)
Inspired by vintage workwear.

Gucci Core Sunglasses
Gucci Core Sunglasses
GUCCI nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$375 $140 (62% off)
California, I'll be knocking on the golden door...

Battenwear Battenpack
Battenwear Battenpack
endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$189 $125 (34% off)

A throwback bag, made in America.

Rotate North Altitude Pilot's Watch
Rotate North Altitude Pilot's Watch
Rotate North huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$333 $233 (30% off)
Bigger is not always better.

Adidas UltraBoost 20 Running Shoe
Adidas UltraBoost 20 Running Shoe
SHOP NOW

$180 $126 (30% off)
Act fast before this is gone.

Banks Journal Doubled Jacket
Banks Journal Doubled Jacket
verishop.com
SHOP NOW

$125 $75 (40% off)
Variations on a theme by Levi's.

Rag & Bone South Suede Belt
Rag & Bone South Suede Belt
SHOP NOW

$225 $135 (40% off)
Your belt is boring — this one isn't.

Remi Relief Yosemite T-Shirt
Remi Relief Yosemite T-Shirt
ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$120 $56 (53% off)

Vintage style without the stains.

Barbour Ashby Jacket
Barbour Ashby Jacket
Barbour endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$415 $185 (55% off)
An iconic jacket for a steal.

Garrett Leight California Optical Hampton X Sunglasses
Garrett Leight California Optical Hampton X Sunglasses
Garrett Leight ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$395 $225 (43% off)
Coastal vibes from a cult-favorite brand.

Veja V-10 Trainers
Veja V-10 Trainers
Veja matchesfashion.com
SHOP NOW

$150 $75 (50% off)
Classic style done right.

Filson Moleskin Seattle Shirt
Filson Moleskin Seattle Shirt
Filson zappos.com
SHOP NOW

$195 $137 (30% off)

An overshirt that will last for decades.

Sterling Silver Box Chain Necklace
Sterling Silver Box Chain Necklace
verishop.com
SHOP NOW

$170 $102 (40% off)
A timeless silver necklace that holds its value.

J.Crew Cashmere Hat
J.Crew Cashmere Hat
J.Crew jcrew.com
SHOP NOW

$70 $24 (66% off)
A cashmere beanie for 24 bucks? Get this before they realize what they've done. 

Converse x Hi Tri Panel Chuck 70
Converse x Hi Tri Panel Chuck 70
converse endclothing.com
SHOP NOW

$85 $65 (23% off)
Color coordinated. 

Carhartt WIP Prentis Jacket
Carhartt WIP Prentis Jacket
ssense.com
SHOP NOW

$200 $154 (23% off)
Good luck finding this on sale again.

Timex MK1 Chrono Watch
Timex MK1 Chrono Watch
TIMEX nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$119 $60 (49% off)
40mm of goodness.

Bottega Veneta Core Square Sunglasses
Bottega Veneta Core Square Sunglasses
Bottega Veneta nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$470 $130 (72% off)

Italian luxury knocked down to an entry-level price.

Saturdays NYC Grande Peace Hoodie
Saturdays NYC Grande Peace Hoodie
saturdaysnyc.com
SHOP NOW

$185 $101 (25% off)
Chills vibes, relaxed fit.

