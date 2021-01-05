Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today's Top Stories
Today in Gear: Products for Your Fitness Resolutions, the Best New Knives and EDC of January & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
best new knives and edc january 2021
Courtesy

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

5 Tech Resolutions to Tackle in 2021
grovemade laptop stand
Grovemade

There's never been a better time to start doing all the things you know you should have been doing already.

The Audi RS 6 Avant Is Finally Here, and It's Fully Worthy of My Obsession
audi rs 6 avant red 2021
Will Sabel Courtney

A German luxury wagon with supercar moves and a body to match? Shut up and take my money.

The Best New Knives and EDC of January 2021
best new knives and edc january 2021
Gear Patrol

Notebooks for the new year, a keychain-sized pocket knife and another that falls apart (on purpose).

5 Watches Taking Quartz Movements to the Next Level
high end quartz
Courtesy

Increasingly, watchmakers are using quartz movements to push boundaries in the watch world.

This Mahjong Set Costs $425 and That's Not Even What's Wrong with It
mahjong
The Mahjong Line

The Mahjong Line turned a centuries-old game into a debate on cultural appropriation.

How to Significantly Improve Your Complexion in 90 Days
improve your complexion gear patrol lead full v3
Getty Images

Essential products and steps.

Bose's New Running Headphones Have A Completely Different Fit
bose
Bose

Bose announced a new pair of sport-focused wireless earbuds, the Bose Sport Open Earbuds, that have a completely new design. Here's what you need to know.

Jeep’s New Top-of-the-Line Wrangler May Be Staggeringly Expensive
2021 jeep® wrangler rubicon 392
FCA US LLC

Will buyers pay Range Rover prices for a Jeep Wrangler? We might be about to find out.

Just When You Thought the Omega Speedmaster Couldn't Get Better, It Did
omega
Omega

The iconic watch worn on the moon just got its biggest upgrade in decades.

Just Get These 8 Products to Rock Your Fitness Resolutions
ten thousand interval shorts
Ten Thousand

With our highest seal of approval, they can help you reach the next level.

Every Free Streaming Trial You Should Know About
streaming services gear patrol lead full
.

We cover all the most popular streaming services. From Netflix to ESPN+, Apple TV+ to Spotify.

Singer Has Created the Coolest Off-Road Porsche 911 We've Ever Seen
singer porsche 911 off roader
Singer Vehicle Design

Singer's Porsche-modding expertise comes to the world of rally-ready 911s.

A Legendary American Car Brand Could Be Axed Soon
2020 chrysler 300 with red s appearance
FCA US LLC

FCA and Groupe PSA are merging to form the world's fourth-largest automaker—and the casualties could be historically significant.

The Toyota Sequoia Could Be Replaced by a Giant Highlander
toyota highlander 2021 xse
Toyota

A new trademark filing for "Grand Highlander" suggests a new three-row crossover could be coming to the lineup.

