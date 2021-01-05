Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com .

5 Tech Resolutions to Tackle in 2021 Grovemade There's never been a better time to start doing all the things you know you should have been doing already. LEARN MORE

The Audi RS 6 Avant Is Finally Here, and It's Fully Worthy of My Obsession Will Sabel Courtney A German luxury wagon with supercar moves and a body to match? Shut up and take my money. LEARN MORE

The Best New Knives and EDC of January 2021 Gear Patrol Notebooks for the new year, a keychain-sized pocket knife and another that falls apart (on purpose). LEARN MORE

5 Watches Taking Quartz Movements to the Next Level Courtesy Increasingly, watchmakers are using quartz movements to push boundaries in the watch world. LEARN MORE

This Mahjong Set Costs $425 and That's Not Even What's Wrong with It The Mahjong Line The Mahjong Line turned a centuries-old game into a debate on cultural appropriation. LEARN MORE

How to Significantly Improve Your Complexion in 90 Days Getty Images Essential products and steps. LEARN MORE

Bose's New Running Headphones Have A Completely Different Fit Bose Bose announced a new pair of sport-focused wireless earbuds, the Bose Sport Open Earbuds, that have a completely new design. Here's what you need to know. LEARN MORE

Jeep’s New Top-of-the-Line Wrangler May Be Staggeringly Expensive FCA US LLC Will buyers pay Range Rover prices for a Jeep Wrangler? We might be about to find out. LEARN MORE

Just When You Thought the Omega Speedmaster Couldn't Get Better, It Did Omega The iconic watch worn on the moon just got its biggest upgrade in decades. LEARN MORE

Just Get These 8 Products to Rock Your Fitness Resolutions Ten Thousand With our highest seal of approval, they can help you reach the next level. LEARN MORE

Every Free Streaming Trial You Should Know About . We cover all the most popular streaming services. From Netflix to ESPN+, Apple TV+ to Spotify. LEARN MORE

Singer Has Created the Coolest Off-Road Porsche 911 We've Ever Seen Singer Vehicle Design Singer's Porsche-modding expertise comes to the world of rally-ready 911s. LEARN MORE

A Legendary American Car Brand Could Be Axed Soon FCA US LLC FCA and Groupe PSA are merging to form the world's fourth-largest automaker—and the casualties could be historically significant. LEARN MORE

The Toyota Sequoia Could Be Replaced by a Giant Highlander Toyota A new trademark filing for "Grand Highlander" suggests a new three-row crossover could be coming to the lineup. LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io