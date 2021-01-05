Today in Gear: Your Daily Recap of Our Top Stories

Today in Gear: Products for Your Fitness Resolutions, the Best New Knives and EDC of January & More
The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.
There's never been a better time to start doing all the things you know you should have been doing already.
A German luxury wagon with supercar moves and a body to match? Shut up and take my money.
Notebooks for the new year, a keychain-sized pocket knife and another that falls apart (on purpose).
Increasingly, watchmakers are using quartz movements to push boundaries in the watch world.
The Mahjong Line turned a centuries-old game into a debate on cultural appropriation.
Essential products and steps.
Bose announced a new pair of sport-focused wireless earbuds, the Bose Sport Open Earbuds, that have a completely new design. Here's what you need to know.
Will buyers pay Range Rover prices for a Jeep Wrangler? We might be about to find out.LEARN MORE
The iconic watch worn on the moon just got its biggest upgrade in decades.
With our highest seal of approval, they can help you reach the next level.
We cover all the most popular streaming services. From Netflix to ESPN+, Apple TV+ to Spotify.
Singer's Porsche-modding expertise comes to the world of rally-ready 911s.
FCA and Groupe PSA are merging to form the world's fourth-largest automaker—and the casualties could be historically significant.
A new trademark filing for "Grand Highlander" suggests a new three-row crossover could be coming to the lineup.