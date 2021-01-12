Today in Gear: New Cycling Accessories to Get Excited About, a Better Instant Noodle & More
The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.
It's hard to match the charm of a classic Land Rover Defender, especially when it has been endowed with more love than its creators ever intended.
Including some you can enjoy without even leaving the house.
Like Cup Noodles but way better.
Here are all the highlights from the biggest (fully virtual) show in consumer tech.
There's no other current Seiko model with quite this combination of features.
CES 2021 isn't happening in person, but that won't stop the news.
Rivian may soon let customers add a bit of pizzazz to their truck or SUV without having to hit the aftermarket.
This is quite possibly the most historically significant quartz watch ever made.
We've rounded up the best headphones and wireless earbuds that have been released so far at CES 2021.
Just when you thought she was done, Marie Kondo is back to organize your life.
Hyundai has announced a new Kona N packing the Veloster N's engine — and, presumably, its attitude.LEARN MORE
The Land Cruiser leaves America in 2021, but Toyota's luxury brand seems poised to pick up the off-road torch.