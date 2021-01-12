Today's Top Stories
Today in Gear: New Cycling Accessories to Get Excited About, a Better Instant Noodle & More

The best way to catch up on the day's most important product releases and stories.

By Gear Patrol
best bikes
Courtesy

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and deals. Comments or concerns? We’d love to hear from you at tig@gearpatrol.com.

Want a Custom Vintage Land Rover Defender? Here Are the Brands You Should Know
ecd defender project alpinist
ECD

It's hard to match the charm of a classic Land Rover Defender, especially when it has been endowed with more love than its creators ever intended.

LEARN MORE

9 New Bikes and Accessories So Hot You'll Forget It's Freezing
best bikes
Courtesy

Including some you can enjoy without even leaving the house.

LEARN MORE

Instant Ramen for Adults and 5 More Home and Design Releases
instant ramen for foodies and 5 more home and design releases
Courtesy

Like Cup Noodles but way better.

LEARN MORE

The Best Things We've Seen Out of CES 2021 (So Far)
best of ces 2021 jbl samsung dell tv soundbar laptop
Gear Patrol

Here are all the highlights from the biggest (fully virtual) show in consumer tech.

LEARN MORE

Seiko Partnered with Tokyo-Based Neighborhood on This New Automatic Dive Watch
neighborhood tokyo seiko
Neighborhood Tokyo

There's no other current Seiko model with quite this combination of features.

LEARN MORE

Everything You Need to Know About CES 2021
ces 2021
Courtesy

CES 2021 isn't happening in person, but that won't stop the news.

LEARN MORE

Rivian Could Let You Wrap Your Electric Truck in All Sorts of Wild Designs
rivian r1t
Rivian

Rivian may soon let customers add a bit of pizzazz to their truck or SUV without having to hit the aftermarket.

LEARN MORE

The Seiko Quartz Watch that Broke Switzerland
seiko quartz astron
Seiko

This is quite possibly the most historically significant quartz watch ever made.

LEARN MORE

The Best Headphones and Wireless Earbuds of CES 2021
best headphones
Courtesy

We've rounded up the best headphones and wireless earbuds that have been released so far at CES 2021.

LEARN MORE

This Good-Looking Organization Collection Sparks Joy
storage bins for clothes and jewelry
The Container Store

Just when you thought she was done, Marie Kondo is back to organize your life.

LEARN MORE

Hyundai's Coolest Future SUV Is Secretly a Fire-Breathing Hot Hatch
hyundai kona n prototype
Hyundai

Hyundai has announced a new Kona N packing the Veloster N's engine — and, presumably, its attitude.

LEARN MORE
The Land Cruiser Is Going Away, But Lexus May Have Big Off-Road Plans
lexus j201 lx 570 off road overland concept
Lexus

The Land Cruiser leaves America in 2021, but Toyota's luxury brand seems poised to pick up the off-road torch.

LEARN MORE

